We took the State House.

Democrats were standing on the precipice of taking over the Texas House Wednesday morning, ending 24 years of Republican rule in the Legislature and adding to their sweep of all of the statewide offices. Overnight returns showed Democrats winning 68 of the chambers 150 districts, and leading in 13 of the 26 races that had not already been called by The Associated Press as of 9 a.m. If those leads hold up, the party that has wandered the Texas wilderness for decades will have flipped a stunning 21 seats as they prepare for the 2027 legislative session in January. “This is what happens when millions of Texans decide that enough is enough and show up to the ballot box,” said state Rep . Christina Morales of Houston, who chaired the House Democratic Campaign Committee. “Texas Democrats won thanks to years of organizing in our communities.” Only a smattering of uncounted votes remained in many of the districts that had not been decided. But in at least two of them, the Republican incumbents had conceded. State Rep. Candy Noble, who for four terms has represented what long had been considered a safe district in the Republican stronghold of Collin County, congratulated Democratic challenger Angie Carraway in a social media post just after 6:30 a.m. Rep. Ben Bumgarner, who represents neighboring the once-solid red Denton County, also acknowledged defeat on social media. […] Democrats also were not waiting around for all of the outsanding races to be decided. Rep. Senfronia Thompson of Houston, whose 54 years of House service makes her the dean of her party’s caucus, made clear she was in the running to become the next House speaker. And several of her colleagues began boarding what they hope is her band wagon as the once-remote possibility of a flip became a probability. Six veteran House Democrats issued a joint statement late Tuesday backing Thompson and pointed out the history-making implications of selecting Texas’ first Black and first woman to lead either legislative chamber.

Amazing. It’s going to be quite some time before I get even a little tired of stories like this. I’m sure we’ll get back to squabbling amongst ourselves soon enough – with great power comes petty drama and the hopefully-not-too-frequent rake-stomp – but for now, inject it all directly into my veins.

Since late Tuesday, a few races that looked like they could have flipped to Dems did not do so. Shaun Finnie in CD02 and Dan Barrios in CD32 fell short, which leaves Dems with a one-seat pickup in Congress. Which, you know, given the five-seat gain Republicans had aimed for when they did Trump’s redistricting bidding, is still damn impressive. I have no complaints. Similarly, Keenan Colbert fell short in SD02, so we have to “settle” for Sen. Taylor Rehmet getting a full term, making that chamber now 19-12 for the Rs. HD26 also ended up as a near-miss, where Eliz Markowitz was leading as far as the SOS was concerned but is now 135 votes behind, pending some number of mail and provisional ballots. That may put the ceiling on flips at 20, but let’s not make any pronouncements until the elections are certified.

The State Board of Education deserves its own post, which I’ll work on for tomorrow. For now, old pal Michelle Palmer hung on to flip SBOE6, and Coretta Mallet-Fontenot retook SBOE4 from the Abbott-appointed stooge currently in occupancy; there was also a flip in SBOE2, which brought the partisan split from 11-4 to 8-7. There were some close losses elsewhere, one of which is still pending provisional ballots, but those are sweet. Big congrats to Palmer and Mallet-Fontenot, who will make that Board better by their presence.

As for the House, again there were a couple of seats that fell off the list as late night became next morning. But 20 seats is unbelievable – remember how we won 12 seats in 2018 and everyone was in awe? – and for the first time in a long time, we can approach January without a sense of looming dread. Here by my check of the SOS election results page are the victories:

Dist Candidates Votes Pct =================================== 014 Dyson 30,465 48.50% 014 Dudding 30,780 49.00% 028 Gates 35,663 48.45% 028 Ibanez 37,939 51.55% 034 Villalobos 19,000 44.43% 034 Saenz 23,765 55.57% 037 Lopez 20,470 42.02% 037 Ochoa 28,247 57.98% 052 Davila 48,404 46.13% 052 Jimenez 56,535 53.87% 055 Hickland 29,959 49.65% 055 Rabroker 30,378 50.35% 063 Bumgarner 35,738 48.94% 063 Wooten 37,292 51.06% 080 McLaughlin 21,519 47.25% 080 Castellano 24,028 52.75% 089 Noble 42,764 49.20% 089 Carraway 44,156 50.80% 093 Blaylock 38,162 49.47% 093 Lomick 38,972 50.53% 094 Bean 33,259 47.53% 094 Duzan 36,713 52.47% 096 Fleischmann 35,429 47.27% 096 Turner 39,515 52.73% 112 Chen Button 37,499 46.44% 112 Herbert 43,251 53.56% 118 Borrego 26,451 38.30% 118 Carranza 42,597 61.70% 121 LaHood 39,076 45.94% 121 Dunn 45,990 54.06% 126 Stanart 33,711 49.80% 126 Bord 33,976 50.20% 127 Cunningham 38,810 48.83% 127 Williams 40,664 51.17% 132 Schofield 39,065 46.20% 132 McGee 44,498 53.80% 138 Hull 31,713 48.08% 138 Smith 34,242 51.92% 150 Swanson 33,935 49.40% 150 Kellum 34,766 50.60%

