Initial thoughts on the blue earthquake

I’m going to have a lot of thoughts about what happened on Tuesday, some of which haven’t occurred to me yet, some of which I’ll realize after reading something. I expect to write more than one of these, so I’ll try not to overstuff this one. We’ll see how I do.
– First, those fact-checkable predictions. Ted Brown, the Libertarian candidate for Senate, got 1.92% of the vote, which makes “the Libertarian number” as a thing of interest to watch in this race a fail. This was at best an average level of support for the Libertarian candidate, and it obviously had no effect on a race won by a dozen points. As for Greg Abbott as the “generic Republican vote in Texas”, here are the vote totals for the eight non-judicial statewide Republican candidates:
Buckingham 4,576,883
Sheets 4,538,736
Abbott 4,524,527
Huffines 4,511,185
Middleton 4,502,442
Patrick 4,484,652
French 4,426,141
Paxton 4,249,373
That’s third out of eight, so by the criteria I established at the time, this is a hit. (By vote percentage, he was fifth out of eight, doing better than Paxton, Patrick, and French.) One out of two, congratulations!
– On the Texas Tribune’s liveblog from Tuesday, one of their reporters speculated that the existence of a Governor Hinojosa might disincentivize Ted Cruz from a 2028 Presidential run, since Hinojosa would be able to appoint his successor. Maybe, I guess, but that would mean Cruz was elected President in 2028. He’s not on the ballot otherwise, so there’s no risk in running. I get the inclination to make this point – it was a common part of the Jon Ossoff 2028 speculation, which is based on the same issue and which now has the same resolution – but I think it’s a small consideration for these guys.
– Final Harris County turnout, before any provisional ballots are cured, is 1,392,280. That’s a new record for non-Presidential years, and is 50.41% of registered voters. It also means that I missed when I said I’d take the over on 1.4 million. There were 306,338 total votes cast on Tuesday, which was 22.00% of the final total. I did peg that as the low end, I just thought we’d beat it.
– Along those lines, Dems were also strong on E-Day in Harris County. Talarico got 66.29% of early in person votes (he got 68.99% of mail ballots), and 62.75% of Election Day votes. Those numbers were 65.75% (mail), 64.57% (early in person), and 59.75% (Tuesday) for Gina Hinojosa. So better for Republicans, but still very bad for them. They did better overall statewide on E-Day – per Derek Ryan, Paxton was at 42% for early and 48% for Tuesday – and that did help them win some district races, but it was not nearly enough to make a difference for them statewide.
– I’m going to shy away from statewide numbers today, as the SOS site is still a little wonky. You can click that Derek Ryan link to see some data. I plan to do some county comparisons in the near future.
– The polls were indeed off by quite a few points in Texas, just not in the direction people thought they might be. By this reckoning, Dems were underestimated by about nine points. For sure, no one saw that coming. On a more specific note, Talarico (55.1%) did 2.3 points better than Hinojosa (52.8%), while Abbott (45.7%) did 2.7 points better than Paxton (43.0%). That’s more or less in line with how the polls thought each pair would do in comparison with each other. The polls were way off with the Dems overall, but they were on target with regard to the difference between Talarico and Hinojosa, and between Abbott and Paxton.
– They weren’t just off at the top level, either. Remember those CD09 polls, the most favorable of which had Rep.-elect Leticia Gutierrez down by a point? That was a huge miss. So was the Hobby poll of Harris County, both for the statewide and county races. And so was the Fort Bend poll. I’m not trying to be harsh on them – everyone was way off – but it does show that outlier environments have their own challenges for pollsters.
