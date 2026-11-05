A roundup of reactions

Lots of people had lots of thoughts about this election. I thought I’d collect a few, because they all make for some good reading. Enjoy!

We’ll start with a piece by Christopher Hooks in The Intelligencer that ran a few days before Election Day. I didn’t link to it then because it felt like a potential jinx, but not we can all luxuriate in the pile-on.

“That picture of him on the boat off Mar-a-Lago where he’s pointing at his junk. You remember that one?” a senior Republican lawmaker in Texas asks. “His hair’s all messed up and he’s obviously just shithoused?” I do not remember that. “You know, the one where he’s double-fisting and he’s pointing at his — I saved it on my phone. It’s one of my favorite pictures.” And sure enough, when it comes through, there he is, in all his glory: Warren Kenneth Paxton, Texas’s Republican nominee for United States Senate and top law-enforcement officer of the eighth-largest economy in the world. Paxton is in a pale-blue button-down shirt, a tiny bit of chest hair showing, two plastic cups in his left hand. His right hand is pointing down — probably not intentionally, but who knows — at his penis. Paxton’s hair is tousled, and he’s talking to a blonde woman. Yes, he’s wearing his wedding ring. He looks like a cardiologist at a swingers’ resort. Or, really, he looks like Ken Paxton: a little sleazy, a little disheveled. A man who’s used to other people cleaning up his mess. In Texas these days, every conversation returns to Paxton. On the national stage, there is much chatter about his opponent James Talarico, the clean-cut Presbyterian seminarian who just might win the Democrats’ first Senate seat in Texas since 1988. He’s run a good campaign. But the seat is Paxton’s to lose more than Talarico’s to win. Paxton is perhaps the weakest candidate ever put up by the Texas GOP in the modern era. Donald Trump needs him to win if he wants to stave off investigations and maybe worse from a Democratic-controlled Senate in the back half of his term, leading to an unprecedentedly expensive effort to hoist this electoral lump over the finish line. Nevertheless, Paxton has trailed in most polls conducted. The Cook Political Report rates the race a toss-up. It is a difficult prospect to accept; it is Texas, after all. Democrats have, for years, convinced themselves they have a chance here, but this has always felt like a pipe dream for Democratic operatives and MS NOW watchers. Now, in private, Republicans are worried. They grouse about a man who has been given everything he needs to win — including more than $150 million from Elon Musk — and still might lose. Paxtonfreude is a bipartisan business in Texas these days. “This is one of the biggest dirtbags that has ever run for office,” the lawmaker who sent the picture tells me. With a measure of satisfaction, he says that his party’s pollsters report that “there’s no amount of money in the world that can save him.” The lawmaker supported his party’s failed effort to impeach Paxton in 2023. He tells me he’s in a large group chat with other veterans of that fight, many of whom paid a heavy price for crossing Paxton. The chat is active. Every bad poll, every bad pic, every embarrassing leak. “Forty times a day,” he says.

Click over and see the picture, it’s even funnier now that we know the election result.

David Kurtz:

The final totals in the House and Senate aren’t in yet and might not be known for several more days, but as it stands now, the outcome leaves Democrats with congressional majorities that look a lot like what they won in the 2008 election that swept Barack Obama into office in the aftermath of another unpopular Middle East war. The NYT is projecting that Democrats will wind up with 55 Senate seats and 258 seats in the House. After the 2008 election, Democrats had 56 Senate seats and 257 House seats. (This is never a perfect comparison because the numbers fluctuate throughout each Congress, with deaths, party switches, etc.) But that only tells part of the story. What about the sheer gain of 10 Senate seats? Republicans picked up 10 Senate seats in the 1994 election, but Democrats haven’t added that many seats since they picked up 15 seats in the 1958 election, the beginning of a Democratic Senate majority that would last until the 1980 election. And the gain of 42 House seats? You don’t have to go that far back: Democrats picked up 41 seats in the 2020 election. But matching the size of Democratic majority after 2008 — ±257 seats — means equalling the high water mark for Democrats since the 1994 election, the seminal election which ended their 42-year House majority. To put it in the context of our current politics, this Democratic majority will be significantly bigger than any recent Republican majority. The GOP high water mark in the House in the modern era was 247 seats after the 2014 election. With the results still coming in, this isn’t about pinpointing which records have been set yet, but just about giving you some sense of the historic comps.

