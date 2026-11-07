Looks like Rep. Thompson will be Speaker

That was quick.

State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, the longest-serving woman and the longest-serving Black legislator in any state, said Friday that she has enough votes to win the Texas House speaker’s gavel when the Legislature convenes in January.

Her announcement came hours after state Rep. Eddie Morales Jr., a centrist Democrat from Eagle Pass and Thompson’s only other competitor for the post, dropped his bid and endorsed her. Thompson did not release a list of supporters or say how many members she has in her corner. State Rep. Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas, described her majority as “overwhelming” and increasing “every minute,” with every Democratic member and a growing number of Republican supporters behind her.

“The bottom line is, the majority of the House has pledged to me,” Thompson said at a news conference at the Capitol, flanked by a crowd of legislators that included a handful of Republicans.

If elected, the Houston Democrat, 87, would become the first woman and the first Black lawmaker to serve as Texas House speaker.

Thompson’s bid for the gavel comes after Texas Democrats routed Republicans in Tuesday’s midterms, sweeping every statewide seat on the ballot and winning their first majority in the Texas House since 2003. Democrats were poised to control more than 80 seats in the 150-member chamber, with some races yet to be officially called because they were decided by razor-thin margins.

The power shift all but ensures that Republican Speaker Dustin Burrows of Lubbock will lose the gavel. In Burrows’ first term, Republicans unleashed new levels of partisan domination over the minority party and passed a slate of long-elusive GOP priorities, including a new school voucher system, further restrictions on LGBTQ+ rights and a rare mid-decade gerrymander of Texas’ congressional map, which backfired this week.

Thompson’s rapid coalescing of support marked a significant early show of unity among the new Democratic majority, with lawmakers on Friday emphasizing the numerous policy priorities they had to tackle ranging from education and property taxes to healthcare.

Thompson said the House would not be a “dictatorship” under her watch, and she said she would appoint members of both parties to chair committees — resuming a tradition of bipartisan panel leadership scrapped by the Burrows-led House.

“I’m not here to punish anybody. I did that when I was a parent,” Thompson said. “But I have my own ideas, and I expect members to represent their districts, to work hard and to deliver to the people things that we promised we were going to do.”

Doing that is “going to take all of us working together, the expertise of Republicans and the expertise of Democrats, working as a unit,” she said, adding that the chamber would no longer engage in “bickering and fighting about little wee wee things that have no place within our legislative process.”

If her coalition stays intact through January, Thompson would become the first Democrat to control the speaker’s gavel since Pete Laney of Hale Center, whose decade-long run ended when Republicans took over in 2003. His successor, GOP state Rep. Tom Craddick of Midland, still serves in the House.

Thompson’s elevation to the speakership would also make for a historic trio of Texas’ top state-level officials, alongside Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa and Lt. Gov.-elect Vikki Goodwin: Texas’s “Big Three” has never before been all women. The speaker controls the flow and overall fate of legislation in the House, including through committee leadership appointments and oversight of floor debates, making it one of the most powerful roles in state government.

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In dropping his speaker candidacy Friday, Morales Jr., the Eagle Pass Democrat, said he believes Thompson “understands the pivotal and significant role the border and rural communities played in turning Texas blue.” He said he feels “comfortable that the border coalition will have a voice in her administration.”