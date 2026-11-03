Indicted ICE agent appears in court

Let’s get this show on the road.

ICE agent Mario Alberto Morales made his first court appearance Monday morning, days after being indicted on charges he allegedly assaulted a Mexican immigrant by running over him with his SUV during a chase in Houston. District Judge Matthew Peneguy informed Morales of his rights and set a bond at $30,000. Prosecutors had sought a $75,000 bond. Morales was accompanied by three defense attorneys, including former Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. About a dozen men, many of them Morales’ ICE colleagues, were also in the court. Morales, 33, was indicted Friday on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly striking Miguel Parra Hernandez with an SUV during an Oct. 10 pursuit in northwest Houston. […] Following the hearing, defense attorney Michael Wynne said he believed the case would ultimately come down to whether Morales was protected from prosecution by the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution. The clause can grant immunity for conduct considered part of a federal officer’s official duties, according to the Virginia Law Review. “It neither bends nor bows before any administration, and it doesn’t yield to any headline,” Wynne said of the clause. “It never asks what law that officer was instructed to enforce, and it protects either every officer carrying a federal badge or none. ” Wynne also accused District Attorney Sean Teare of timing the announcement to coincide with the final day of early voting in the midterm election. Ogg, who lost to Teare in March 2024 Democratic primary election didn’t speak to reporters. Teare, who attended the hearing, denied there was a political motivation in seeking the indictment. “I don’t know what side is on the other side of people getting run over, but this is not a political prosecution,” Teare said. Teare has previously referred to Morales as an ICE “surge hire.” Before joining the immigration enforcement agency in 2025, Morales resigned from a state prison job while on probation after being disciplined for falsifying security-round records. He was also previously a Republican candidate for Congress.

See here, here, and here for the background. I’m pausing here because I did a double take at the “former candidate for Congress” thing. Sure enough, he had filed to run in CD34 last year, prior to the Trump redistricting scheme getting rammed through. He later dropped out and endorsed Eric Flores, and here we are now.

The indictment places Harris County in what legal experts describe as uncommon territory. State prosecutors rarely indict federal law enforcement agents, and convictions can be even more improbable. Morales’ lawyers said they anticipated seeking to have his case removed to federal court within the next month. Teare said he also anticipated a removal effort, but said he believed the prosecution would ultimately stay in state court. A federal agent who is criminally charged at the state level can request to remove their case to federal court, where they can seek protection from state prosecution under the U.S. Constitution, according to the Virginia Law Review. “So long as he could make a — you might say a ‘straight-faced argument’ — that he thought he was doing his duty, then it’s close to impossible for a state prosecutor to convict him,” said Robert Weisberg, the faculty co-director of the Stanford Criminal Justice Center, which is part of Stanford University.

I sure hope Teare and his team can win that fight, because we know that the US Attorney will drop this like a hot rock as soon as he’s able. We have one shot at this.

CNN goes into a lot of background, and then provides this:

Surveillance video previously reviewed by CNN appeared to show the two men jumping out of a white pickup truck and running away as the ICE vehicle accelerated and hit Parra Hernandez as he fled on foot, but the video did not clearly show the moment of impact. “Prosecutors synced up surveillance video from a local business with the ICE officer’s body camera footage from the incident, and just before Parra Hernandez is struck by the SUV, we see the officer make a hard left turn, steering the heavy vehicle toward the man,” said Josh Campbell, CNN Senior Correspondent and former FBI Supervisory Special Agent. “There isn’t a law enforcement agency in this country that permits its officers to use a vehicle as a deadly weapon against someone who poses no imminent threat,” Campbell added. Even before the strike, Campbell said there were numerous questionable tactics employed by the ICE officer, which appear to mirror other controversial immigration enforcement encounters of late. “The officer is in an unmarked SUV, with no emergency warning lights flashing as he barrels over a traffic median. We also learned from local authorities that the whole time the ICE officer was chasing Parra Hernandez, there were two other prisoners from unrelated arrests in the back of his SUV not seat-belted in.” In early October, CNN reported on new internal agency guidance, which said ICE officers would be allowed to conduct vehicle stops only if they have completed related training courses and must ensure vehicles used for stops are equipped with lights and sirens. Morales was one of the “surge hires” by ICE in August 2025 and Teare’s office has not received any training records, he said during the news conference. Without being able to go into detail regarding the officer’s past work history, Teare said: “I can unequivocally tell you that I’ve reviewed thousands of job applications and resumes for law enforcement officers from around this state, and I’m not familiar with a single agency that would have hired this person, based on his past.”

And regardless of those new “internal agency guidelines”, the only path to accountability here is to impose it. I’ll be keeping an eye on this. Houston Public Media has more.

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