On rural voters

Time for some numbers.

Texas Republicans lost considerable ground in rural Texas Tuesday night, a significant factor in the party’s historic wipeout. Voters in many of the state’s most reliable red counties either stayed home or did the once unthinkable and pulled the lever for a Democrat, a Texas Tribune analysis found. Roughly 90% of the counties that saw a decrease in voter turnout were rural. And state Rep. James Talarico, who made history by becoming the first Democrat to win one of Texas’ U.S. Senate seats since 1988, closed the gap with Republican voters in rural counties by about 10 percentage points since 2018, data shows. And he outperformed Beto O’Rourke’s 2018 margin in exurban counties by about 15 percentage points. Talarico’s performance — while not a knockout in places like Midland and Nacogdoches — should serve as a warning call to Republicans, said Drew Landry, a political science professor at South Plains College in Levelland. “This tells us that you can’t take rural Texas for granted,” Landry said. “Republicans were really trying everything to gin up support, but they didn’t want to talk about the big issues, and they paid the political price for it.” Democrats in other statewide races also outperformed in rural areas, including Clayton Tucker, who will become the first Democrat to lead the state’s agricultural department since 1990. Tucker formed a quasi-alliance with outgoing commissioner Sid Miller, who lost the Republican primary in March. Miller suggested for months a doomsday scenario for Republicans. To be sure, Democrats are still far from winning the rural Texas vote outright. However, the party long out of power in Texas made monumental inroads that propelled them to the top. Now, the question is: What can they do to keep that momentum going? “We just need somebody to come over here and not stay, but come through every now and then and ask if we’re doing alright,” said Guessippina Bonner, a former Lufkin City Council member. “People would respond to that.” Texas voters broke turnout records, including in rural and exurban counties. However, the increase was not uniform. Urban voters increased their turnout by nearly 8 points since 2022. Meanwhile, rural voters only picked up the pace by about 1.4 points. Voters along the Louisiana border and in central West Texas, in particular, appeared to stay home. Meanwhile, voting participation increased along the southern border and in the Panhandle. Bonner, who has served as a sounding board for many East Texans, said her Republican friends were discouraged by the choices they were given. “There were Republicans here in East Texas that sat out, did not go to vote,” Bonner said. “Because they didn’t appreciate and didn’t adhere to what was being said by the party.” Rural counties typically make up less than 10% of the total votes cast in Texas, according to Tribune data. Rural votes accounted for about 9% of the total votes cast in 2022. In 2026, that percentage dropped to about 8%. Put another way, about 800,000 rural Texans voted this year, compared to about 1.3 million who cast a ballot in Harris County, the state’s most populous county that includes Houston, at the same time. “Republicans lost because they didn’t give rural Texas enough of a reason to show up,” said Suzanne Bellsnyder, a conservative political analyst who worked for Gina Hinojosa’s winning gubernatorial campaign. “They lost their insurance policy.” Bellsnyder, who also publishes a Panhandle newspaper, saw the number of Democratic votes double from 50 to 100 — a significant jump for the county of around 5,000. In Lubbock County, a historically ruby-red stronghold for Republicans, Talarico won nearly 41% of the vote compared to O’Rourke who won 35% in his 2018 Senate bid. The last Democrat to win 40% of the votes in Lubbock County, Landry said, was Ann Richards in 1990. “That’s tremendous,” Landry said. “That’s what Democrats have always needed in a place like out here.”

Let me start by clearing up a point of confusion (for me, at least) in this article. Suzanne Bellsnyder, whose Substack I follow, lives in Hansford County. Gina Hinojosa got 253 votes in Hansford, more than double Beto O’Rourke’s 91 votes there. I have no idea what that “50 to 100” votes refers to.

