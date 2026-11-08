Texas is a little less anti-abortion now

I am here for it.

Less than 24 hours after a historic sweep of Texas’ statewide elected offices by Democrats, the state’s attorney general-elect Nathan Johnson said Tuesday he will not continue Ken Paxton’s practice of suing doctors in other states for sending abortion medication to patients here. It’s the first big salvo against the state’s four-year-old near abortion ban which makes the procedure virtually impossible to access in this state and is likely to be the first of many tweaks to make the ban less rigid. The attorney general’s office under Ken Paxton, who gave up the role to run for Senate, has been a powerful enforcer of the state’s abortion ban laws and a Democrat coming into that position cuts off a powerful tool for the country’s anti-abortion movement. The first thing I do when people ask me about abortion is point out that I’m not a legislator, and I can’t change abortion law,” Johnson told The Texas Tribune. “What I can do is cease using Texas abortion laws as an instrument of persecution and intimidation, harassment and political showboating. All four of those things have happened.” It is illegal for Texas doctors to mail abortion medication within the state and Paxton has sued doctors in other states who prescribe the medication, chilling Texans from obtaining these pills, abortion advocates say. Those lawsuits have run up against blue states’ so-called shield laws that protect physicians who send abortion medications. Johnson said he won’t be suing those out-of-state doctors anymore. “I will not pursue the judicially absurd position that Texas law has extra territorial effect. I can honor other states’ shield laws.”

Music to my ears. The Chron adds some details.

Johnson also said he “won’t put up with” local ordinances that ban travel on their roads for people assisting anyone seeking an abortion out of state. Experts have already said those ordinances are constitutionally dubious. Johnson would change the state’s approach to cases like those of Kate Cox, a Dallas woman who became the first in the nation to sue for permission to receive an emergency abortion. A district court judge granted permission, but Paxton successfully appealed to the Texas Supreme Court to block the order and threatened hospitals with prosecution. Cox ended up receiving an abortion in another state. “We immediately had an attorney general who announced that he was not going to respect the decisions of the courts,” said Johnson. “You can look for leadership in me, in terms of recognizing that a district court decision and professional medical judgment and personal decisions regarding things like the medical exception will be honored by the attorney general’s office, and defended rather than squashed.” As a lawmaker, Johnson supported the Life of the Mother Act and hopes it will make physicians feel more comfortable intervening in complicated pregnancies. “The law was drafted to respect their judgment, and I will interpret it that way,” he said. As attorney general, Paxton pursued criminal charges against a Texas midwife whom his office accused of performing unlawful abortions. The case is ongoing in Waller County. Johnson said he has not yet reviewed the case. In general, he said he plans to use discretion when deciding whether to pursue criminal charges under the abortion ban. Seth Chandler, constitutional law professor at the University of Houston Law Center, noted that local district attorneys could still pursue criminal charges under the abortion ban, even if Johnson does not. Texas’ so-called bounty hunter law, which allowed private citizens to sue anyone who assists with an abortion, also remains in effect.

All of this is good. It’s not enough, but to do more will require legislative action, which won’t happen in Texas as long as the State Senate has a Republican majority, and it won’t happen nationally as long as Donald Trump is President and we have the SCOTUS we have now. And while interpreting the “Life of the Mother Act” this way is helpful, as long as the current draconian ban is on the books, the next Republican AG – or, I suppose, any sufficiently zealous District Attorney – can still prosecute those doctors as they see fit. Johnson is doing what he can, doing what makes sense, and that will make a difference. I can’t ask for more. We still have work to do.

Both articles also discuss what Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa can and hopefully will do. From the Chron:

Hinojosa, meanwhile, will hold her own influence over some abortion-related issues, even without legislative action. The governor-elect holds the power to appoint new leaders to the health agencies and regulatory bodies in the state, including the Texas Medical Board, which could develop clearer guidelines for physicians who treat pregnant patients, Chandler said. Hinojosa’s influence also extends to the Texas Mortality and Morbidity Review committee, which is tasked with issuing biannual reports on pregnancy-related deaths in the state. State health officials have been criticized by Democrats and women’s health advocates for delaying the release of committee reports that might shed more light on the effects of the state’s abortion laws. The committee also will not analyze pregnancy-related deaths in the first two years after the state enacted its abortion ban, omitting evidence that advocates say is needed to evaluate the policy. “She could say ‘We’re going back to do the other two years,’” said Marks. “That was not a legislative decision.” Additionally, the shift in state leadership could change how lawmakers allocate funds to women’s health programs, potentially moving Texas out of the top spot for the highest percentage of uninsured women in the country, said White of Resound Research. Funding for Thriving Texas Families, a program with a $200 million budget that supports anti-abortion causes, could be moved to other programs that provide Texans with access to contraception and other reproductive health services, said White. The program was established by the Legislature to promote healthy pregnancies. However, the money primarily supports crisis pregnancy centers, which do not provide medical services and are usually run by religious organizations. They offer services like free ultrasounds, parenting classes and baby items that supporters say help low-income, expectant mothers. Diverting funding to other healthcare needs could still accomplish the legislative mission, said Marks. “The goals of the program are fine,” she said. “The way it’s implemented does not achieve its own objectives.”

The Trib story also includes this:

Anti-abortion advocates like John Seago, president of Texas Right to Life, aren’t worried about a new “standalone abortion bill” being passed this upcoming session, but he is concerned incoming Democratic leadership will turn back decades of Republican-led inroads in restricting the procedure. He could see Hinojosa and other Dems making it tougher for programs like the former Alternatives to Abortion program, now renamed Thriving Texas Families, which sends over $200 million to private contractors to, in part, counsel pregnant women out of abortions, among other services. He said Hinojosa has consistently voted against the program and that he could see her defunding it or transferring the funding to another program. The agency overseeing the program, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, has an agency commissioner, Stephanie Muth, whose appointment expires Feb. 1. Seago said he also fears that Hinojosa could also use her own appointment power to put someone else in charge of the agency and begin to change how those private contractors are scrutinized. There’s also the upcoming Sunset process that could grant Hinojosa greater influence. HHSC faces Sunset review, where lawmakers determine what to change within an agency, including eliminating whole departments or agencies. Lawmakers have broader rein to reshape budget priorities for an agency facing Sunset review and that too could include slashing funding for the Thriving Texas Families program.

There’s no doubt Hinojosa would sign a bill to repeal or scale back the current anti-abortion laws, but those will never come to her desk under the current alignment. We can judge her by what she does with the power she already has. I’m very hopeful on that score.

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