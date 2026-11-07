The education situation

Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa (man, I like saying that) introduces her transition team and shows where she’ll be going on education matters.

Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa announced her transition team and emphasized that she would build a “bipartisan” administration at a news conference on Thursday, her first public appearance since defeating Gov. Greg Abbott in this week’s midterms. “This is a transition for the whole state of Texas,” Hinojosa said before a crowd of TV cameras, reporters and students at the Lyndon Baines Johnson School of Public Affairs in Austin. “We will have a bipartisan transition, and we will have a bipartisan administration and government in Texas.” Leading the Austin Democrat’s transition team as executive director is Joe Madden, former chief of staff to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. Former state Rep. Ernest Bailes, who introduced himself as a “conservative Republican,” and Ryan Pollock of the Texas State Building and Construction Trades Council will also serve on her team. Tamala Barksdale, a former Austin ISD trustee who served alongside Hinojosa on the school board, will be senior adviser to the transition. “I believe in Gina,” Bailes, who served in the Texas House from 2017 to 2025, said. “We will put partisanship aside. We will work together for what is best for the kids of the state of Texas. We will be able to take care of education, and we will support and listen to the people.” Bailes, a staunch opponent of Abbott’s push for private school vouchers, was denied reelection two years ago when the governor backed his Republican primary challenger, now-state Rep. Janis Holt of Silsbee. In 2023, Bailes and a cohort of House Republicans joined with the chamber’s Democratic minority to thwart the voucher push, an opposition effort Hinojosa helped lead. […] One of Hinojosa’s promises, repeated throughout her campaign, was to fire Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath the day she is sworn in. She said Thursday that her team was “actively interviewing” people to replace Morath, who has appointed management boards to assume the authority of locally elected trustees in seven districts since 2023. Morath’s term is set to expire at the end of the year.

I love seeing Abbott’s voucher push come back to bite him like this. I’m very interested to see how Hinojosa and her team attack vouchers.

This story goes in deeper on education policy, not just from the Governor’s office.

Hinojosa pledged to eliminate STAAR and “tests like it.” Students in grades 3-8 currently take the state’s standardized exams annually in math and reading. Fifth graders also take science, while eighth graders take history and science. High school students take the end-of-course STAAR in algebra I, biology, English I, English II and U.S. history. In 2025, Texas lawmakers passed legislation to swap the STAAR for three shorter tests to be given at the beginning, middle and end of each school year. Students will begin to take the new tests, called the Student Success Tool, next school year. Hinojosa opposes the new tool, but she would need the Legislature to modify existing state law. Federal law prohibits her from completely eliminating standardized tests. The Every Student Succeeds Act, signed into law by former President Barack Obama requires states to administer annual tests in reading and math in the third through eighth grades and once in high school.

I think there would be bipartisan support for some further scaling back of standardized testing. I don’t know how much is possible, but I think there’s room to explore and push.

Hinojosa vowed to fire Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath from his role on her first day in office and replace him with an educator. The TEA commissioner serves four-year terms. Morath’s current term is set to expire in January, the same month Hinojosa is sworn in as governor. Hinojosa must appoint someone and submit the name to the Texas Senate for official confirmation. Under the state constitution, the appointee needs approval from two-thirds of the Texas Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If an appointee is not approved, the position will remain vacant. Texas law requires the governor to nominate someone else “without delay.” If none of her appointees obtain approval during the session, she can appoint someone during the recess. That person could remain in the role until the Senate returns to a legislative session and votes on the appointee. Texas has seven districts, including Fort Worth and Houston, where Morath has replaced superintendents and appointed managers to assume the authority of locally elected trustees since 2023. Hinojosa pledged to stop state takeovers of public school districts. State law requires the Texas education commissioner must take over a district after one of its campuses earns five consecutive academically unacceptable ratings from the state or close the failing school. To eliminate takeovers entirely, Texas law would need changing. However, Hinojosa would have some flexibility under a new commissioner. For districts currently under a takeover, a new TEA commissioner could replace any — or all — of the individuals currently appointed as a board manager. The commissioner also determines the date when the elected trustees can transition back to their roles overseeing the district. Under state law, starting on that date, every year for three years, one-third of the trustees would replace one-third of the appointed board of managers. The potential shakeups could lead to seismic changes for tens of thousands of teachers, students and families in districts under a state takeover. Governing boards are responsible for key decisions such as hiring and evaluating the superintendent and approving the annual budget.