There are charts in this story that you may find useful. I don’t know what the definition of “rural” is for these purposes, and I didn’t want to track it down and apply it to all of Texas’ 254 counties. What I have done, and I started this before the election in a never-finished effort to document what Talarico and Hinojosa and the rest would need to win, was split things up by voter roll size. I grouped everyone into 1) counties with fewer than 10K voters; 2) counties with 10K to 100K voters; and 3) counties with over 100K voters. I’ve got it all in a spreadsheet that begins with the 2014 election, partly because I’m a glutton for punishment and partly because I wanted to give myself the greatest possible range of outcomes.

The advantage to this approach is that it’s real easy to define the membership of each of these groups. The downside is that they change over time, which can skew the comparisons a bit. But this is more than adequate for these purposes.

Before I get into the comparisons, here are a few fun facts:

From 2022 to 2026, there was only one county in which Gina Hinojosa got fewer votes than Beto O’Rourke, and that was Terrell County. Hinojosa got 90 votes in Terrell, compared to Beto’s 94. However, Greg Abbott saw his total drop by 74 votes from 2022 to 2026, so Hinojosa still did better in terms of margin and percentage.

From 2022 to 2026, there was only one county in which Greg Abbott netted more votes than his Democratic opponent, and that was King County. Abbott’s total there grew by nine votes, from 100 to 109, while Gina Hinojosa got seven votes, compared to Beto’s four. I’ll hand it to him on this one.

Of Texas’ 254 counties, Greg Abbott’s vote total declined in 179 of them. There were 29 counties in which his vote total increased by at least one thousand votes, and two in which his total increased by ten thousand votes: Collin (up 17,330) and Denton (up 14,396). Montgomery, at plus 9,460, fell just short. There were also eleven counties in which his vote total declined by at least one thousand votes, with Harris (minus 6,411), Jefferson (minus 2,251), and Nueces (minus 2,104) leading the way.

Gina Hinojosa gained at least one thousand votes over Beto in 2022 in 91 counties. Of those, her net gain was at least ten thousand in thirty, and it was at least one hundred thousand in four: Bexar, Dallas, Harris, and Tarrant.

Overall, Hinojosa improved on Beto ’22 and Lupe Valdez ’18 by fifty percent, and more than tripled Wendy Davis’ vote total from 2014.

Now let’s break it down.

Fewer than 10K voters:

Year Abbott Davis Abbott% Davis% Abbott Margin ========================================================= 2014 142,189 41,028 77.61% 22.39% 101,161 Votes Turnout %State ======================== 183,217 33.15% 3.88% Year Abbott Valdez Abbott% Valdez% Abbott margin ========================================================= 2018 200,588 55,109 78.45% 21.55% 145,479 Votes Turnout %State ======================== 255,697 48.10% 3.06% Year Abbott Beto Abbott% Beto% Abbott Margin ========================================================= 2022 208,743 47,334 81.52% 18.48% 161,409 Votes Turnout %State ======================== 256,077 48.41% 3.16% Year Abbott Hinojosa Abbott% Hinojosa% Abbott Margin ========================================================= 2026 162,361 61,848 72.42% 27.58% 100,513 Votes Turnout %State ======================== 224,209 46.95% 2.26%

“Abbott margin” is the difference between Abbott’s vote total and his opponent’s. As you will see, that can be negative. “Votes” is the sum of Abbott’s vote total and his opponent’s vote total. “Turnout” is the turnout rate in this race for the counties that were in scope. “%State” is the share of the two candidates’ vote total of the overall state total. You may note as we go through the other groups that they don’t add up to 100%, that’s because the overall statewide total includes the other candidates.

You will note that Gina Hinojosa did do better in these smaller counties than previous Democrats. The effect of that is small, as the total amount of votes in question is small. As a share of the overall state total, it was smallest in 2026, which is one indicator of depressed Republican interest in this election. I should note that the number of counties in this group has declined a bit over time – there were 125 counties with fewer than 10K registered voters in 2014, and 115 of them in 2026. They come from the top end, so their absence has a greater effect. But no matter how you slice this, it’s a small part of the electorate.

Now let’s take a step up in population.

