A roundup of reactions

Lots of people had lots of thoughts about this election. I thought I’d collect a few, because they all make for some good reading. Enjoy!
We’ll start with a piece by Christopher Hooks in The Intelligencer that ran a few days before Election Day. I didn’t link to it then because it felt like a potential jinx, but not we can all luxuriate in the pile-on.
“That picture of him on the boat off Mar-a-Lago where he’s pointing at his junk. You remember that one?” a senior Republican lawmaker in Texas asks. “His hair’s all messed up and he’s obviously just shithoused?” I do not remember that. “You know, the one where he’s double-fisting and he’s pointing at his — I saved it on my phone. It’s one of my favorite pictures.”
And sure enough, when it comes through, there he is, in all his glory: Warren Kenneth Paxton, Texas’s Republican nominee for United States Senate and top law-enforcement officer of the eighth-largest economy in the world. Paxton is in a pale-blue button-down shirt, a tiny bit of chest hair showing, two plastic cups in his left hand. His right hand is pointing down — probably not intentionally, but who knows — at his penis. Paxton’s hair is tousled, and he’s talking to a blonde woman. Yes, he’s wearing his wedding ring. He looks like a cardiologist at a swingers’ resort. Or, really, he looks like Ken Paxton: a little sleazy, a little disheveled. A man who’s used to other people cleaning up his mess.
In Texas these days, every conversation returns to Paxton. On the national stage, there is much chatter about his opponent James Talarico, the clean-cut Presbyterian seminarian who just might win the Democrats’ first Senate seat in Texas since 1988. He’s run a good campaign. But the seat is Paxton’s to lose more than Talarico’s to win. Paxton is perhaps the weakest candidate ever put up by the Texas GOP in the modern era. Donald Trump needs him to win if he wants to stave off investigations and maybe worse from a Democratic-controlled Senate in the back half of his term, leading to an unprecedentedly expensive effort to hoist this electoral lump over the finish line.
Nevertheless, Paxton has trailed in most polls conducted. The Cook Political Report rates the race a toss-up. It is a difficult prospect to accept; it is Texas, after all. Democrats have, for years, convinced themselves they have a chance here, but this has always felt like a pipe dream for Democratic operatives and MS NOW watchers. Now, in private, Republicans are worried. They grouse about a man who has been given everything he needs to win — including more than $150 million from Elon Musk — and still might lose.
Paxtonfreude is a bipartisan business in Texas these days. “This is one of the biggest dirtbags that has ever run for office,” the lawmaker who sent the picture tells me. With a measure of satisfaction, he says that his party’s pollsters report that “there’s no amount of money in the world that can save him.” The lawmaker supported his party’s failed effort to impeach Paxton in 2023. He tells me he’s in a large group chat with other veterans of that fight, many of whom paid a heavy price for crossing Paxton. The chat is active. Every bad poll, every bad pic, every embarrassing leak. “Forty times a day,” he says.
Click over and see the picture, it’s even funnier now that we know the election result.
The final totals in the House and Senate aren’t in yet and might not be known for several more days, but as it stands now, the outcome leaves Democrats with congressional majorities that look a lot like what they won in the 2008 election that swept Barack Obama into office in the aftermath of another unpopular Middle East war.
The NYT is projecting that Democrats will wind up with 55 Senate seats and 258 seats in the House. After the 2008 election, Democrats had 56 Senate seats and 257 House seats. (This is never a perfect comparison because the numbers fluctuate throughout each Congress, with deaths, party switches, etc.) But that only tells part of the story.
What about the sheer gain of 10 Senate seats? Republicans picked up 10 Senate seats in the 1994 election, but Democrats haven’t added that many seats since they picked up 15 seats in the 1958 election, the beginning of a Democratic Senate majority that would last until the 1980 election.
And the gain of 42 House seats? You don’t have to go that far back: Democrats picked up 41 seats in the 2020 election.
But matching the size of Democratic majority after 2008 — ±257 seats — means equalling the high water mark for Democrats since the 1994 election, the seminal election which ended their 42-year House majority. To put it in the context of our current politics, this Democratic majority will be significantly bigger than any recent Republican majority. The GOP high water mark in the House in the modern era was 247 seats after the 2014 election.
With the results still coming in, this isn’t about pinpointing which records have been set yet, but just about giving you some sense of the historic comps.
