SCOTx’s future is female

Nice.
For the first time, a majority of the justices elected to the Texas Supreme Court will be women. That’s after four Democratic challengers unseated the Republican incumbents up for reelection in Tuesday’s midterm election.
Seven of the nine justices on the court will be women. The four Democrats join three Republican women on the bench. The court’s clerk, Blake Hawthorne, confirmed to KERA it will be the first majority female court outside of a specially appointed “All-Woman Supreme Court” that was created in 1925.
“They were not permanent members of the court,” Hawthorne said. “They just heard the one case.”
Maggie Ellis will also become the court’s first female chief justice after defeating her Republican opponent Jimmy Blacklock.
The new justices will serve six year terms.
A woman was first appointed to the Texas Supreme Court in 1982. Voters first elected a woman to the court in 1992.
Democrats also picked up three seats on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which is the highest court for criminal cases in Texas. Two of the Democrats are women, who will join two Republican female justice already on the court. A court official told KERA there’s been that number of female justice before.
The last time a Democratic judge was elected to either court was 32 years ago. On both courts Republicans will still maintain a majority – 5-4 on the Supreme Court and 6-3 Court of Criminal appeals.
Chad Ruback, a Dallas appellate attorney, told KERA it’s not clear how much of a difference the Supreme Court’s new demographics will make.
“I think it is possible that there could be a difference perceived, but I don’t think it’s fair to just assume all women are going to do this and all men are going to do this,” Ruback said.
What may have a bigger impact, he said, is the fact that Democrats will now be on the court.
“The current members of the Supreme Court are more independent in their legal analysis than I think some people give them credit for,” Ruback. “However, a 5-4 split is going to impact the court dramatically. I expect that having both political parties represented on the court for a minimum of the next six years will result in more dissenting opinions. I also expect to see majority opinions addressing competing arguments even more thoroughly than we’ve seen in the past few years.”
Nice. It was Noah – more specifically, Evan in the comments – that tipped me off to this. I appreciate that the law is usually clear and that the Justices are not necessarily political actors. That said, Justice Debra Lehrmann has been a dissenter in some high-profile cases – the first two of those were 8-1 decisions, the other was 7-2 – which at least suggests the possibility of some unexpected rulings in the future. Bear in mind that Gov.-elect Hinojosa will be able to fill any vacancies, and who’s to say Dems can’t win future SCOTx elections, now that the seal has been broken. Just a thought.
And also, there’s this.
Amid a national rainbow wave with a blue Texas hue, the Lone Star State elected its first out LGBTQ+ chief justice to the state Supreme Court.
Maggie Ellis, whose race against Republican opponent Jimmy Blacklock was called early Wednesday morning, marks a lot of firsts in Texas history. The Democrat is also the first woman elected to lead the high court and the first LGBTQ+ person to win a statewide election in Texas, as Austin NBC affiliate KXAN reported. With over 95 percent of the estimated vote tallied, Ellis led Blacklock 52 to 48 percent.
“Texas, we made history. As a mom, I can’t help but think about what this means for the next generation of Texas kids,” Ellis said in a statement reported by KXAN. “I want every child growing up in this state to know that no door is closed to them because of who they are, where they come from, or who they love.”
Ellis was also previously the first out judge elected to a Texas appellate court; she currently serves on the Texas Third Court of Appeals.
“As our state’s very first statewide LGBTQIA+ identifying officeholder, Justice Ellis has sent a clear message to our LGBTQIA+ community: work hard, stay true to yourself, and believe in the people of Texas,” Texas House LGBTQ Caucus chair Rep. Jessica González said in a statement reported by KXAN.
The win makes Texas the 13th state to ever elect an LGBTQ+ justice to the state Supreme Court, based on a 2025 report from the Alliance for Justice. Ellis is one of the only judges to reach that position via a direct election; the vast majority cited in the Alliance for Justice report reached their positions via gubernatorial appointment.
I did not know this before Friday, when Annise Parker, who used to be the President and CEO of the Victory Fund, mentioned it to me. Look at that list of states in that Alliance for Justice report. Would you have believed Texas would get an out LGBTQ+ Supreme Court Justice before California did? What an election we just had.
There are a couple of other points about this SCOTX election that are important. The Court only considers the merits of a small number of cases—around 10% of the 1,000 or so cases filed there annually. Four justices have to agree to review a case on the merits. A 5-4 split will create much more diversity in those cases the Court agrees to review, which will serve the public interest. Also, the four justices who lost were all appointed to the Court by Abbott. Two of the remaining justices (Lehrmann in and Devine) were not. This Court will be less deferential to the Abbott-Paxton agenda that has dominated the Court in recent years. Also good for the public interest and for small-d democracy. There’s a theory that 5-4 courts are good for the public because they are balanced and this new Court will give us a chance to see.