Between 10K and 100K voters:

Year Abbott Davis Abbott% Davis% Abbott Margin ========================================================= 2014 867,847 264,523 76.64% 23.36% 603,324 Votes Turnout %State ========================== 1,132,370 33.68% 24.00% Year Abbott Valdez Abbott% Valdez% Abbott Margin ========================================================== 2018 1,284,503 374,415 77.43% 22.57% 910,088 Votes Turnout %State ========================== 1,658,918 50.53% 19.88% Year Abbott Beto Abbott% Beto% Abbott Margin ========================================================== 2022 1,261,153 349,388 78.31% 21.69% 911,765 Votes Turnout %State ========================== 1,610,541 50.16% 19.88% Year Abbott Hinojosa Abbott% Hinojosa% Abbott Margin ========================================================== 2026 1,128,678 390,347 74.30% 25.70% 738,331 Votes Turnout %State ========================== 1,519,025 44.18% 15.33%

It’s interesting seeing 2018 as the high-water mark for both overall turnout in this group as well as Republican turnout. We like to think of 2018 as being a massive turnout success for Democrats, but it’s important to remember that Republicans vastly increased their turnout as well. They wouldn’t have survived otherwise. Indeed, Abbott increased his vote total over 2014 by 1,859,649, while Lupe Valdez only got 1,711,059 more votes than Wendy Davis. Now Abbott was the high scorer for Republicans, Lupe Valdez was a bad candidate, and Dems did a lot better in many other races. My point is simply that Republicans turned out in 2018, in a way they didn’t in 2026. You can see evidence of that here.

And again, Hinojosa did better in this group than the other Dems, and here the difference was over 170K votes in her favor over the previous two gubernatorial races. She’s down by a bit less than 850K votes between these two groups, while Beto and Valdez were both down over a million, with a deficit over 200K greater than Hinojosa’s.

And now we’ll see where she makes that up, in the big counties.

Over 100K voters:

Year Abbott Davis Abbott% Davis% Abbott Margin ============================================================= 2014 1,786,511 1,530,045 53.87% 46.13% 256,466 Votes Turnout %State ========================== 3,316,556 32.80% 70.29% Year Abbott Valdez Abbott% Valdez% Abbott Margin ============================================================= 2018 3,171,105 3,117,091 50.43% 49.57% 54,014 Votes Turnout %State ========================== 6,288,196 52.49% 75.37% Year Abbott Beto Abbott% Beto% Abbott Margin ============================================================= 2022 3,019,726 3,167,057 48.81% 51.19% -147,331 Votes Turnout %State ========================== 6,186,783 47.62% 76.35% Year Abbott Hinojosa Abbott% Hinojosa% Abbott Margin ============================================================= 2026 3,233,488 4,663,147 40.95% 59.05% -1,429,659 Votes Turnout %State ========================== 7,896,635 53.57% 79.70%

And here is where the USS Greg Abbott got swamped by the tide. Abbott more than held his own in the big counties against Wendy Davis and Lupe Valdez. He trailed Beto in 2022, but not by nearly enough to bother him. But 2026, wow. The total number of votes cast in these counties increased from 2022 by over 1.7 million, and 1.5 million of those votes went to Gina Hinojosa. That’s one part running up the score in Harris and Dallas and Travis and Bexar, one part flipping counties like Tarrant and Collin and Denton and Brazoria, and one part doing better in counties like Comal and Montgomery. The blue shift was big and it was everywhere. Here are the numbers to prove it.

By the way, this post (and its eventual sequels) was inspired by this post I did in 2018, comparing Beto’s performance against Ted Cruz in 2018 to Paul Sadler’s performance against him in 2012. The presentation is different and it’s based on differences instead of individual totals, but you can see the shared DNA.

I hope this was enlightening. I’ve been behind on number crunching because there have been so many stories about changes in laws and policies, all of which have been vital and fascinating, but I’m working to catch up. I’ve got a post like this about the Senate race in the works, and I hope to have Harris County precinct data shortly. I plan to do more historical comparisons at the county level as well. If there’s anything specific you’re interested in, leave a comment and I’ll see what I can do.

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