The owner’s box speaks

One of the real bosses of the Texas Republican Party makes his demands of his serfs.

A major Republican mega-donor and homebuilding magnate is raising the alarm following Texas Democrats’ historic election night sweep, warning business leaders that the conservative economic agenda is in immediate jeopardy. Dick Weekley—co-founder of Houston-based David Weekley Homes and longtime chairman of the influential political action committee Texans for Lawsuit Reform (TLR)—sent an internal memo to business contacts outlining a survival strategy after Democrats captured top state offices and flipped key legislative seats. In his message to business associates, Weekley called the election results a “difficult day for all of us who have fought to build and protect the Texas Economic Miracle over the last three decades.” Weekley attributed the conservative losses primarily to widespread voter anxiety surrounding cost of living and national political controversies. “Texas incumbents lost in large part because of enormous voter anxiety over the economy and specifically affordability,” Weekley wrote. “Moreover, they were sending a strong message rejecting Washington policies around the Iran war, tariffs, ICE enforcement tactics, and a host of other issues they see as a distraction from the fundamental challenges that we face as a nation.” 1. Rely on the Senate Firewall: Weekley urged the remaining Republican majority in the Texas Senate to serve as an absolute legislative stopgap, writing that donors “hope and expect that the Republican majority in the Texas Senate can and will stop the worst proposals from becoming law.” 2. Public Education Campaigns: Conservative groups plan to launch targeted public awareness campaigns highlighting the economic consequences of newly proposed Democratic policies to mobilize voter resistance. 3. Target 2028 and 2030 Comebacks: Weekley called for immediate organizational work to win back the Texas House of Representatives in 2028, followed by a campaign to reclaim statewide executive offices and key judicial seats in 2030. […] Closing his memo, Weekley urged supporters to maintain their political funding and advocacy: “We will never stop fighting for our great state, and to make and keep Texas the best place in America to live, work, and raise a family.”

Stirring, isn’t it? I have three things to say in response.

1. We still don’t know how the Senate will operate, but it’s clear there will be no small amount of pressure on the Republicans there to throw sand in the works and obstruct the Democratic agenda. I don’t blame them – if somehow Dems had flipped the House but Abbott and Patrick had been re-elected, I’d demand the same thing from that chamber. But there will also be pressure on Senate Rs to pick their battles – if bills putting restrictions and regulations on data centers, and legalizing THC and cannabis pass the House, are they going to just say “hell no” and call it a day? This is where Lt. Gov.-elect Vikki Goodwin can exert some power, even if she doesn’t have the gavel, by strategizing with the House and especially by calling constant attention to these pressure points. They may want to make like Mitch McConnell in 2009 and work to ensure Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa is only a one-termer. I just don’t think it will be that simple.

2. There’s also nothing new here. It’s just the same crusty old rich guys demanding that their priorities be given preference over everything else. Does Dick Weekley not realize that people like him are about as popular as gonorrhea right now? Also, for those who weren’t paying attention, hundreds of millions of dollars were spent over the past few months in an effort to “educate” the public about Democrats’ policies. How’d that work out? I’m not saying there won’t be weak spots and points of disagreement among Dems for them to exploit. But Donald Trump is still in the White House wreaking havoc and wrecking the economy on his own. As with point #1, it’s not going to be that simple.

3. All that said, Democrats cannot afford to take anything for granted. There needs to be a strategy to counter any messaging coming from these guys (and others like Dick Weekley, as he’s far from alone) and to put out their own. The single biggest mistake of the Obama administration was not continuing to engage the Democratic base outside of the 2012 election, and the single biggest of the Biden administration (non-re-election-decision division) was not loudly taking credit for everything they did, instead assuming that the public would just notice their work. Hinojosa and the rest of the Dems did a great job messaging during this election. Now is not the time to stop.

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