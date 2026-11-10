Texas blog roundup for the week of November 9

The Texas Progressive Alliance is still partying like it’s last Tuesday as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has some initial impressions of the blue earthquake.

SocraticGadfly offers his quick and dirty thoughts about the 2026 midterms.

Houston Democracy Project Blog reports on Mayor Whitmire’s revision of HPD/ICE policy. He takes credit for work and effort from Houstonians who spoke on issue & only mentions Councilmember Martinez who has offered no leadership.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Chris Tackett goes deep on Tarrant County’s big day.

Raise Your Hand Texas shows what it would take to make Texas just average in education spending.

Your Local Epidemiologist is ready to start reimagining what is possible now.

The Dallas Observer has the sights and sounds from Election Day in Dallas.

Steve Vladeck looks at the possible effect of this election on SCOTUS.

The Bloggess is thankful.

Therese Odell is hopeful.

The TPA would like to recognize the many good Democrats who worked for years to bring about an election like this but didn’t live to see it. Some people have been posting their remembrances on Facebook, and the list is heart-breakingly long. A few to include, and you can add yours as you see fit: Sheila Jackson Lee, Garnet Coleman, Sylvester Turner, Diane Mosier, Harold Cook.

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