– One more thing, regarding the polls. I heard and read a lot of people saying that this race wouldn’t even be competitive if John Cornyn were still on the ballot. I have no doubt he’d have been a much better candidate, but I think that may be an overestimate. I mean, Greg Abbott also lost, so just being better at politics than Ken Paxton is not sufficient. I will also note that the early polls showed little difference in how Talarico did versus either of the two. (For that matter, Jasmine Crockett did about as well as Talarico in the early polls, too.) Early polls are less predictive, and way too much happened since the runoff to believe anything from before then was consequential. All I’m saying is that at least at the outset, if you knew nothing but those poll numbers, it would not be at all clear to you that there was a difference in the candidates and their potential.
– I’m running out of gas, I’ll return to this topic soon. If there’s anything specific you want me to look at, leave a comment and let me know.
I think it is important not to learn the wrong lesson from this victory. Talarico is still talking about his big tent but he tossed out the trans folk and reversed his promise to co-sponsor an LGBTQ+ rights bill after being poked by the fascists. From an analysis that was up briefly on television, they were checking to see how many R crossover votes Talarico actually got and whether they made the difference. If I recall correctly, they concluded that this number was about 70,000 votes and was not in any way deciding. It is vital to learn if Talarico’s tack towards the right was critical or whether some other factor like latinos going blue was the key to this win. Looking at your numbers above, Paxton got on average maybe 270,000 votes less than the other GOPers, but it is not clear to me how much of this undervote may have gone to Talarico. I suspect what whatever crossover R votes he got, a much smaller number of these voters voted for other statewide Dem candidates.
Talarico had more early votes than Paxton had total. That’s wild.
Elizabeth Warren for majority leader. Call your (new) senator and ask him to help make it happen.
Kudos for Mr. Kuff for offering data-based “thoughts” rather “emotion,” i.e., this is how I feel about it. There may be reason to gloat about the huge win, but not about the accuracy of the pre-election polls.
As a general prescription, these functions (empirical data analysis and running assessments/forecasting) should be separated throughout the campaign so as to avoid unintentional distortions in assessments (wishful thinking) and deliberate over-interpretation to create momentum or to promote a particular public perception of closeness and chances of winning.
Suffice to point out that the polls were wrong again in FAILING TO GAUGE the size of the impending partisan sweep. Nobody on the left is going to wring their hands over it, though, for obvious reasons. Still, this failure to properly take the pulse of the electorate
deserves further inquiry.
It could be that GOP voters were more reluctant to participate in polls (resulting in nonresponse sample skew) because they were reluctant to reveal that they were going to cross over and vote for the long-time opposition party. You can make this plausible with a yard signs survey. If 80% of the yard signs in your neighborhood trend one way, you may not wish to out yourself as a dissenter. Ditto for known community sentiment and historical voting pattern in your areas.
A THOUGHT ON THE “NORMAL” REPUBLICAN VOTE
Question: What to use as the baseline GOP vote (in this election)?
The Governor’s race was obviously the most prominent one (besides the one for U.S. Senate) at the state level and that fact counsels against using it as the baseline.
It can hardly be disputed that Greg Abbott has the highest name recognition of all, therefore it would be likely that decisions to vote for or against Abbott (and conscious nonvoting/abstention) are better informed and more deliberate than voting decisions as to candidates that are less prominent or virtually unknown.
The “normal” or “baseline” GOP vote is merely a construct, but nevertheless a useful one in that it allows for a comparative performance evaluation of different GOP candidates and, by extension, their respective campaigns.
The baseline should be pegged to the least well known candidate or groups of candidates, such as CCA races and 15thCOA races because party affiliation will be the most salient cue in those races. In the case of the 15thCOA, many voters may not even realize that the appellate “district” is statewide. But that fact makes the 15thCOA vote totals directly comparable with those generated in other statewide racesl, which gives us more “data points” (units of analysis at the aggregate level).
With respect to candidates that voters know nothing about, names (and implied sex and possibly ethnicity based on name) could still have an impact, therefore it might be wise to use an average and then compare an individual candidate’s performance against the average (or formally compute the deviation from the mean).
