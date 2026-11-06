The SBOE situation

Dems achieved another majority flip, pending a likely recount.

Two of these flips were easy to see coming. SBOE4 is a dark blue seat that had been held by Rep.-elect Staci Childs, who stepped down to run her legislative campaign, and Greg Abbott appointed a minion. SBOE2 has been mostly Democratic over the years, with hiccups in cycles like 2010 and 2022. Beto carried SBOE6 in 2018, and Biden carried it in 2020; Michelle Palmer, who won it this year, came close in 2020, but lost to the moderate Republican Will Hickman. It was redrawn in 2021 to incorporate part of Montgomery County and thus make it red enough for the GOP to hold, which they did in 2022. But it wasn’t red enough for this election.

SBOE8 is the shock. Audrey Young didn’t have a Democratic opponent in 2022. Big margins in Fort Bend and Harris Counties helped Dana Van de Walker jump out to a lead, but it was holding the margins down in places like Waller, Montgomery, and Walker Counties that kept her in a position to win. I’ll have to do some more study on this one, but it was clearly a combination of Democratic enthusiasm and Republican reluctance that drove this victory.

And it will be very consequential:

Democrats are already preparing to take control of the board and say their first order of business will be undoing the work of their Republican predecessors. New and existing members of the board say they want to amend the Christian-infused social studies standards approved this year, revisit the state reading list that includes Bible passages and reevaluate the state-created Bluebonnet curriculum. “We’ve been running with that as a day one promise,” said Dana Van de Walker, a community college administrator and former teacher from Conroe who has claimed victory in the race for a Houston-area seat. “We’re really committed to keeping the church out of our state and also uphold academic integrity.” On Thursday, she was leading Republican incumbent Audrey Young by fewer than 600 votes, with all precincts reporting, according to the state. That’s within the margin for a recount, if Young requests one. Young did not return requests for comment. […] It’s a dramatic reversal from the last few years, as the board lurched to the right and passed more conservative teaching standards with a pointedly Christian emphasis. This summer, they approved standards that would require students to learn about major events in Christian history and to identify Biblical figures, such as Jesus, Abraham and Moses, as historical figures. They also approved a first-of-its-kind required reading list that includes 14 stories and passages from the Old and New Testaments. In September, they approved new standards requiring high school students to be taught about the Prophet Mohammed’s “harem slaves” and the “life and teachings of Jesus.” […] How — and when — Democrats would make the changes is not clear. Starting from scratch and rebuilding the state teaching standards, known as Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, could take many months. The board could also choose to simply edit the recently passed standards. The changes passed in the last two years don’t start taking effect until 2030. Incoming Democratic Gov. Gina Hinojosa also has to select a new chairperson of the board, who sets the agenda for meetings. Board member Marisa Perez-Diaz, a Democrat from San Antonio who has been on the board for 13 years, said she wants to revisit the changes, but do so from a place of “respect and communication” among board members from both parties. “We have a moral and ethical responsibility to operate with integrity, and that’s what I’m really hoping to accomplish,” Perez-Diaz said. They already have the backing of one Republican board member. “I am 100% supporting that,” said Pam Little, a Republican and former textbook publisher from Fairview. Little said she’s been “appalled” by some of the changes, including spreading out Texas history across numerous grades. The board has also deemphasized world history and cultures. “I think if students understand them, we wouldn’t be having some of the problems we’re having today,” she said.

Do whatever it takes, and move quickly. Don’t let any of this crap get before the students. And thank you all for your service. Courier Texas has more.

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