History will record that Trump’s speedrun to authoritarianism failed in specific places at specific times. ABC’s forced retreat from taking Jimmy Kimmel off the air last September after Kimmel criticized Charlie Kirk broke the fever of institutional collapse and “chilled speech” that had settled over the country in the first half of 2025; ICE’s failed invasion of Minneapolis, and to a lesser degree Chicago, ended what was supposed to be the Trump administration’s signature domestic agenda item and its ticket to steal future elections; the Iran war ended its vision of remaking the world order in Trump’s image. At home, the controversy and cover-up of the Epstein Files collapsed the support of Trump’s base, and the combination of the Iran War and Trump’s capricious and illegal tariffs allowed inflation and the cost of living to spiral out of control.
In the end, one of the most shocking aspects of yesterday’s election was how normal it was. There were no ICE checkpoints on the way to polling places. No attempts by FBI agents to seize ballot boxes. The Justice Department sent a 1000 polling monitors out across the country, to all 50 states for the first time, targeting minority districts, and … nothing happened. Lawyers were ready — and never got called.
Also, in the breadth of victories yesterday, the 2028 election got a lot harder to steal.
Ohio and Georgia both flipped their secretaries of state to Democrat.
Other states, potentially like North Carolina and Texas, might be able to undo their GOP gerrymandering. It’s possible — possible — that Democrats now control enough state houses that they could secure the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact and do away legislatively with the electoral college. (Huzzah!)
In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ GOP gerrymander appears to have failed completely. Democrats are on track to hold all four targeted seats. Three Democratic wins are confirmed, and Rep. Darren Soto (D) currently leads Dan Green (R) in a tight 50-49 race for Florida’s 9th District near Orlando while counting continues.
Voters also rejected North Carolina’s GOP gerrymander, delivering a Democratic landslide. Republicans targeted the 1st District, which Rep. Don Davis (D) is currently leading by 50-46. However, that race has not been called yet. In a stunning twist, North Carolinians flipped five more districts for Democrats and a sixth has not yet been called.
Missouri voters resoundingly blocked the GOP gerrymander in their state. Not only did they return Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D) to represent Kansas City’s 5th District — they blocked a Republican gerrymander from being used in the future in a referendum vote. Missouri voters also flipped District 2 west of St. Louis that had been held by Rep. Ann Wagner (R). That means Republicans are now worse off than before they gerrymandered.
Republicans also redrew Ohio’s congressional map last year, aiming to flip two seats held by Democrats. Instead, Democratic incumbents have held both. Voters handed Democrats two more House victories, with a third not yet called.
The GOP’s wave of last-minute gerrymanders across the South hasn’t yielded the easy wins Republicans expected. Alabama voters rejected the GOP’s gerrymander, returning Rep. Shomari Figures (D) to Congress in the face of long odds. In Tennessee, the targeted district has not yet been called, but Democratic state Rep. Justin Pearson — who led a historic fight against the gerrymander — trails by less than 3,000 votes.
And in Louisiana — where Republicans took the unprecedented step of upending a primary election that was already underway just to gerrymander one House seat — the top two vote-getters this week, one Democrat and one Republican, will now head to a runoff.
I was not at all expecting the outcome we saw on election night–I don’t think anyone really was.
But many things do come to mind. One cannot help but look back at the past several years, at how Republicans in charge doubled town on a politics of delivering pain and retribution to their perceived enemies, of electoral and legislative hubris (some of it earned), of casual corruption, of extraneous extremism, of an increasing indifference to those not in the GOP club. Culture wars about gender, book banning, and so on. Ramming through a private school voucher program to please out-of-state activists. An ongoing refusal to invest in the public education system and a willingness to let a broken property tax system fester cycle after cycle, promising always that the next election would be the one to deliver relief.
Or maybe it was mostly the $4+-per-gallon gas prices and a president who ran against forever wars going to war—not yet forever in duration but possibly on its way—while engaging in the most brazen sort of self-dealing and personal enrichment and launching an indiscriminate domestic police campaign against hard-working immigrants. Maybe it was one of the most anti-incumbent election waves in American history. And maybe it was everything.
To be a bit indelicate, whatever happened, it happened very fucking loudly here in Texas. And it happened all at once.
Justice Owen Roberts’s decisive vote in West Coast Hotel v. Parrish, which was handed down on March 29, 1937, is known to law professors and generations of law students as “the switch in time that saved nine.” That shorthand, originally expressed by the satirist Cal Tinney (a play on “a stitch in time saves nine”), captured the monumental shifts in the Court’s jurisprudence that Roberts’s surprising about-face in West Coast Hotel heralded. Among lots of other things, those shifts played a major role in sapping the energy behind President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Court-packing plan, which he had unveiled seven weeks earlier. As the logic goes, Roberts’s positional “switch,” which would manifest repeatedly in the weeks, months, and years after West Coast Hotel as the Court turned decisively toward the New Deal-era “left,” “saved” a nine-justice Court, if not the Court itself.
