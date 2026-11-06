The SBOE situation

Dems achieved another majority flip, pending a likely recount.
Republicans’ unrestrained dominance over what Texas students learn in the classroom may likely end next year as five new Democrats appear to have won State Board of Education seats.
Democrat Dana Van de Walker leads Republican incumbent Audrey Young by fewer than 600 votes, with only 1% of the vote in the District 8 race unaccounted for, according to unofficial returns. If that holds, Texas Democrats would secure their first majority on the board since 1994.
“WE FLIPPED THE STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION!” Walker wrote in a Facebook post late Wednesday. “This process isn’t over. A race this close won’t be official until votes are certified, but I am confident that the voters of District 8 made their intentions known. It’s time for a new era in TX public education and I am so honored to be part of it.”
It is unclear when final results will land, with provisional and mail-in ballots pending. Additionally, a candidate can request a recount in such close elections.
Young said Thursday morning that she has not conceded defeat for the Houston-area seat.
Not counting that race, Democrats and Republicans each hold seven seats.
No matter what happens in the final contest, GOP power on the board will not look like the majority that recently authored an Islamophobic rewrite of social studies lessons, greenlit mandatory Bible readings for all public school students and approved classroom instruction downplaying the horrors of American slavery.
Even if Republicans hold onto the majority — which is still far short of the current 11-4 makeup — Democrats will gain significant say in decisions moving forward. The board’s duties will include an overhaul of Texas’ math standards, approving social studies textbooks and reviewing proposals for new charter schools.
Democrats Thomas Ray Garcia, Coretta Mallet-Fontenot, Allison Bush, Michelle Palmer won their races, along with Democratic incumbent Tiffany Clark, according to the preliminary results.
Meanwhile, GOP newcomers Kason Huddleston and Mindy Bumgarner won, as did Republican incumbent Julie Pickren, a member of the board’s right-wing faction.
Young, the Houston-area Republican incumbent in the final race, frequently votes alongside Pickren. Equipped with experience as an educator and a school trustee, she has served on the board since 2021. Walker, her Democratic challenger, is part of a slate of teachers who ran this year — many of them frustrated by the board’s push to the political right.
[…]
The right-wing faction of the board has publicly sparred with Texans protesting conservative changes to classroom instruction while challenging Democratic attempts to make that instruction more inclusive.
Earlier this year, members in the Republican majority approved the anti-Islamic rewrite of social studies lessons alongside the mandatory reading list for public school students that included Bible passages. A Democratic board member threatened to sue two Republicans who supported those changes, alleging harassment during heated meetings that stretched hours into the early morning.
Members have also fielded complaints about the Texas Education Agency’s error-riddled learning materials, which incorporate Bible teachings into elementary reading lessons. They have debated the merits of a Native Studies course, with some in the GOP majority calling it “junk.” Years before that, they rejected science textbooks over messaging on climate change and walked back opposition to vouchers, which allows families to use taxpayer dollars to fund their children’s private school education.
With Democrat Gina Hinojosa’s victory in Texas’ gubernatorial race, leadership on the education board could also see a shake-up. State law allows the governor to appoint the board chair from among elected members, though the selection requires Senate approval.
Two of these flips were easy to see coming. SBOE4 is a dark blue seat that had been held by Rep.-elect Staci Childs, who stepped down to run her legislative campaign, and Greg Abbott appointed a minion. SBOE2 has been mostly Democratic over the years, with hiccups in cycles like 2010 and 2022. Beto carried SBOE6 in 2018, and Biden carried it in 2020; Michelle Palmer, who won it this year, came close in 2020, but lost to the moderate Republican Will Hickman. It was redrawn in 2021 to incorporate part of Montgomery County and thus make it red enough for the GOP to hold, which they did in 2022. But it wasn’t red enough for this election.
SBOE8 is the shock. Audrey Young didn’t have a Democratic opponent in 2022. Big margins in Fort Bend and Harris Counties helped Dana Van de Walker jump out to a lead, but it was holding the margins down in places like Waller, Montgomery, and Walker Counties that kept her in a position to win. I’ll have to do some more study on this one, but it was clearly a combination of Democratic enthusiasm and Republican reluctance that drove this victory.
And it will be very consequential:
Democrats are already preparing to take control of the board and say their first order of business will be undoing the work of their Republican predecessors.
New and existing members of the board say they want to amend the Christian-infused social studies standards approved this year, revisit the state reading list that includes Bible passages and reevaluate the state-created Bluebonnet curriculum.
“We’ve been running with that as a day one promise,” said Dana Van de Walker, a community college administrator and former teacher from Conroe who has claimed victory in the race for a Houston-area seat. “We’re really committed to keeping the church out of our state and also uphold academic integrity.”
On Thursday, she was leading Republican incumbent Audrey Young by fewer than 600 votes, with all precincts reporting, according to the state. That’s within the margin for a recount, if Young requests one. Young did not return requests for comment.
[…]
It’s a dramatic reversal from the last few years, as the board lurched to the right and passed more conservative teaching standards with a pointedly Christian emphasis. This summer, they approved standards that would require students to learn about major events in Christian history and to identify Biblical figures, such as Jesus, Abraham and Moses, as historical figures.
They also approved a first-of-its-kind required reading list that includes 14 stories and passages from the Old and New Testaments. In September, they approved new standards requiring high school students to be taught about the Prophet Mohammed’s “harem slaves” and the “life and teachings of Jesus.”
[…]
How — and when — Democrats would make the changes is not clear. Starting from scratch and rebuilding the state teaching standards, known as Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, could take many months. The board could also choose to simply edit the recently passed standards. The changes passed in the last two years don’t start taking effect until 2030.
Incoming Democratic Gov. Gina Hinojosa also has to select a new chairperson of the board, who sets the agenda for meetings.
Board member Marisa Perez-Diaz, a Democrat from San Antonio who has been on the board for 13 years, said she wants to revisit the changes, but do so from a place of “respect and communication” among board members from both parties.
“We have a moral and ethical responsibility to operate with integrity, and that’s what I’m really hoping to accomplish,” Perez-Diaz said.
They already have the backing of one Republican board member.
“I am 100% supporting that,” said Pam Little, a Republican and former textbook publisher from Fairview.
Little said she’s been “appalled” by some of the changes, including spreading out Texas history across numerous grades. The board has also deemphasized world history and cultures.
“I think if students understand them, we wouldn’t be having some of the problems we’re having today,” she said.
Do whatever it takes, and move quickly. Don’t let any of this crap get before the students. And thank you all for your service. Courier Texas has more.
I continue to be amazed by some of the “your vote really and truly matters” margins this go-round. TxSBOE, Alaska, Mississippi… these need to be held up as examples for every single election hereafter.
Our plan is to start on day one after our swearing in at the January meeting. As a social studies teacher, I don’t want to teach the unhinged new standards. Thank you for writing about this and spreading the word.