Getting rid of Morath will be easy, as his appointment will have expired. Getting a new Commissioner confirmed could be dicey. It will depend in large part on how obstreperous the Republican-controlled Senate will be. If they more or less stick by tradition – whether or not they take away Lt. Gov.-elect Vikki Goodwin’s powers in that chamber – then a normie Commissioner nominee could get confirmed. If they decide to dig in their heels, then no one she picks will pass muster. We’ll just have to see.

The Commissioner picks the Superintendent for taken-over districts. I don’t think they can remove them directly; more on that later. The Chron editorial board encourages Mike Miles to read the writing on the wall and resign while he still can. I support this plan.

Hinojosa campaigned on ending Texas’ school voucher program that Republican leaders successfully pushed last year. Under the existing $1 billion program, known as education savings accounts, participating families with a child in private school began qualifying for about $10,500 annually. Home-schoolers can receive up to $2,000 per year, while children with disabilities qualify for up to $30,000. Hinojosa can’t modify state law alone, but she could veto any future voucher legislation. She could also use the governor’s line-item veto power to eliminate funding for certain items — such as for education savings accounts — from a state budget bill during next year’s session. A veto can only be overridden by a two-thirds majority vote in the House and Senate. “Our public schools are barely hanging on,” Hinojosa said during a press conference in September. “We cannot afford to take $4 billion to give to this unaccountable voucher scam, so I will block that. I will be against it and do everything in my power to make sure that it is money that is going back into public schools.”

This is a place where she can and should go full bore. She ran on opposition to vouchers, she can easily claim a mandate to wield this power over them. She’ll get a boost from incoming Comptroller Sarah Eckhardt, who plans to audit the whole thing, which really needs the oversight. I bet an initial report can be on Hinojosa’s desk before the budget gets passed.

To get back to takeovers for a minute, it’s not clear that Hinojosa can stop any impending ones, such as for Austin ISD, which may have a card of its own to play, though apparently that hasn’t happened yet. I’m sure Hinojosa would like nothing more than to stop her own school district from enduring this fate. She may have to get creative about it.

This Chron story gets into how Hinojosa could affect the timeline of the takeover and its eventual end.

Morath has set three benchmarks for HISD to regain local control: no schools with two consecutive years of D or F ratings; improved board governance; and a special education department in full compliance with state and federal law. State law also allows the commissioner the discretion to appoint members of the elected board and maintain a district’s current superintendent instead of appointing new leadership. During his tenure, Morath has usually chosen to appoint a new board of managers and superintendent rather than working with current district leaders. Morath has also denied at least one school district’s plan to buy extra time by partnering with an outside turnaround organization, as was the case in Austin. That transition to local control would not be immediate in HISD: the Texas Administrative Code outlines a gradual replacement of appointed members, putting three HISD trustees on the board each year over the course of three years. But under new leadership, the Texas Education Agency could go through the process to change administrative code, school attorney Dennis Eichelbaum said. The new commissioner could replace members of the board of managers or begin that transition to elected trustees earlier than planned. A newly composed board may seek to remove Miles before his contract ends in June 2030. If Miles is removed without good cause, he could receive a payout of up to $924,000 and annual benefits. “They are still obligated to honor that contract, even though they’re not the ones that signed it,” said Joel Leader, a professor at the University of Texas at Arlington.

Mike Miles has wasted plenty of our money already, so what’s another $900K if it gets him the hell out of here sooner? We might make a profit on that deal.

Finally, we have to talk about the colleges.