Garrett Graff:

History will record that Trump’s speedrun to authoritarianism failed in specific places at specific times. ABC’s forced retreat from taking Jimmy Kimmel off the air last September after Kimmel criticized Charlie Kirk broke the fever of institutional collapse and “chilled speech” that had settled over the country in the first half of 2025; ICE’s failed invasion of Minneapolis, and to a lesser degree Chicago, ended what was supposed to be the Trump administration’s signature domestic agenda item and its ticket to steal future elections; the Iran war ended its vision of remaking the world order in Trump’s image. At home, the controversy and cover-up of the Epstein Files collapsed the support of Trump’s base, and the combination of the Iran War and Trump’s capricious and illegal tariffs allowed inflation and the cost of living to spiral out of control. In the end, one of the most shocking aspects of yesterday’s election was how normal it was. There were no ICE checkpoints on the way to polling places. No attempts by FBI agents to seize ballot boxes. The Justice Department sent a 1000 polling monitors out across the country, to all 50 states for the first time, targeting minority districts, and … nothing happened. Lawyers were ready — and never got called. Also, in the breadth of victories yesterday, the 2028 election got a lot harder to steal. Ohio and Georgia both flipped their secretaries of state to Democrat. Other states, potentially like North Carolina and Texas, might be able to undo their GOP gerrymandering. It’s possible — possible — that Democrats now control enough state houses that they could secure the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact and do away legislatively with the electoral college. (Huzzah!)

Democracy Docket:

Justin Miller:

I was not at all expecting the outcome we saw on election night–I don’t think anyone really was. But many things do come to mind. One cannot help but look back at the past several years, at how Republicans in charge doubled town on a politics of delivering pain and retribution to their perceived enemies, of electoral and legislative hubris (some of it earned), of casual corruption, of extraneous extremism, of an increasing indifference to those not in the GOP club. Culture wars about gender, book banning, and so on. Ramming through a private school voucher program to please out-of-state activists. An ongoing refusal to invest in the public education system and a willingness to let a broken property tax system fester cycle after cycle, promising always that the next election would be the one to deliver relief. Or maybe it was mostly the $4+-per-gallon gas prices and a president who ran against forever wars going to war—not yet forever in duration but possibly on its way—while engaging in the most brazen sort of self-dealing and personal enrichment and launching an indiscriminate domestic police campaign against hard-working immigrants. Maybe it was one of the most anti-incumbent election waves in American history. And maybe it was everything. To be a bit indelicate, whatever happened, it happened very fucking loudly here in Texas. And it happened all at once.

Steve Vladeck:

Justice Owen Roberts’s decisive vote in West Coast Hotel v. Parrish, which was handed down on March 29, 1937, is known to law professors and generations of law students as “the switch in time that saved nine.” That shorthand, originally expressed by the satirist Cal Tinney (a play on “a stitch in time saves nine”), captured the monumental shifts in the Court’s jurisprudence that Roberts’s surprising about-face in West Coast Hotel heralded. Among lots of other things, those shifts played a major role in sapping the energy behind President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Court-packing plan, which he had unveiled seven weeks earlier. As the logic goes, Roberts’s positional “switch,” which would manifest repeatedly in the weeks, months, and years after West Coast Hotel as the Court turned decisively toward the New Deal-era “left,” “saved” a nine-justice Court, if not the Court itself. We now know that Roberts’s “switch” took place at the justices’ Conference on December 19, 1936, six and a half weeks after Election Day—and before FDR announced his Court-packing plan. But even if FDR’s specific proposal to expand the Court wasn’t the catalyst for Roberts’s change of heart, the Election of 1936 sure seems to have played a significant role. By 1936, FDR was a tremendously popular president. Even though the Supreme Court had reined in a number of his New Deal policies in 1935 and 1936, including several major 5-4 rulings in which Roberts joined the four conservative justices (“the Four Horsemen”) in the majority, those programs remained massive sources of public support, so much so that FDR’s Republican opponent in 1936, Kansas Governor Alf Landon, largely agreed with the central features of the President’s program. In reality, by running on policies the Court had repeatedly struck down, FDR ended up running as much against the Supreme Court in 1936 as he did against Landon. After the Court struck down New York’s minimum wage law for women on June 1, Roosevelt described the ruling as creating a “‘no-man’s-land’ where no Government—State or Federal—can function.” FDR’s 1936 campaign was a massive success. He won 46 of 48 states (resulting in a rather lopsided 523-8 margin in the Electoral College); received the highest share of the national popular vote since James Monroe’s effectively uncontested re-election in 1820; and swept a number of liberal Democrats into the House and Senate on his coattails. Thus, by November 1936, it was obvious that FDR had a sizeable electoral mandate (reflected in large supermajorities in both chambers of Congress), a significant part of which rested on opposition to the Supreme Court. Confronted with that popular mandate, Roberts—and the Court—blinked. Fast forward to this morning, and to a question I have yet to see anyone ask after last night’s overwhelming election results: How is this Roberts feeling today?

