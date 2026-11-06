What will the State Senate do?

They’re the last bastion of Republican power. They have some ways to flex that power.

When Vikki Goodwin was elected the first Democratic lieutenant governor of Texas since 1999 on Tuesday night, she appeared poised to inherit one of the most powerful positions in state government. But come January when the Austin state representative is sworn in, most of the position’s power may come immediately under threat. That’s because most of the lieutenant governor’s massive influence in recent history has largely derived from the chamber rules approved by state senators at the start of each legislative session. The Capitol’s upper chamber will still have a Republican majority when the Legislature convenes in two months — the last remaining thread of power the party can grip after voters this week terminated their domination of state government. The Republican majority in the Texas Senate now emerges as the last great hope for the party’s ability to exert influence in the Capitol — or block parts of a Democratic agenda that it finds objectionable. “Texas stands as long as the Texas Senate Republican caucus holds the line,” Sen. Charles Schwertner of Georgetown said in a Tuesday night social media post, before his own tight race had been called. “We will.” […] The state constitution grants the lieutenant governor few but notable authorities. Among them, the state’s founding document declares the position presides over the Senate and steps in as governor, when the elected governor is away, disqualified from office or vacates the office. But the rest of the powers that made Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick perhaps the most powerful politician since Democratic Lt. Gov. Bob Bullock were prescribed by chamber rules. Under those rules, Patrick had complete control of the Senate. He assigned the committee chairs. He picked which bills reached the floor and when. He decided who joined conference committees that negotiated the disagreements on bills with the House. He was empowered to create special panels, and refer bills to the committees of his choice. All that could change under a Lt. Gov. Goodwin. To be sure, Goodwin will still have a platform germane to the position. She can call press conferences and coordinate with the Texas House, whose Democratic majority can ignore Republican-led proposals from across the Capitol. “There’s a lot of things besides just running the Senate, and there may be some attempts to change the rules, but I don’t know,” Goodwin said in an interview a few weeks ago. “I think of myself as being fairly intelligent. I’ll figure out ways to get things done.” Out of the possible scenarios, the GOP senators can reduce Goodwin’s role to be the president in name only and move to give the most important authorities to a party leader they elect among themselves, akin to how the U.S. Senate has a majority leader that can complicate the flow of legislation. “The senate organizes itself and they set the rules for how they are gonna debate and do all these things,” said Garrett W. Fulce, who runs a public relations firm in the Houston area after years of being a GOP operative. He also studied at the University of Texas at Austin alongside Democratic Senator-elect James Talarico. He added: “I can almost guarantee you they’ll change the rules because one of the things that that power does is it prevents the Democratic lieutenant governor from putting things on the floor and forcing Republicans to take votes they don’t want to have to take. And it will force Democrats on the senate to take votes that they don’t want to take.”

This has been an expected scenario among the legislative nerds since the beginning. I asked Lt. Gov.-elect Goodwin about it myself when I interviewed her before the primary runoff. I fully believe she will game this out beforehand and determine some options to make the best of what she’s given, and we’ll all go from there. I will note that one thing she can do is call out the five Republican Senators who are in not-very-red districts and who will be on the ballot in 2028 at every opportunity: Paul Bettencourt, Angela Paxton, Phil King, Tan Parker, and especially Adam Hinojosa, whose SD27 is a lot like CD15 in that it went 58% for Beto in 2018 before flipping to Trump in 2024. They’re gonna do what they’re gonna do. Goodwin should be there to name it and call it out, and let the voters decide in 2028.

(This is where we can all lament those near misses in SD02 and to a lesser extent in Schwertner’s SD05. Even SD18, which always seemed far too rural to budge, was shockingly close. I understand why those races were on no one’s radar. They weren’t on mine. They were probably still unwinnable even with real investment and more experienced candidates. We’ll be better prepared next time. But right now, at this moment, I’m feeling a little sad, in an “if only we’d known then what we know now” kind of way.)

On a side note:

State Rep. Brian Harrison shared a post on X Wednesday morning calling on Governor Greg Abbott to “convene a special session to REIN IN EXECUTIVE EMERGENCY POWERS… before Gina Hinojosa is sworn in!” “We still have total power in Texas, and we must act like it by using the remaining ten weeks to restore separation of powers and limit the emergency powers that Governor-Elect Hinojosa is set to inherit, which would allow her to destroy liberty in Texas by executive fiat,” Harrison wrote on X. The move comes as Republicans in Georgia considered a similar effort to limit the power of incoming Democratic Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms. But outgoing Gov. Brian Kemp rejected calls for a special session to curb executive branch powers or revisit redistricting, saying, “The voters of our state have spoken.” Kemp did leave open the possibility of calling lawmakers back to address the state’s finances before January. The District 10 House Rep also shared a letter sent to Abbott, saying if actions were not immediately taken, then the incoming governor would have absolute power. “Without action, Governor Hinojosa will inherit the powers of a DICTATOR,” Harrison added. “”I warned years ago that no governor, Republican or Democrat, should have these broad emergency powers. Now that Texas has elected a Democrat governor, the urgency is undeniable, and inaction is intolerable.” “You are still the Governor of Texas, and you still have the power to act,” Harrison concluded.

Rep. Harrison is a ridiculous little wacko. He’s referring to executive powers that are granted in emergency situations, which are by definition limited in scope. Abbott has certainly abused his executive powers, outside the scope of the Texas Disaster Act, and as such a review of those powers are a prudent thing to do. But that should be done by the new Legislature, in conjunction with the new Governor, not in some hasty special session by the losers because some weirdo is all paranoid about Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa. I would never put anything past Abbott, but I don’t see him bothering with this. I’m not worried about it, I’ll say that much.

Related Posts: