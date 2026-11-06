We have a Speaker’s race

Not a surprise, but I don’t think it will last long.
The race for a new Democratic House speaker has begun.
State Rep. Senfronia Thompson launched her campaign Tuesday night before the House had officially flipped. As of Thursday, someone from her camp was touting that she had as many as 65 members ready to back her, according to a Republican member who had been called by someone whipping votes for her.
Thompson is the longest serving Democrat in the House, who is affectionately known by her colleagues as Ms. T.
The GOP source said at least five people supporting Thompson are Republicans. The Tribune has not viewed the list of names.
It takes 76 votes to win the gavel. And if she can hit that number before the session starts on Jan. 12, then she can win before the Legislature begins.
Thompson has scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. Friday.
State Rep. Joe Moody, a Democrat from El Paso who was closely aligned with GOP House leadership in previous sessions, threw his support behind Thompson on Thursday evening.
“Democrats have won and won big, and now we have to do the job the voters expect and truly deliver for Texas families,” Moody said. “Dean Thompson is the one to make that happen.”
But she’s not without competition. State Rep. Eddie Morales Jr., D-Eagle Pass, announced his candidacy Thursday afternoon.
In a statement, Morales committed that every member’s district will have a voice under his speakership.
“Texas faces critical challenges and we must hit the ground running to solve them,” Morales said. “There is no time to waste. I look forward to earning the votes and trust of my colleagues to deliver results across the state.”
Some in the Democratic caucus believe that someone like Morales could be competitive to Ms. T, because Democrats representing the border are often more moderate and could appeal to Republicans looking to build a coalition now that they’re in the minority.
[…]
But Ms. T could also draw at least a few Republicans to support her.
Rep. J.M. Lozano, a Republican from Kingsville in South Texas, who switched parties in 2012, spoke highly of Thompson in an interview with The Blast on Wednesday.
“We need someone like that to get us through this tumultuous chapter to heal,” Lozano said.
Thompson’s case for speaker centers on her longevity, akin to when Rep. Tom Craddick, R-Midland, won the speakership as the longest-serving member of his caucus when the GOP took the House in 2002.
Ms. T, who was first elected in 1972, comes from the era of bipartisanship in the Texas House. She also garners respect from both sides of the aisle.
When the House unveiled her portrait to hang in the Capitol at the end of last year’s regular session, members of both parties alike urged her not to retire, and Fort Worth Republican Rep. Charlie Geren lauded her in a tearful speech.
“If you pattern your legislative career after Ms. T, you’re gonna be a damn fine legislator,” Geren said at the time.
She is both the longest-serving woman and Black lawmaker in Texas history. If she were to assume the gavel, the state’s Big Three would be all women of different ethnic backgrounds: Gov. Gina Hinojosa, Lt. Gov. Vikki Goodwin and Speaker Thompson.
There’s never been a woman House speaker in Texas.
I would bet on Rep. Thompson, and for this to be settled before the session starts. Her age – she’s 87 – was listed as a concern in the story. I doubt anyone will say that out loud, but who knows. I’m just glad we have good choices.
People like Ms T are why I’m not on the age limits for politicians bandwagon that I see so many people jumping on. Everyone ages differently. I would be fine with treating running for office like renewing a driver’s license-once you get to a certain age, you get tested more regularly to demonstrate that you’re still capable.
I am rooting for Ms T!
Re: “I would bet on Rep. Thompson, and for this to be settled before the session starts. Her age – she’s 87 – was listed as a concern in the story. I doubt anyone will say that out loud, but who knows. I’m just glad we have good choices.”
OMG & FFS. This lady is three years older than Mitch ‘The Bitch’ McConnell ?
We already have too much gerontocracy in Washington, which is representative.
She is too old and should make room for new blood.
Ideally, she would become an elder stateswoman and guest commentator on Kuff’s blog.
The overall quality of the comments could do with some improvement.
Especially from a retired insider with vast amount of Lege experience.
I know nothing about the other guy competing to serve as Speaker, but Rep. Senfronia Thompson is well-respected by Republican officeholders. The Legislature might actually have a productive session.
Swinging the pendulum too far so that you take out capable elderly office holders is no solution. How about starting with ones who have obviously become too impaired to do their job? Hint: the most obvious one resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Flypusher? How about his predecessor, who was even older at the time of his presidency. You know, Dementia Joe, who obviously was too impaired to do his job.
A number of younger Democrats and younger Democrat pundits see this as a problem indeed.
Related? Dementia Joe’s Democratic candidate successor was removed for one other reason.
Democrats, and Democrat pundits, who don’t recognize just how much the wave has shifted WITHIN the party on Zionism, the issue behind that Iran war, are missing the bus and could get run over by it. Example?
Per Drop Site News today: “Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed backs Chris Van Hollen over Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader: In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Abdul El-Sayed said he supports Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen for Senate Majority Leader. El-Sayed said he would look at other options if Van Hollen did not run for the position, adding that he will support a leader who intends to pass legislation. Newly elected Democratic senators in Kansas, Illinois, and Maine—Adam Hamilton, Juliana Stratton, and Troy Jackson—have said they will not back Sen. Chuck Schumer for the post.”
None of these explicitly mentioned the elephant in the room reason, but you all know what part of the opposition, or more, is about.
I suggest that, if you have not blogged about pro-Palestinian protests at places like Texas university campuses, or Strangeabbott’s crackdown on them, in the past two years, you’ll want to change that. Because Hinojosa won’t be cracking heads and if national Democrats don’t actually address this, there will be more protests.