In this type of analysis the raw numbers (vote counts) are properly used regardless of whether there were other candidates in a particular race. The raw numbers reflect both candidate-specific abstentions (skipping the race while still voting for others) and cross-overs. It is not necessary to control for district size by computing percentages because the whole state is the equivalent of a single district. Obviously this does not apply to a comparison of outcomes for the 15th with the 1st, 14th or 5th appellate districts as the 15th is statewide and all the others are regional.
Based on the reported preliminary totals, it appears that Abbott underperformed relative to the baseline, i.e. it appears that GOP voters deliberately withheld votes that they would have been expected to cast for him, and that he therefore ended up third in the races for executive offices. The premise is that Buckingham and Sheets are relatively unknown, which can be ascertained by going back to pre-election polls and checking the percentage of respondents that admitted they didn’t know enough to have a preference or opinion in the respective races.
1. Buckingham 4,576,883
2. Sheets 4,538,736
3. Abbott 4,524,527
Aggregate data cannot establish this conclusively, of course. A dataset that includes the judicial races may be more informative and allow for more granular inferences.
For example: Did April Farris, the only female GOP candidate on the 15thCOA, fare better than her male colleagues on the 15thCOA and the Texas Supreme Court? And, if so, does that support the proposition that being female is an advantage in judicial races even on the GOP side?
Granted, it is more sexy to examine this question with respect to winning (rather than losing) but such an analysis can nevertheless contribute to a better understanding of the dynamics of Texas elections and the behavior of the Texas electorate overall.
Since the 15thCOA is a new court, this analytical opportunity didn’t exist before.
Kuff, as a long-time reader of this blog and a very infrequent commenter, I couldn’t be happier for you. You’ve done yeoman’s work for over a decade (is it almost two decades?) building support for Democrats in this state. After 2018, I was afraid it would take two more decades to make it happen in Texas, and I’m overjoyed to have it happen in less than one. I hope you’ve been able to enjoy it.
Wonkie as soon as you figure out who new voters will be share it with the pollsters, otherwise you wasted a lot of words to say nothing.
@ meme
Intellectual mileage varies, and so does political acumen apparently:
TALERICO: Love Thy Neighbor!
SENATOR-ELECT: Regardless of whether you voted for me I’ll be a Senator for all Texans.
HINOJOSA: I am an economic popularist … not going to fight culture wars we can’t win.
GOVERNOR-ELECT: This is not a win for Democrats. I’ll always serve you, the people of Texas.
contra:
AG-ELECT: I don’t agree with that abortion law, so I am not going to enforce it.
***
Comment: The Attorney General doesn’t get to legislate.
If you are not going to enforce a duly-enacted law AS A MATTER OF PROSECUTORAL DISCRETION before it gets repleaded by the Lege or declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, it would seem expedient to keep quiet about it.
Overt defiance of a duly enacted law sounds like a impeachable office, or cause for a quo warranto action perhaps. But here, of course, the office holder that announces a commitment as to what he will NOT do in office, as opposed to how he will perform his duties, is not even sworn in yet. So no quo warranto yet. A mere promise of non-feasance.
Regardless, this is NOT SMART, not to mention within days of getting elected for reasons entirely unrelated to state-level abortion policy.
To be sure, smartness (here in the form of political acumen) is not a formal requirement for office, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a highly desirable quality, whether in a Paxton successor or otherwise. In short, it’s generally a good thing.
HINOJOSA: I will admit when I am wrong.
She wants to restore faith in government.
Nathan Johnson should follow suit, but will probably double down to please to “the base,” which will cheer and given him an award for being such a fighter.
Motto: Let’s stay angry and divided! We won, so let’s kick a**!
Where is the change that people voted for?
Maybe you should start a blog to share all these thoughts.
The verbose one seems to be a staunch anti-abortion person, possibly a conservative Catholic, disguising this obsession with many words. Thus the blog might be a one-note samba.
