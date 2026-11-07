Houston finally updates its HPD-ICE policy

Good.

Mayor John Whitmire said Friday that he will direct the Houston Police Department to limit when its officers’ contact federal immigration agents after Democrats swept Texas’ statewide offices in Tuesday’s midterm election. The change is a reversal in how the city works with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a central fight that has embroiled the city council over the last year and sparked numerous public protests, and an early window into Houston’s place within the soon-to-be Democratic-led state. Whitmire, who had repeatedly turned back calls to restrict HPD’s interactions with ICE, citing the risk of angering Gov. Greg Abbott and other state leaders, said Friday’s action is possible now that Abbott and other state Republicans have been swept out of office. “It’s to reduce the fear and anxiety, not just in some of our communities but across Houston,” Whitmire said at a Friday press conference. The new executive order, dated Friday, says HPD will contact ICE “only if that person is already going to jail on new charges or other warrants.” Previously officers were directed to call ICE anytime they encountered someone with one of the 700,000 civil “administrative” ICE warrants President Donald Trump’s administration added to a national law enforcement database at the outset of his immigration crackdown last year. Officers were then directed to wait a “reasonable amount of time” for an ICE agent to reach the scene, though that sometimes resulted in officers waiting more than an hour. The change comes just two days after Whitmire defended HPD’s existing practice in a written statement as “good policy,” though the mayor on Friday denied saying that. […] Jennefer Canales-Pelaez, senior policy attorney for the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, argued the mayor was rewriting history, pointing out that ICE agents killed Houstonian Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in July and have injured other residents. None of that was enough to convince Whitmire to limit police involvement with the federal agency, she said. “Even though this is a win for the community, it’s only because advocates have been continuously showing up, applying pressure and reminding him this community deserves protection,” she said. “He’s only doing this now, when it’s politically feasible.” [CM Alejandra] Salinas agreed that months of public activism helped spur Friday’s announcement, but also commended Whitmire and Police Chief Noe Diaz for making it. “This is a critical step toward protecting Houstonians’ constitutional rights and reducing the fear and anxiety too many families have carried that calling for help or being pulled over for a routine traffic stop could lead to them or a loved one being detained by ICE,” she said. “This progress belongs to the families who bravely shared their stories, advocates who tirelessly kept organizing, and hundreds of Houstonians who returned to City Hall again and again, even when change felt out of reach.”

I’m glad to see this, and I’m glad we didn’t have to have a fight over it. We should indeed have done this a long time ago, but here we are now.

Sometimes the news moves faster than I do. I drafted a post about this on Thursday evening, when the story was that Council, led by CM Salinas, was planning to bring the original ordinance back for consideration. I’ve put that beneath the fold, with the original title, for your perusal. We can certainly gripe about this, but for now, in the spirit of the week we’ve had, let’s celebrate. The Trib, Current, and Houston Public Media have more.

Houston should absolutely revisit its HPD-ICE ordinance

Hell yeah.

The relationship between Houston police and federal immigration officials – an ongoing flashpoint in city politics – appears likely to be revisited after Democrats swept statewide victories Tuesday night, including toppling Gov. Greg Abbott. Several city leaders on Wednesday were eager to renew a push to limit cooperation with President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown following Abbott’s defeat. The governor, who is leaving office in January, had successfully stopped similar efforts earlier this year in Houston after threatening to revoke state funding. Council Member Alejandra Salinas, who led the original ordinance to curb cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement before the measure was repealed under pressure from Abbott, said she would look to revive her proposal in January, if not before then. “If there is an opportunity to make change sooner, we will absolutely do it,” Salinas told the Chronicle on Wednesday. Controller Chris Hollins, who accused Mayor John Whitmire of bowing to state Republicans over the policy, also called on the city to re-examine its cooperation with immigration agents. “Our excuse until now has been that we’re doing what Greg Abbott wants because what he says goes,” Hollins said during Wednesday’s council meeting. “That is no longer the case.” The Houston Police Department’s policies on how officers interact with ICE have become a central fight embroiling the city council since the Trump administration added 700,000 noncriminal administrative warrants to a national law enforcement database. Under Whitmire’s administration, police leaders directed officers to call ICE and wait “a reasonable amount of time” whenever they come across someone with one of these civil immigration warrants. In a statement, Whitmire has maintained that the current policy is adequate. “We have a good policy because we don’t interact with ICE,” the mayor said Wednesday afternoon, repeating phrasing he has used for years. “We follow state and city ordinances.” […] Salinas earlier this year led an effort to pass a short-lived ordinance restricting how police interact with ICE agents. But shortly after its passage, Abbott threatened to pull $114 million in grant funding from Houston and Whitmire pushed the council to reverse its decision. Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, who defeated Abbott, at the time described his threats to Houston as “shameful” in a statement in April. She also has pledged to end cooperation with ICE across all state and local law enforcement agencies. Immigration advocates have questioned whether Houston’s current ICE policies violate the U.S. Constitution by having local officers detain people based solely upon civil warrants. Both national police associations and Houston leaders have said local police shouldn’t make arrests on that basis alone. A Honduran man sued the city in August alleging police held him for more than two hours on a traffic stop without charging him with a crime, violating his constitutional rights. He was later deported from the country. That case remained ongoing as of Wednesday.

See here, here, here, and here for the background. It’s very clear that we should go back to the old ordinance, if not something even stronger. The voters have made their preference clear. We backed off initially because of Greg Abbott and his threats. Well, Abbott’s a loser who will be gone in a few weeks, and Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa will have no problems at all with the change. Do I have to say why this is a moral imperative? Mayor Whitmire is welcome to get on board with this, and if he doesn’t then Council should go around him. There’s no reason at all to do otherwise.

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