Let the blame game begin!

It’s so much fun, at least when you’re on the winning side and you’re watching the losers engage in it.

On Election Day, former Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson warned fellow Texas Republicans that a “spanking” was coming. It came: Democrats won every major statewide office on the ballot and flipped the Texas House. And it wasn’t long before Republicans began arguing over the culprit. “I blame it on our leadership. I just do,” Comptroller Don Huffines, who lost his bid for a full term after three months on the job, said at his election night party. “I blame this on Greg Abbott. I blame it on Dan Patrick. I blame it on all the mushy middle people that want to think, oh, they’re in the middle, we want to make everybody happy. Well, you sure did a good job of this mess!” The next morning, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, who lost the May primary runoff to Attorney General Ken Paxton, offered his own diagnosis. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, he pinned the devastation on self-inflicted wounds, including the nomination of candidates like Paxton who forced voters “to choose between policy and personal character” — a “suicidal” proposition for the GOP. “Here in Texas, traditional conservatives and independents were asked to swallow an almost comical list of personal scandals and improprieties,” Cornyn wrote, also citing Paxton as a candidate who “shrank the tent, obsessing over ‘RINOs’ and political theater.” On social media, others went straight to squabbling. “[Ken] Paxton was a terrible candidate, and I have [Republicans who voted in the last four GOP primaries] at the door tell me they couldn’t vote for him,” wrote Derrick Wilson, the chairman of the Texas Young Republican Federation. “He’s not the only cause but he was a drag on the ballot.” “Please shut up,” replied Republican staffer Decker Reno. “Your political analysis has ruined the [Young Republicans].”

Sweet. And there’s more where that came from.

Chad Wilbanks, a GOP political consultant and former executive director of the Texas Republican Party, said President Donald Trump did not help Republican candidates in Texas. “Very bad night for the @GOP, actually worst case scenario night. The Trump drag was far worse than anyone could have imagined. Brutal night. Brutal,” Wilbanks wrote on X. […] GOP U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, who unsuccessfully ran for Texas attorney general during the spring’s primary election, said on Fox that Republicans didn’t have a winning message and it cost them voters. “You got billionaires talking about ‘You must have data centers,’ then they come in and say, ‘Suck it up, you’re going to get one in your backyard, but don’t worry, Elon’s (Musk) saying you’re going to lose your job in 10 years,’” Roy said. “That’s not a message that resonates. We need to be talking about communities, families, economic growth, how people are going to have jobs, how they’re going to be able to afford healthcare.” Brian Hayes, a GOP consultant, echoed Roy’s sentiment. Hayes said the Republican party has focused too much in recent years on propelling clients who will most anger Democrats, rather than focusing on what Republican voters want, like lower property taxes. “We stopped electing accountants and business people and started electing carnival barkers, and they don’t have a message other than ‘Democrats are nuts,’” Hayes said. He added that Republican candidates likely knew from their polling that the cost of groceries, gas and other pocketbook issues were central to voters this election cycle. “Why they chose to ignore it? I think it’s the social mediatization of our industry, which is well, people on Facebook seem to be more motivated by furries and transgender kids, when at the end of the day, I just don’t think most people buy that as an issue.”

Yeah, well, tell that to Elon Musk and the jillions of dollars he spent forcing that shit down our throats when all we wanted to do was watch a UT game on TV.

I want this taintlord to have a really shitty night to even it up for her 10,000 fucking commercials during football games — Evil MoPac (@EvilMopacATX) 7:35 PM – 3 November 2026

Never forgive, never forget.

One more time:

After Tuesday’s midterm elections, Republicans who are shocked at their massive losses are starting to point fingers and assign blame for why things went so spectacularly wrong. Outgoing GOP lawmakers with nothing left to lose blamed President Donald Trump—who is unequivocally at fault for the predicament Republicans find themselves in. “Trump was on the ballot tonight,” retiring Republican Rep. Don Bacon, whose Nebraska seat was flipped by a Democrat, wrote in a post on X. “The President had a 35% favorable rating and voters disliked his gas prices, chaos, tariffs, abusing allies and hugging Putin. No one in the WH [White House] is willing to speak truth to the President. The GOP wants the Party of Reagan and Lincoln back.” “If the GOP wants any chance in the future, it will have to kick Donald Trump out of the party,” former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who has become a Trump critic after leaving Congress, said in a post on X. “He has absolutely destroyed it and the current state of the GOP is warmongering, corrupt, corporate focused, entity that does not at all reflect the conservative values of its voters. It’s [a] lie.” Greene, however, said she doesn’t think Republicans will actually kick Trump to the curb. “Many elected Republicans only won because of his endorsement. And those in his administration are going to defend him and stay loyal in hopes for pardons,” she continued. “They will probably blame everyone and everything else and continue to worship Trump. And if that remains their course, the Republican party won’t be able to win nationally for decades.” When she’s right …

Keep on fighting, y’all. We love to see it.

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