We now know that Roberts’s “switch” took place at the justices’ Conference on December 19, 1936, six and a half weeks after Election Day—and before FDR announced his Court-packing plan. But even if FDR’s specific proposal to expand the Court wasn’t the catalyst for Roberts’s change of heart, the Election of 1936 sure seems to have played a significant role. By 1936, FDR was a tremendously popular president. Even though the Supreme Court had reined in a number of his New Deal policies in 1935 and 1936, including several major 5-4 rulings in which Roberts joined the four conservative justices (“the Four Horsemen”) in the majority, those programs remained massive sources of public support, so much so that FDR’s Republican opponent in 1936, Kansas Governor Alf Landon, largely agreed with the central features of the President’s program. In reality, by running on policies the Court had repeatedly struck down, FDR ended up running as much against the Supreme Court in 1936 as he did against Landon. After the Court struck down New York’s minimum wage law for women on June 1, Roosevelt described the ruling as creating a “‘no-man’s-land’ where no Government—State or Federal—can function.”
FDR’s 1936 campaign was a massive success. He won 46 of 48 states (resulting in a rather lopsided 523-8 margin in the Electoral College); received the highest share of the national popular vote since James Monroe’s effectively uncontested re-election in 1820; and swept a number of liberal Democrats into the House and Senate on his coattails. Thus, by November 1936, it was obvious that FDR had a sizeable electoral mandate (reflected in large supermajorities in both chambers of Congress), a significant part of which rested on opposition to the Supreme Court. Confronted with that popular mandate, Roberts—and the Court—blinked.
Fast forward to this morning, and to a question I have yet to see anyone ask after last night’s overwhelming election results: How is this Roberts feeling today?
As for what’s next, Trump may not try to repeat his election subversion attempts in 2028, when he will have nothing personally on the line. My hope is that he disengages from the issue. But that does not mean the U.S. is out of danger. Trump’s actions in 2020 and 2026 revealed the nation’s vulnerabilities, and the next would-be authoritarian might be more ruthless and more competent.
We should not walk away from 2026 feeling as if the mobilization against the forces of antidemocracy was overkill or unnecessary. We should be proud that, thanks to the efforts of thousands of people, the system held against a powerful barrage.
Last night I took to the streets of Texas. People poured out, cheering, dancing, honking, and waving Texas and American flags. I ran out with my public health friends and I just… cried.
This has been the most exhausting seven years for health in the United States in I think… ever. We have found ourselves riding an extreme pendulum through a magnetic storm. A pandemic followed by backlash followed by the absolute destruction of systems at a rate I didn’t even think possible. The result: 1.6 million people died from Covid-19; many people lost jobs and were traumatized for all types of reasons; then there were record-breaking cases of measles (and deaths), whooping cough, more hungry people, less Medicaid coverage (so more medical debt), less clean air, immense confusion, and less scientific discovery for things like cancer and heart disease. And people from all sides did not feel heard.
But last night, I saw a STEM wave. More U.S. scientists and physicians ran for state and federal office this cycle than ever before. And many won:
- A pediatrician in South Carolina
- A public health physician in Michigan
- A microbiologist in Georgia
- A nuclear engineer in Virginia
- A physician in Ohio
- An ER nurse in Wisconsin
- An environmental engineer in Iowa
- A mathematician in Illinois
- A physician in New Jersey
The United States said clearly: Health matters. Science matters. Integrity matters. Empathy matters. People matter.
The 19th has a list of trans and nonbinary candidates who won their races and made history in doing so, while TPM has some other major firsts from around the nation. There are so many ways that this Tuesday was good and beneficial.
But yesterday’s elections were not just a rebuke of Trump; they were a rebuke of the system of politics that the Supreme Court has created. Voters’ anger over corruption not just about Trump’s ballooning bank accounts, but also at the vast sums of money warping our politics—like the half-billion Elon Musk spent to prop up Republicans this year. The Supreme Court created this reality not only through Citizens United and subsequent cases letting billionaires and industry spend unlimited sums in our elections, but through a lower-profile line of cases in which they made it almost impossible to prosecute corrupt officials. The fact that Black voters surged to rebuke Alabama Republicans’ attempt to gerrymander away their power was a rejection of this Supreme Court’s destruction of the 1965 Voting Rights Act and its endorsement of ruthless—and racist—gerrymandering. Many Democrats ran explicitly against the rigged political playing field this court created. “To the super PACs and special interests who tried to beat us,” Democratic Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed said in his victory speech in Michigan Tuesday night, “we are coming for your system of politics.” The system the Supreme Court made.
