The monitors

Did you see any?

Tuesday morning, two women in everyday clothes appeared outside the Eastwood Community Center, according to election judge Amy Dinn. She said they were part of the Department of Justice’s expanded nationwide effort to monitor the election.

The DOJ announced Tuesday morning that it would deploy 1,000 “election monitors and observers” across the country, some of whom would be at the polls in Harris County.

While the Department of Justice commonly monitors elections, this would be the first time it would monitor elections in all 50 states, according to the release. Monitors include personnel from the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney offices and the Office of Personnel Management.

The women stood outside the Second Ward polling place, situated in a largely Hispanic neighborhood, for about 30 minutes, Dinn said. From the parking lot, voters could see a fading black-and-white photo of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo’s face on the wall of a building across the street. Salgado, a Mexican father of three, was shot and killed by an ICE agent in July.

Then they left.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth said DOJ monitors would go to different locations throughout the day, and that her office had been receiving updates on where they were.

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According to the Texas Secretary of State, DOJ observers must stay outside the 100-foot zone surrounding a polling place.

And according to the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan nonprofit, DOJ observers in Texas are not allowed to aggressively question “voters about their citizenship, criminal record, or other qualifications to vote” or to request “’documentation’ from voters.”