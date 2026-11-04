By far the best election we’ve had in decades

It’s hard to know where to start, after an evening that had everyone I know stunned and speechless in the best way. James Talarico won, as of this writing by over 11 points. Gina Hinojosa won, and I actually screamed when I saw the “Greg Abbott concedes” chyron on the TV screen. Vikki Goodwin, Sarah Eckhardt, Nathan Johnson – as far as I can tell, with some votes still out but over eight million of them recorded so far – every statewide Dem, including all of the statewide judicial candidates, are winning and should win. I think the last time we could say that was, what, 1982? I’ve been here a long time now, but that predates me.

It was like that downballot, too. Dems won or were leading in four of the five districts that Trump targeted with his re-redistricting ploy, and we picked up CDs 15 (Bobby Pulido was over 60% as I draft this) and 23. Even CD32, the one Dems were trailing in, Dan Barrios was behind by two points, and that was with the Dallas County portion of the district (which Barrios was winning by 30K votes) having only the early votes tallied. He could be the winner by the time I wake up, which would mean the Republicans lost two seats when they had set out to win five. And there are still some other close races out there – Sean Finnie was literally trailing 50.01 to 49.99 as I write this. It’s beyond nuts. Oh, and Dems easily took the House and the Senate, by a lot. Damn!

Among the counties that James Talarico won: Tarrant, Collin, Denton, Brazoria, Brazos, Caldwell, Bastrop, Bell, Nueces, and nearly all of South Texas. Remember how Starr County was carried by Trump in 2024? Talarico got 77% of the vote in Starr. It looks like Dems were at or above the high water marks for Latino voting in recent years.

Taylor Rehmet looked to be holding on to SD09. Keenan Colbert, a name I did not know before last night, was within two points of the odious Sen. Bob Hall in SD02, and that was with the Dallas County E-Day precincts not yet tabulated. We could pick up a State Senate seat that no one was talking about. For the SBOE, Michelle Palmer had an early lead in SBOE6, but it’s not clear to me if that will still be the case after the E-Day votes are counted. I’m rooting for her, don’t get me wrong, I’m just not sure about the math.

As for the State House, by my reckoning last night there were eleven seats that Dems had won or were winning by at least five points, another fifteen where at the time I looked they had a lead of at least one vote, and some number more that were close. It is entirely possible that the State House could flip. In Harris County, Sara McGee (HD132) and Tyler Smith (HD138) had leads of more than five points after early voting, and we were leading by at least something in HDs 126, 127, 129, and 150. We’ll sort all that out later.

Harris County was a clean sweep, with all of the countywide candidates pretty much over 60%. It looks like we flipped two of the three Justice of the Peace positions held by Republicans, including one who I believe had stopped officiating weddings after same-sex marriage was legalized. Dexter McCoy was poised to win Fort Bend County Judge, putting an end to that nonsense. And the city of Houston easily passed its propositions. League City voted out Flock cameras. And Jeremy Davis won back a McLennan County Commissioners Court seat that the Republicans there tried to redistrict away.

There is, I’m afraid to say, one bit of bad news, which is that incumbent HCAD Board member Kathy Blueford Daniels was headed to defeat in Position 1. There will be runoffs for the other two positions in December, and we’ll need to do some work to win those non-partisan, extremely low-profile races.

That’s a bummer, and I don’t want to end on a bummer. Here’s Texas Monthly and Mother Jones on Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa’s win, the Texas Observer on South Texas, Tarrant County, and the great redistricting flop, and a couple of celebrations from Daily Kos and Slate. I’ll have some thoughts about the elections tomorrow, but until then, enjoy this:

Austin: Democrats lose their minds at Representative Hinojosa’s party as she is declared the winner — Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) 10:12 PM – 3 November 2026

Happy Wednesday!

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