The War on Cities has hopefully come to an end

A ceasefire, at least.

For years, Republican state lawmakers engaged in an unrelenting assault on Texas cities in a bid to curb the power of the state’s bluer urban areas and stop the spread of progressive policies.

When Denton residents voted to ban fracking in city limits, the GOP-dominated Texas Legislature made it illegal for cities to do so.

When local officials enacted mask mandates to slow the spread of COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott overruled them.

And though Austin voters voted to raise their own property taxes to build the city’s first light-rail line, Republican officials have tried to stop it before a single track is laid.

On the campaign trail this year, they vowed to inflict more pain on localities, making it more difficult to raise taxes as cities and counties face considerable financial strain.

After Tuesday, local governments face a new reality.

“I don’t think we need to be on the defense the way we have in the past,” Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said.

With Democrats sweeping Republicans statewide office and winning a surprise majority in the Texas House of Representatives, city and county officials across the state have found themselves unclenching from a yearslong defensive posture against attacks on their authority by state Republicans.

As the state boomed, localities often felt left to their own devices to deal with the consequences of that growth on their own, or undermined by the state when they tried. Now, for the first time in decades, Democrats control the state’s major urban areas and the powerful arms of state government, an alignment that could help cities and counties with their biggest problems — like housing, transportation and economic development — or at the very least stay out of the way.

Before, the state was an adversary. Now, it’s a potential partner.

“The number one ask right now is partnership,” Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, a Republican, said.

Across the state, local leaders seem to be drawing up their wishlists for what they’d like to see happen when state lawmakers convene in January — more funds for transportation, indigent care and policing, among them.

“Things just keep popping into my head,” Travis County Judge Andy Brown said. “So many of the things that we are trying to do are going to be so much easier to have a partner that is concerned about helping middle class Texans, helping improving the lives for working Texans and looking at it from a policy angle, not a partisan angle.”

The alliance between local governments and the state will have even further reach with Democratic pickups at the local level. Democrats flipped the GOP-controlled Tarrant County Commissioners Court and snagged the county judge seat — now controlling county government in all five of the state’s largest urban counties.

Still, the laws Republicans passed to curtail cities and counties remain on the books, and repealing them would likely take years to unwind — and in some cases prove politically tricky to repeal, such as property tax relief. And, while Democrats now control the Texas House, Republicans who backed many of those policies still hold a majority in the Texas Senate.

“There could be a lot of stalemates,” said state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, a Houston Republican who chairs the Senate’s powerful Local Government committee. “And there could be agreement.”