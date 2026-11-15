Weekend link dump for November 15

“TV critics are not traditionally in the habit of considering price when they decide what to cover. This isn’t restaurant criticism. But lately TV consumption has begun to feel like high-end dining, with no limit of upcharges and price hikes and caviar supplements sending the tab to the heavens.”

And in unrelated news, Police Squad! is now on Netflix. Six of the funniest half-hours of TV you’ll experience, if you have Netflix.

“The deep sea remains one of the most underexplored regions of our planet. So, naturally, that’s where you’d expect to find some very bizarre things happening—like three thousand metric tons of pure eel.”

“A previously undisclosed contract between the federal government and Elon Musk’s companies SpaceX and Starlink may provide even more fodder for investigations by the incoming Democratic Congress.”

“We saw candidates accused of sexual assault and abuse withdraw from their campaigns, we saw candidates accused of violence lose their race. A survivor of child abuse, who speaks openly and without shame about her experiences, was called a liar by her opponent in a message backed by millions of dollars and still won. She was believed, not just by the survivor community, but by her constituents, voters, and the public across the nation.”

“Disabled voters are unable to access the right to vote in every state, in many circumstances, in every county, at every polling place.”

“That morning, she asked that God’s will be done; the day before, she said a prayer of thanks to her father, James Chaney, one of the three civil rights organizers murdered by Mississippi Klansmen in June 1964, days after she was born. It is because of people like her father that she could vote at all.”

“In New York, Democrats are on track for their biggest state Senate majority since 1846, when they were running against the Whigs.”

“The Republican drubbing in Texas in particular is a potent sign that voters there were not just done with Trump or MAGA. They were also, it seems, fed up with being ground zero for Christian nationalism. Now, without the power the movement once exerted in the Lone Star state, the Christian right will have to look elsewhere to rebuild on a map with a shrinking number of safely red strongholds.”

“Colossal Biosciences is going to bring back the woolly mammoth — if they can find a womb big enough to birth one. Their first solution is elephants. But surrogacy is too unreliable to produce mammoth calves at scale, so they’ve come up with Plan B: to create an artificial womb within the next year.”

“Colbert Cancellation Probe Gets New Life as Senate Flips”.

“This is an event of historic and seismic proportions. The “Red Wall” has collapsed, and the Trumpian version of the Republican Party faces the possibility of extinction at the national level. Someone will have to radically retool the GOP, or see it replaced by a new not-far-right conservative party.”

T. Cullen Davis, Texas oil tycoon twice acquitted on murder charges and the subject of multiple books, true crime shows, and a TV miniseries, has died.

RIP, Donnie Dunagan, former child actor who was the voice of Bambi in the Disney animated movie and later became a highly-decorated Marine Corps officer.

RIP, Bob Boone, Gold Glove catcher who won a World Series with the Phillies and later became a manager, part of a three-generation line of MLB players.

“Aliya Rahman, the disabled Minneapolis resident dragged out of her car and detained by federal immigration agents last January, has tried over and over to get some accountability from the government that harmed her. Today, she filed an assault and false imprisonment lawsuit against the federal government—one she hopes could be “copy and pasteable” onto other people’s cases.”

“With Jim Jordan elected GOP leader let’s remember that Jordan is part of a longstanding coverup of sexual abuse of student athletes at Ohio State by Dr. Richard Strauss.”

“A coalition of parents, educators and nonprofit organizations sued the state of Washington late Monday over a recently passed ballot initiative banning transgender girls from competing on girls’ K-12 sports teams, arguing that the measure, which is set to take effect next month, conflicts with the state’s own constitution.”

“The standard scandal reporting progression goes something like this”.

RIP, Stacy Keach, actor best known for playing Mike Hammer in various TV projects.

RIP, Richard Posner, longtime federal judge, most-cited legal scholar in the second half of the 20th century.

“A group of 127 editorial employees at Major League Baseball Advanced Media, the arm of baseball’s central office that operates the league’s official website and social media channels, has organized under the Writers Guild of America East, according to a joint announcement from MLB and the guild on Wednesday.”

“How Jensen Huang’s scandal cascaded into a $300 billion loss—and why an economy this concentrated makes everyone a stakeholder in a few men’s private lives.”

“The best argument for booting Chuck Schumer is precisely that dreamy reverie he described about the possibilities of getting to 60 Senate seats in 2028. That’s the old thinking, the “non-urgency of the moment” thinking that stands in the way of progress.”

“What the Astonishing Story of Mississippi’s First Black Senator Teaches Us About Scott Colom’s Road to Victory”.

“Late Night’s Midterm Victory Lap—and the Power of Political Ridicule”.

RIP, Dan Hicks, longtime NBC Sports announcer and husband of ESPN sports anchor Hannah Storm.

“Overall, national polls this year underestimated the strength of Democrats by around four percentage points.”

“The pundit class couldn’t get enough of the narrative that nonwhites were constructing a durable multiracial MAGA coalition. So much for all that.”

“Kalshi, the world’s largest prediction market, has dropped Donald Trump Jr. as an advisor.”

That FAA snafu on Friday wrought some havoc on the college football schedule.

Related Posts: