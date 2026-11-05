Initial thoughts on the blue earthquake

I’m going to have a lot of thoughts about what happened on Tuesday, some of which haven’t occurred to me yet, some of which I’ll realize after reading something. I expect to write more than one of these, so I’ll try not to overstuff this one. We’ll see how I do.

– First, those fact-checkable predictions. Ted Brown, the Libertarian candidate for Senate, got 1.92% of the vote, which makes “the Libertarian number” as a thing of interest to watch in this race a fail. This was at best an average level of support for the Libertarian candidate, and it obviously had no effect on a race won by a dozen points. As for Greg Abbott as the “generic Republican vote in Texas”, here are the vote totals for the eight non-judicial statewide Republican candidates:

Buckingham 4,576,883 Sheets 4,538,736 Abbott 4,524,527 Huffines 4,511,185 Middleton 4,502,442 Patrick 4,484,652 French 4,426,141 Paxton 4,249,373

That’s third out of eight, so by the criteria I established at the time, this is a hit. (By vote percentage, he was fifth out of eight, doing better than Paxton, Patrick, and French.) One out of two, congratulations!

– On the Texas Tribune’s liveblog from Tuesday, one of their reporters speculated that the existence of a Governor Hinojosa might disincentivize Ted Cruz from a 2028 Presidential run, since Hinojosa would be able to appoint his successor. Maybe, I guess, but that would mean Cruz was elected President in 2028. He’s not on the ballot otherwise, so there’s no risk in running. I get the inclination to make this point – it was a common part of the Jon Ossoff 2028 speculation, which is based on the same issue and which now has the same resolution – but I think it’s a small consideration for these guys.

– Final Harris County turnout, before any provisional ballots are cured, is 1,392,280. That’s a new record for non-Presidential years, and is 50.41% of registered voters. It also means that I missed when I said I’d take the over on 1.4 million. There were 306,338 total votes cast on Tuesday, which was 22.00% of the final total. I did peg that as the low end, I just thought we’d beat it.

– Along those lines, Dems were also strong on E-Day in Harris County. Talarico got 66.29% of early in person votes (he got 68.99% of mail ballots), and 62.75% of Election Day votes. Those numbers were 65.75% (mail), 64.57% (early in person), and 59.75% (Tuesday) for Gina Hinojosa. So better for Republicans, but still very bad for them. They did better overall statewide on E-Day – per Derek Ryan, Paxton was at 42% for early and 48% for Tuesday – and that did help them win some district races, but it was not nearly enough to make a difference for them statewide.

– I’m going to shy away from statewide numbers today, as the SOS site is still a little wonky. You can click that Derek Ryan link to see some data. I plan to do some county comparisons in the near future.

– The polls were indeed off by quite a few points in Texas, just not in the direction people thought they might be. By this reckoning, Dems were underestimated by about nine points. For sure, no one saw that coming. On a more specific note, Talarico (55.1%) did 2.3 points better than Hinojosa (52.8%), while Abbott (45.7%) did 2.7 points better than Paxton (43.0%). That’s more or less in line with how the polls thought each pair would do in comparison with each other. The polls were way off with the Dems overall, but they were on target with regard to the difference between Talarico and Hinojosa, and between Abbott and Paxton.

– They weren’t just off at the top level, either. Remember those CD09 polls, the most favorable of which had Rep.-elect Leticia Gutierrez down by a point? That was a huge miss. So was the Hobby poll of Harris County, both for the statewide and county races. And so was the Fort Bend poll. I’m not trying to be harsh on them – everyone was way off – but it does show that outlier environments have their own challenges for pollsters.

– One more thing, regarding the polls. I heard and read a lot of people saying that this race wouldn’t even be competitive if John Cornyn were still on the ballot. I have no doubt he’d have been a much better candidate, but I think that may be an overestimate. I mean, Greg Abbott also lost, so just being better at politics than Ken Paxton is not sufficient. I will also note that the early polls showed little difference in how Talarico did versus either of the two. (For that matter, Jasmine Crockett did about as well as Talarico in the early polls, too.) Early polls are less predictive, and way too much happened since the runoff to believe anything from before then was consequential. All I’m saying is that at least at the outset, if you knew nothing but those poll numbers, it would not be at all clear to you that there was a difference in the candidates and their potential.

– I’m running out of gas, I’ll return to this topic soon. If there’s anything specific you want me to look at, leave a comment and let me know.

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