That could have included HDs 61, where Brittany Black lost by 134 votes out of 91K cast – there was a Green Party candidate in that race, so both she and winner Rep. Keresa Richardson were below fifty percent – and 67, where Jordan Wheatly lost to Rep. Jeff Leach by 203 votes, in addition to HD26 as noted above. There will likely be a few recounts, but those rarely change anything. Provisionals, maybe, we’ll see.

Note that some of these people raised competitive money, and more than a few did not, or at least were not on any of the “these are the candidates we must help raise money” lists. That’s a testament to the size of this wave, and to the limits of money in smaller races, especially when there’s a lot of noise around them.

There is one asterisk here as well, as HD93 winner Ericka Lomick had suspended her campaign in September after a previous federal felony conviction had come to light, which maybe makes her ineligible to serve. At this point, no one is really sure, and so no one is saying anything definitive.

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, a person convicted of a felony is not eligible to run for state office after finishing a sentence. According to the Texas Election Code, if a candidate who is “deceased, withdrawn, or ineligible” wins a race, the resulting vacancy will be filled in the “regular manner.” Allison Campolo, Tarrant County Democratic Party chair, told the Star-Telegram Wednesday morning that the party has been in contact with Lomick’s campaign as well as lawyers to determine whether she is eligible to serve in the seat. Campolo said there is not a timeline for when a determination will be reached. Baylock’s campaign did not immediately return requests for comment. Lomick said Wednesday morning that her campaign is “awaiting guidance from legal counsel” on how to proceed, but she was “appreciative of the outcome” of the race. Abbott’s press office and Tarrant County Elections Administrator Clint Ludwick did not respond to questions about what the election code says about the outcome of the race.

There’s an old saying about baseball, which is that if you go to a game, you’ll see something you’ve never seen before. This is also true of Texas elections. I have no idea what will happen, but I’m pretty sure it will involve lawyers. We’ll just have to wait. If Lomick resigns, or is not seated, there will be a special election as noted above. If so, you can add it to the pile, as there will also need to be special elections in SDs 14 and 16, now that Sarah Eckhardt and Nathan Johnson have new jobs.

I’m delighted to see multi-time candidate Janet Dudding make it across the finish line (there was a Libertarian candidate in HD14 as well); I will remain hopeful that we can add Markowitz to that list. Now one-term Rep. Don McLaughlin was the former Mayor of Uvalde, who was very critical of the state response to that horrible school shooting. He voted for the voucher scheme in 2025, and I’m going to guess that undid at least some of the goodwill he had. I interviewed four of the five winning Dems from Harris County – and let me offer my condolences to Josh Wallenstein, who ran a good race but fell short. The fifth is A’Yonna Kellum, who I knew nothing about before Tuesday. She did get the Chron endorsement in that race, and she did us all a big favor in knocking off Valoree Swanson. I look forward to meeting her at a future event, and wish her all the best.

The next steps are to wait for the provisional and overseas ballots to arrive, and to see if anyone demands a recount. As things stand, with Markowitz falling behind and with the Lomick situation, the count of seats picked up by Dems is 19, with the possibility of 20. Sixteen were needed to flip the chamber, so we’re still above that line. We will know a lot more in a week or so, as the elections get certified.

UPDATE : That other SBOE race, which as of the last time I had looked at the SOS election results page was showing the Republican still in the lead, now has the Democrat ahead. That would make the SBOE 8-7 Democratic if it holds. Wow. More on this tomorrow.

Related Posts: