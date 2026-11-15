Tarrant’s triumph

I have a long list of favorite things from this election, and this is among them.

Democrats thumped Republicans in Tarrant County, ending its status as the largest GOP-controlled county in Texas, in Tuesday’s election. Every Democrat seeking statewide office led in Tarrant County, and Democrats won every contested countywide race from county judge to district attorney.

The county, which once voted more conservatively than the rest of the state, recently showed cracks as Tarrant voters occasionally supported Democrats at the top of the ticket — including Joe Biden for president in 2020 — but those swings had not translated into success for the party’s state or county candidates.

In a widely watched race for the Texas Senate, Democratic state Sen. Taylor Rehmet declared victory while holding a narrow lead over Republican Leigh Wambsganss.

“You sent a working man to the Texas Senate, and I intend to keep doing the work you sent me there to do. I carry your trust, your hopes, and your struggles with me every day,” Rehmet said in a statement.

Rehmet — an Air Force veteran, mechanist and union leader — made national headlines in January when he defeated Wambsganss by 14.5 points in a special election runoff to fill a vacant seat for Senate District 9. Trump carried the district by 17.4 points in 2024. The winner of Tuesday’s election will serve a full four-year term.

Tuesday evening, Democrat Alisa Simmons declared victory over incumbent Republican Tim O’Hare in the race for Tarrant County’s top executive job — a closely watched race in a key political battleground.

Simmons — who jumped to a 15-point lead when early votes were released — told supporters at an event in Arlington that O’Hare called to congratulate on her victory.

She will be the first Democrat to serve as county judge since Mike Moncrief left office in 1986.

Since taking office in 2023, O’Hare has used the position of county judge to lead numerous culture war battles, including highly public efforts to stamp out diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in schools and nonprofits. O’Hare also led the charge to redraw commissioners court districts in 2025 in hopes of creating a 4-1 Republican advantage by boosting GOP voters in Simmons’ district.

The redistricting backfired, with Democrats now slated for a 4-1 advantage with Simmons as judge.

In the race for Simmons’ district, Democrat Jared Williams defeated Republican Tony Tinderholt, who resigned from the Texas House, where he was among the most conservative representatives, to run for Precinct 2 on the commissioners court. Trump won the redrawn district by 6.1 points in 2024.

Democrat Nydia Cardenas defeated incumbent Republican Manny Ramirez to represent Precinct 4. Ramirez has represented the northwest corner of the county since 2023, when he won the seat by more than 18 points.

Matt Krause, a staunch conservative and former member of the Texas House, will be the only remaining Republican on the court. He has represented the northeastern corner of the county since 2025 and was not up for reelection this year.

“I think the people who live here have really fought for their access to the ballot box and shown themselves what’s possible,” said Allison Campolo, chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party. “We got the 4-1 court … just not in the direction [Republicans] wanted.”