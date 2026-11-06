We have a Speaker’s race

Not a surprise, but I don’t think it will last long.

The race for a new Democratic House speaker has begun.

State Rep. Senfronia Thompson launched her campaign Tuesday night before the House had officially flipped. As of Thursday, someone from her camp was touting that she had as many as 65 members ready to back her, according to a Republican member who had been called by someone whipping votes for her.

Thompson is the longest serving Democrat in the House, who is affectionately known by her colleagues as Ms. T.

The GOP source said at least five people supporting Thompson are Republicans. The Tribune has not viewed the list of names.

It takes 76 votes to win the gavel. And if she can hit that number before the session starts on Jan. 12, then she can win before the Legislature begins.

Thompson has scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. Friday.

State Rep. Joe Moody, a Democrat from El Paso who was closely aligned with GOP House leadership in previous sessions, threw his support behind Thompson on Thursday evening.

“Democrats have won and won big, and now we have to do the job the voters expect and truly deliver for Texas families,” Moody said. “Dean Thompson is the one to make that happen.”

But she’s not without competition. State Rep. Eddie Morales Jr., D-Eagle Pass, announced his candidacy Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, Morales committed that every member’s district will have a voice under his speakership.

“Texas faces critical challenges and we must hit the ground running to solve them,” Morales said. “There is no time to waste. I look forward to earning the votes and trust of my colleagues to deliver results across the state.”

Some in the Democratic caucus believe that someone like Morales could be competitive to Ms. T, because Democrats representing the border are often more moderate and could appeal to Republicans looking to build a coalition now that they’re in the minority.

[…]

But Ms. T could also draw at least a few Republicans to support her.

Rep. J.M. Lozano, a Republican from Kingsville in South Texas, who switched parties in 2012, spoke highly of Thompson in an interview with The Blast on Wednesday.

“We need someone like that to get us through this tumultuous chapter to heal,” Lozano said.

Thompson’s case for speaker centers on her longevity, akin to when Rep. Tom Craddick, R-Midland, won the speakership as the longest-serving member of his caucus when the GOP took the House in 2002.

Ms. T, who was first elected in 1972, comes from the era of bipartisanship in the Texas House. She also garners respect from both sides of the aisle.

When the House unveiled her portrait to hang in the Capitol at the end of last year’s regular session, members of both parties alike urged her not to retire, and Fort Worth Republican Rep. Charlie Geren lauded her in a tearful speech.

“If you pattern your legislative career after Ms. T, you’re gonna be a damn fine legislator,” Geren said at the time.

She is both the longest-serving woman and Black lawmaker in Texas history. If she were to assume the gavel, the state’s Big Three would be all women of different ethnic backgrounds: Gov. Gina Hinojosa, Lt. Gov. Vikki Goodwin and Speaker Thompson.

There’s never been a woman House speaker in Texas.