@gadfly.. Outside of the obvious differences between Biden and Trump, in my mind the bigger differences have to do with Cabinets and who was in charge of same. One Administration had incredibly competent individuals at the helm of the respective ‘business line’ and one does, at present, not. Biden had faith in the competent folks he appointed and even with mental failings, processes went smoothly – Trump, being the hyper-narcissist that he is, appears to believe he knows better (than everyone, just ask him) and installed lackies who will do his bidding without questioning same. Even Lincoln, you know with his 8% approval rating, knew that a Cabinet of sycophants was doomed from the start.
Israel has engaged in military options against one or more of its neighbors roughly every 8-10 years since 1948. At some point ya gotta call a spade, a spade – at some point they’re going to meet up with someone who ain’t gonna take it.
WHO SHOULD BE THE FACE OF THE LEGE
Senfronia Thompson represents a district composed of 94.6% non-Anglo minorities.
She was elected with 86.9% of the vote.
Hers is not a competitive district; nor is it a microcosm of the state. Her win would have happened without any blue wave.
Leaving aside the age and agility issues while recognizing that only one person can be House Speaker at the same time, she wouldn’t make a good symbolic figurehead for the rejection of Trumpism and a new beginning in the Texas Lege. Not to mention in a bipartisan fashion as promised by the Governor-elect for her segment of the separation-of-powers system.
See Kayla Guo, Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa pledges bipartisan administration in first public appearance since win TEXAS TRIB. (November 5, 2026).
https://www.texastribune.org/2026/11/05/texas-gina-hinojosa-press-conference/
The watchword now is CHANGE. The Texas electorate has spoken. The People have rejected the incumbents and the status quo.
Picking the most senior Lege member as a leader is the antithesis to the mandate for change and also makes for bad optics.
The time has come for a new and energetic generation to take the reins and tackle the problems that have been piling up. To the extent that culture, language, and religion counts, a young Catholic Hispanic would fit the imperatives of the moment if he or she is qualified and up to the job.
As Mr. Obama has recently demonstrated, a formerly successful politician can still make himself useful in retirement, whether forced out by term limits or otherwise. No reason to think that Ms. T. could not play a useful role as a senior statesman too.
So what’s your point here? Both sides have covered for older members (Trump, Biden, McConnell, Feinstein) who had/have obvious health issues, and should have been retired. But would you also sweep out Bernie Sanders, who is not only mentally sharp, but doing much good for progressive causes? The problem isn’t age, it’s the ability to do the job, and I will die on that particular hill. Sure the Dems were burned in 2024 by their insufficiently critical support of Israel, but that has zero to do with my point- which was going too far in sweeping out older politicians SOLELY for being old is a bad idea.
That said, I’m all for new blood and ideas in politics, and one great way to achieve that is a long overdue expansion of the House. That legislative body is extremely small proportionally when compared to other democracies. Double it at least, which would also make the EC less unfair.
Also I’m definitely team anti-Schumer, but that has nothing to do with his age, which is the actual topic I was commenting on.
AGE MINIMA & MAXIMA
There are distinct issues here:
Formal age limits that force an incumbent out (ex-SCOTX Chief Nathan Hecht, for example). That’s a constitutional or structural system design issue similar to policy issues concerning minimum or maximum ages in other contexts (drinking age, age of consent for coitus and marriage, enlistment, voting age, age of majority generally, criminal liability, eligibility for the death penalty, etc.). All such ages are essentially arbitrary and only some are in the nature of presumptions that can be rebutted.
Emancipation, for example, which came up in connection with TRANS-flyer controversy, is a way to get around minimum ages for certain activities and requires that the presumption of age-based incompetence be rebutted with admissible evidence in a court.
A more specific example is the by-pass procedure for abortions sought by minors when they were legal.
Such a work-around could also be created for mandatory retirement ages, i.e. cognitive fitness test analogous to vision testing for TDL renewal.
Another existing example of legal disqualification by age is mandatory retirement for commercial airline pilots at age 65. Having hit that ceiling, Captain Steeeve [sic] is now a full-time YouTuber, sharing the wealth of his military and civilian flying experience with a huge audience, with up-to-date analysis of crashes and close calls.
Self-retirement: Candidate decides not to stand for re-election for whatever reason, which could be age or loss of stamina, or wanting to start a family, or taking time off to write a policy wonk memoir, but not necessarily (Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, for example).
Senfronia T. not standing for House Speaker would be a variant thereof. Her decision. She doesn’t have to resign, though that would create an opportunity for a more youthful successor to honor her legacy, but also move beyond it.
Disability developing in office is a special scenario: Trump obviously (in the professional and lay judgment of many), but also – recently – on one of the Houston Courts of Appeals, where apparently everyone looked the other way until the member in question had a guardianship proceeding filed in Probate Court, thereby creating a public record. Reportedly, someone also filed a judicial conduct complaint alleging incompetence.
Formal disability proceedings are unpleasant, of course. A strict age limit would avoid the medical privacy and cognitive decline issues, but obviously not in all cases (such as early-onset dementia or other mental health issues unrelated to aging).
The judicial disciplinary system is not necessarily well-suited either. See coverage of Judge Ada Brown, which is ongoing. It is supposedly confidential, but the judge herself emailed a bunch of confidential material to attorneys and the media in the middle of the night. The public has been alerted to a problem with or involving the particular office holder, but the relevant information is being withheld and unavailable unless or until one of the recipients goes out on a limb and publishes it. But this could entail dicey ethics issues and might even be illegal. So, we the plebes remain in the dark. Can we even be sure the issue is really mental health and capacity? Could it be something else where confidentiality (also a policy issue) serves as a cover?
https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/texas-federal-judge-with-suspected-mental-condition-urged-reengage-with-inquiry-2026-10-20/