Rick Hasen:

As for what’s next, Trump may not try to repeat his election subversion attempts in 2028, when he will have nothing personally on the line. My hope is that he disengages from the issue. But that does not mean the U.S. is out of danger. Trump’s actions in 2020 and 2026 revealed the nation’s vulnerabilities, and the next would-be authoritarian might be more ruthless and more competent. We should not walk away from 2026 feeling as if the mobilization against the forces of antidemocracy was overkill or unnecessary. We should be proud that, thanks to the efforts of thousands of people, the system held against a powerful barrage.

Katelyn Jetelina:

Last night I took to the streets of Texas. People poured out, cheering, dancing, honking, and waving Texas and American flags. I ran out with my public health friends and I just… cried. This has been the most exhausting seven years for health in the United States in I think… ever. We have found ourselves riding an extreme pendulum through a magnetic storm. A pandemic followed by backlash followed by the absolute destruction of systems at a rate I didn’t even think possible. The result: 1.6 million people died from Covid-19; many people lost jobs and were traumatized for all types of reasons; then there were record-breaking cases of measles (and deaths), whooping cough, more hungry people, less Medicaid coverage (so more medical debt), less clean air, immense confusion, and less scientific discovery for things like cancer and heart disease. And people from all sides did not feel heard. But last night, I saw a STEM wave. More U.S. scientists and physicians ran for state and federal office this cycle than ever before. And many won: A pediatrician in South Carolina

A public health physician in Michigan

A microbiologist in Georgia

A nuclear engineer in Virginia

A physician in Ohio

An ER nurse in Wisconsin

An environmental engineer in Iowa

A mathematician in Illinois

A physician in New Jersey The United States said clearly: Health matters. Science matters. Integrity matters. Empathy matters. People matter.

The 19th has a list of trans and nonbinary candidates who won their races and made history in doing so, while TPM has some other major firsts from around the nation. There are so many ways that this Tuesday was good and beneficial.

Mother Jones:

But yesterday’s elections were not just a rebuke of Trump; they were a rebuke of the system of politics that the Supreme Court has created. Voters’ anger over corruption not just about Trump’s ballooning bank accounts, but also at the vast sums of money warping our politics—like the half-billion Elon Musk spent to prop up Republicans this year. The Supreme Court created this reality not only through Citizens United and subsequent cases letting billionaires and industry spend unlimited sums in our elections, but through a lower-profile line of cases in which they made it almost impossible to prosecute corrupt officials. The fact that Black voters surged to rebuke Alabama Republicans’ attempt to gerrymander away their power was a rejection of this Supreme Court’s destruction of the 1965 Voting Rights Act and its endorsement of ruthless—and racist—gerrymandering. Many Democrats ran explicitly against the rigged political playing field this court created. “To the super PACs and special interests who tried to beat us,” Democratic Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed said in his victory speech in Michigan Tuesday night, “we are coming for your system of politics.” The system the Supreme Court made.

Marc Campos:

I said yesterday I was feeling it. I never thought it would feel this good. The victory was so convincing, MAGA didn’t think about saying it was rigged. Across the board convincing. A hard-core Latino Denver Harbor precinct went 78% for Gina Hinojosa. The Magnolia Park precinct where ICE murdered Lorenzo Salgado Araujo went 87% for Hinojosa. Other hard-core Latino East End precincts were 80% plus for Hinojosa. It sure helped Leticia Gutierrez with her win in the redrawn 9th Congressional District. My precinct in the Heights went 71% for Gina.

I looked, and my precinct also went 71% for Gina. I love the Heights.

Pete von der Haar:

In 1991, I attended the inauguration gala for Ann Richards (I was a +1, before you get too impressed). It was a fun night, but none of us in Texas had any idea of the bullshit that was coming our way: W, then Perry, then Abbott. In retrospect, it was really one of those fin de siecle occasions. And now (if we survive all the abortions we’ll be coerced into after being forcibly transgendered, that is) the work begins. Electoral challenges are coming, and who knows what obstacles await actually trying to get all these new Dems seated. After that, this Administration needs to be held to account. Impeachment of Trump is a non-started, but Hegseth? RFK Jr.?

Takeaways! NPR has takeaways! Law Dork has law-themed takeaways! The San Antonio Report and Chris Tackett have them, about Bexar and Tarrant Counties. Daily Kos has their ten most satisfying wins from Tuesday, while NPR also has a roundup of international reactions. And John Scalzi feels about his state of Ohio what we’re all feeling about Texas. I’ll have more in a separate post about my own thoughts. Hope you enjoyed all of these.

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