@Joel- speaking of one-note sambas, it galls me no end that legacy media is treating it as a foregone conclusion that we will get Jeffries and Schumer again. Grrrrr! As a guy on x said, no one voted for more Jeffries and Schumer. The best we can expect from those two are softball deals with Trump to get taxpayer money for Israel and AIPAC cash for themselves.
The answer to your 15thCOA question was yes, by about 36k. It was a small, but definitive advantage for female judicial candidates, even across party lines.
@TBender
Not a bad suggestion, but it would defeat the purpose of the experiment: To test whether local Dems are discourse-capable or will just shut down any input that is not to their liking and confirmatory of their ideological priors. Mr. Kuff owns the blog so he can do it any time to preserve the in-the-bubble milieu.
Guv-elect Hinojosa recently stressed the importance of talking to people, Bernie Sanders has good things to say on that score as well, and Obama recently called himself a facts guy while campaign-speeching in Georgia.
So, this commenting endeavor is hardly beyond the pale. Read at your ease or peril.
As to verbosity and many typos, there is only so much time and this ain’t peer-reviewed.
Policy talk (hopefully more once “the work starts” and methodological minutiae and some provocative criticism.
No tacos.
Regards,
Policywonqueria
Conservative Catholic? I am Catholic, as are all my brothers and sisters and my children and grandchildren; we all voted D all the way down the ballot.
For sure, he be a white male; let’s chastise all white males.
?? The statement did not imply that all Catholics are conservative. Many are, like some of the Supreme Court justices that overturned Roe v Wade, and Leonard Leo, the architect of the decision. Many others are not.
WHAT GENDER AND RELIGION IS THE POLICYWONQUERIA?
Well, the policywonqueria was formed (named) in analogy to politiqueria, which admittedly has a negative connotation, but if you ask Google AI you may get a different, taco-based interpretations: A taqueria where policy wonks gather informally to do what policy wonks do.
Grammatically that’s feminine, but conceptually it’s a policy space (or future entity perhaps), so that would render it a neutrum (an “it” rather than a “he, she, or they.”
But, in practice, policywonqueria is whatever you want it to be … nonbinary even to go with unorthodox Talarico theology.
The ideas is to present data and information and unconventional takes on relevant subjects (not necessarily always consistent) and to avoid ad-hominems while engaging in intellectual exchange with Mr. Kuff and his loyal readers.
Denouncing a particular statement or assertion by attaching a group label (Catholic, Communist, Christian Nationalist, Fascist, Nazi, Anti-Semite, etc.) to the speaker is a common rhethorical strategy; but it does not amount to a valid counter-argument. Such labeling also invokes negative stereotypes as a weapon and says more about the denouncer than the person being targeted.
For an admirable treatment of the religion subject, see how Abdul El Sayed (Dem winner for Senate in Michigan) responded to a student that sought to taint him with association with the Muslim Brotherhood, and how Abdul made it a teachable moment about the U.S. constitution.
On YouTube: “Abdul El Sayed’s viral interaction with ‘Tommy’ over Muslim Brotherhood. ‘Have you disavowed them?'” [educating hostile young man about John F. Kennedy and insinuations of his purported allegiance to the Holy See (Pope) because of his Catholicism].
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abdul_El-Sayed
Wonkie
taco-based interpretations – babble and babble some more, all those words and grammatical errors won’t make you smart, just a babbler.
Abbott may have come third in total votes, but even Bo French beat him in margin of victory. Last I checked, French was only 6.9 points behind when Abbott was 7.2 points.
Mostly, that indicates that several voters voted in the gubernatorial and Senate races and skipped the rest of the ballot. It looked like French being French cost him 2 to 3 points of margin relative to similar races on the ballot. Republicans just voted for him, anyway.
Granted, I didn’t cross ticket and vote for any Republicans, myself. I undervoted for Dedra Davis and a couple others, but that was an intentional act of protest rather than laziness/ignorance.