I said yesterday I was feeling it. I never thought it would feel this good.
The victory was so convincing, MAGA didn’t think about saying it was rigged. Across the board convincing.
A hard-core Latino Denver Harbor precinct went 78% for Gina Hinojosa. The Magnolia Park precinct where ICE murdered Lorenzo Salgado Araujo went 87% for Hinojosa. Other hard-core Latino East End precincts were 80% plus for Hinojosa.
It sure helped Leticia Gutierrez with her win in the redrawn 9th Congressional District.
My precinct in the Heights went 71% for Gina.
I looked, and my precinct also went 71% for Gina. I love the Heights.
In 1991, I attended the inauguration gala for Ann Richards (I was a +1, before you get too impressed). It was a fun night, but none of us in Texas had any idea of the bullshit that was coming our way: W, then Perry, then Abbott. In retrospect, it was really one of those fin de siecle occasions.
And now (if we survive all the abortions we’ll be coerced into after being forcibly transgendered, that is) the work begins. Electoral challenges are coming, and who knows what obstacles await actually trying to get all these new Dems seated. After that, this Administration needs to be held to account. Impeachment of Trump is a non-started, but Hegseth? RFK Jr.?
Takeaways! NPR has takeaways! Law Dork has law-themed takeaways! The San Antonio Report and Chris Tackett have them, about Bexar and Tarrant Counties. Daily Kos has their ten most satisfying wins from Tuesday, while NPR also has a roundup of international reactions. And John Scalzi feels about his state of Ohio what we’re all feeling about Texas. I’ll have more in a separate post about my own thoughts. Hope you enjoyed all of these.
I’ll add to that list of stem elected: A radiology tech and manager, elected to the Texas house; and a former paramedic and ICU/ER/hospice nurse, that holds a masters degree in biochemistry, elected to the 15th Court of Appeals.
Oh, and a mechanical engineer elected to the Railroad Commission
CHECKING THE RIGHT BOXES
A question in lieu of yet another thought:
How would being born intersex or having re-identified as transgender-by-choice make you qualified for office, and – if so – which office?
FIRST THREE-LEGGED BENCH OCCUPANT?
Using an analogy, why would it be significant that we would have elected a first state Senator or Justice with three, rather than just two, kidneys? This may have a bearing on whether you can or cannot spare a kidney to the person you love (as a matter of medical science and clinical judgment), or to participate in an altruistic chain (if not histocompatible), but how is this (or other) congenital anomaly relevant to public office?
Hormones obviously play an important role in human functioning – biologically, psychologically, and socially – but don’t we all have them? — Or get them from horses, in case of deficiency, and then inject them.
Again, how is your hormone status (as long as not pathological) relevant to the duties of the office and their performance?
RELEVANCE OF QUALIFICATIONS FOR PUBLIC OFFICE
Being a scientist, and being able to think like a scientist (as distinguished from having learned to obfuscate and professionally lie like a lawyer and getting away with it; and how to sneer at nonlawyers, including technical workers and engineers), is obviously relevant to the analysis of problems and various techniques to deal with them in terms of public policy, such as, for example, the Railroad Commission dealing with the risks and challenges posed by untapped boreholes in the ground that seep oil or toxic liquids.
We need more scientists and fewer obfuscators and after-the-fact blame allocators and propagandists: Public servants and officials that actually have subject-matter expertise.
In that connection, it is refreshing that Governor-election Hinjosa wants to restore TRUTH as a governing value. SCIENCE is all about truth and cause and effect relationships. In the policy context, that means what works and what does not with respect to achieving defined policy or program objectives.
Alas the same cannot be said about the judicial system.
RR Commissioner-elect Rosenthal gave an excellent pre-election interview. It’s worth listening to, especially because we now know that he will have the opportunity to put his expertise and sharp mind to good use for the people of Texas.
Perhaps we should celebrate him as a the first engineer with a German last name on the Commission (who reportedly also didn’t take money from AIPAC, which some will view as a bonus point).
And as for the 15th Court Justice-elect: A pioneer who entered a profession dominated by women ever since Florence Nightingale and made history, not to mention putting his life on the line to save Texans’ lives and property as a firefighter. That’s a first on that court too. But more importantly, he later went to law school and practiced admin law.
A law license happens to be a formal requirement for an appellate bench. A lot of the other stuff office seekers put in their campaign material is highly optional and arguably mere fodder for the media that prefers the trivial over that which matters.
Translation: Rosenthal = Valley of Roses
Link: https://scienceinsights.org/why-do-we-celebrate-florence-nightingale/