For years, Texas Republicans wielded power over public universities with little political resistance as they banned DEI efforts and tightened their grip on what students can learn, leading in a nationwide conservative overhaul of higher education. Now, a stunning political shift could upend the vision those leaders fought for. But whether Democrats will try to undo those changes is another question. Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa and Lt. Gov.-elect Vikki Goodwin campaigned on K-12 education but offered few specifics about how they would change Texas colleges and universities, beyond Hinojosa’s pledge to appoint regents who would expand financial aid to cover living expenses. Democrats will control the House, but the GOP retained the Senate, where they could block efforts to repeal those laws. The changes Republicans enacted extended far beyond a DEI ban that predated President Donald Trump’s own federal crackdown. Legislators expanded the grounds for firing tenured professors, restricted campus protests, weakened faculty senates and gave governor-appointed regents greater control over academic decisions. […] Hinojosa will have a chance to replace regents, starting with 20 whose terms expire next year. Regents make critical decisions across seven university systems, from choosing leaders to deciding which academic programs they offer. SB 37 expanded regents’ authority in 2025, allowing them to review undergraduate course requirements and giving them greater say over the hiring of top administrators beyond chancellors and presidents. Among the system regents who are up for reappointment are three influential board chairs: Robert Albritton, of Texas A&M; Kevin Eltife, of the University of Texas; and Cody Campbell, of Texas Tech. Campbell warned what Democratic wins could mean during an October rally that featured Trump in Lubbock. If Republicans lost, he told the crowd, “we will have, again, three blue-haired weirdos on the board at Texas Tech.” “And all the great work we’ve done, and all the values that we’ve preserved and all the things we have cleaned up around the university, I don’t know what happens to it,” he said. At Texas A&M, Albritton helped push President Mark A. Welsh III out amid conservative backlash over a professor’s classroom discussion on gender identity. Regents subsequently restricted teaching about race, gender and sexuality. At UT, Eltife and fellow regents required universities to ensure students can graduate without studying “unnecessary controversial subjects.” At Texas Tech, regents hired former Republican state Sen. Brandon Creighton, the architect of many of the state’s recent higher education laws, as chancellor. He has since gone further than those laws require, restricting what professors can teach about race, gender and sexuality and ordering the phaseout of academic programs centered on sexual orientation and gender identity. UT and Texas A&M also hired former Republican lawmakers as chancellors in 2025: John Zerwas and Glenn Hegar, respectively. Both systems appointed new university presidents, too. Hinojosa inherits two layers of Abbott-era leadership: the regents he appointed and the presidents and chancellors they hired. She can replace regents as their staggered six-year terms expire, but only governing boards can remove university leaders. Abbott’s appointees could retain board majorities for years.

No time like the present to get started. This too she should push as hard as she can, and if some of these regents don’t get replaced right away because the Senate won’t confirm them, it’s still a net positive. Other new state leaders like Lt. Gov.-elect Vikki Goodwin and AG-elect Nathan Johnson will also have roles to play here, so read the rest. Just getting Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick out is a good start. There’s a long way to go, but there should be a lot of ground that can be gained quickly. The Current has more.

UPDATE : Well, well, well.

Houston ISD announced Friday that its state-appointed board of managers will meet with elected trustees “to support future transition” after Democrats swept statewide elections this week, ending decades of Republican leadership in Texas. Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa has vowed to fire Education Commissioner Mike Morath, and her win could speed up a return to local control in HISD and other districts under state intervention. Under state rules, once the transition begins, it would take three years to phase in HISD’s elected trustees. In a Friday news release, HISD committed to an undisclosed number of meetings to cover “student achievement, academic programs, District finances, facilities, and other key areas.” […] While appointed board members and elected trustees have met before — as trustees have discussed in public comment — HISD did not detail how these upcoming meetings will be different. The Houston Chronicle has asked HISD for more details about the meetings, including how many trustees will attend at a time, how their feedback will be documented and whether the public will be allowed to attend. HISD did not immediately respond. “We want to make sure elected trustees have a clear understanding of where the District stands, the progress our students and schools have made, and the work that lies ahead,” Ric Campo, president of the board of managers, said in the statement. “Our goal is to support a smooth transition by sharing information, answering questions, and ensuring that future District leadership is well-informed and prepared to build on the progress being made.” HISD told the Chronicle in a Thursday statement that Miles “has no plans to resign.”

I couldn’t find a copy of the release on the HISD webpage, but Houston Press reporter April Towery has it here. I don’t know what it means, but there it is.

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