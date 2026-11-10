Maybe now we can finally fix our janky voter registration system

It would be nice.

After more than a year of complaints, Texas officials are acknowledging the state’s upgraded voter registration management system hasn’t met performance expectations. The state is planning an audit of the system, and on Thursday told county election officials it would also create working groups aimed at improving its function. “Continued areas of concern pose a direct risk to election officials’ ability to meet … legal obligations for statewide election administration in an efficient manner,” according to a request for proposals for an independent audit of the system the state posted Wednesday. As Votebeat first reported, county election officials have been voicing increasingly urgent concerns since the state rolled out the updated system, known as TEAM, in the summer of 2025. They say TEAM has made it hard to complete essential daily tasks, much less prepare for an election. The audit request and work groups were announced in the days following Texas’ hugely consequential midterm election in which at least 9 million people voted. The state’s planned audit will assess whether TEAM works properly, according to an email the secretary of state’s elections division director, Christina Adkins, sent to county officials Friday and obtained by Votebeat. Adkins said the state has also created a new ticketing system that county officials can use to track progress resolving issues with TEAM once they’ve raised them, something county officials have long asked for. County officials will also be included in the working groups to improve the system. Kristin Miles, president of the Texas Association of County Election Officials (TACEO) and the elections administrator in Bastrop County, hailed the move by the state Friday. “County election officials carried the weight of TEAM’s unresolved issues through every election this year, and we are glad to see the Secretary of State taking appropriate steps to address them for the benefit of all Texas voters,” Miles said in an emailed statement. “TACEO will be watching closely to make sure these commitments are carried out in full, on schedule, and with genuine county input.” In a news release, Secretary of State Robert Howden, who was appointed by outgoing Gov. Greg Abbott in July, stressed that the state conducted multiple “successful statewide elections using the updated system, and we have learned a great deal.” […] In her email to election officials, Adkins said the working groups are expected to begin meeting in December and January. The groups are set to include county election administrators, county and district clerks, and tax assessor-collectors “to ensure that all TEAM users with various TEAM user roles are given the opportunity to provide feedback on the system, engage in system testing, and help define priorities going forward,” Adkins wrote. Officials with Civix, the system vendor, will also be involved, state officials told Votebeat Friday. The independent audit “will evaluate the system itself, including assessing the completeness and functionality of the modules delivered, an assessment of user needs, and a determination of the long-term salvageability of the current system,” Adkins wrote. The audit is expected to begin in December to ensure results are available in time for consideration during the 2027 legislative session, Adkins’ email said.

See here, here, and here for some background. This needs to be a high priority, no excuses situation. Listen to, and take direction from, the local election officials, and don’t be afraid to get new AG Nathan Johnson involved, if the vendor needs to be motivated to provide software fixes and/or more detailed training.

While I haven’t seen any reporting on this as yet, I have to assume that SOS Robert Howden’s days are numbered. He was appointed in the interim between sessions, so he hasn’t been confirmed by the Senate. I don’t know if Gov.-elect Hinojosa can fire him or decline to submit his nomination to the Senate. I’m unsure what the rules are here, but the Constitution says that the SOS “shall be appointed by the Governor, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, and who shall continue in office during the term of service of the Governor.” I think that means that Hinojosa gets to make the appointment, that Howden’s term will expire after she’s sworn in, but I’m not sure of the timing. If you know better, please comment.

As for who she might appoint, I’ve seen a few names thrown around on social media: Beto O’Rourke, former State Rep. Glen Maxey, current State Rep. John Bucy, all of whom would be fine by me. The SOS has a perfectly fine professional staff, the office just needs a leader who will prioritize making it easier to register and vote. Along those lines, I do think there’s some possibility of finally passing a bill to allow online voter registration. Again, it all depends on the Senate, but I can’t think of any reason not to include a bill to this effect on the priority list.

One more thing:

“We’re deeply disappointed by today’s ruling, particularly the Court’s apparent dismissal of the very real harm that Texas’s withholding of voter-registration records is causing to organizations working to protect their members’ voting rights. We sought these records precisely because they would help us determine where Texas’s acknowledged registration failures may still be affecting voters—and where to focus our limited resources before Election Day,” said Bradley Heard, deputy legal director of the Southern Poverty Law Center, which represents the plaintiffs. The lawsuit, which came amid concerns about votes being counted in this year’s unusually competitive statewide elections, was “dismissed without prejudice for lack of standing.” Heard said the SPLC is considering its next steps. “It’s deeply troubling to suggest that organizations must first identify the very voters and communities they need these records to find. That reasoning threatens to turn the NVRA [National Voter Registration Act of 1993] public disclosure requirement into a right that exists on paper but is nearly impossible to enforce when it matters most,” Heard said. “Our priority remains protecting the right of every eligible Texan to have their vote counted.” […] Alicia Pierce, assistant secretary of state for communications, said the office cannot comment on the lawsuit, but she did issue a statement affirming that Texas counties have cleared the backlog. “We don’t know of any counties that had pending applications by the start of early voting,” Pierce said. Heard said, if the backlog has been cleared up, the state should have no problem producing the records his clients have asked for. “We want the data that backs that up,” Heard said. “When did you do it? How many registrations have been processed? Where have they been processed? That type of thing.” Heard said the Secretary of State’s Office failed to respond to his clients request in a timely manner that would have allowed them to engage in voter outreach in advance of the election. “We sent our request on October 8,” Heard said, “shortly after the close of registration. And we had asked for them to supply us with a response by within 10 business days, which would have been October 22. They declined to do so, and when they responded to us, they indicated that they would not even give us an estimate of the cost of responding until November 6, which is three days after the election, and obviously that’s not acceptable.”

See here for the background. That story was dated October 28 – sorry, I didn’t see it at the time – and so it’s fair to say now that in the end it wasn’t a big deal. That doesn’t mean it should be forgotten – indeed, this audit that is now in the works should absolutely address these questions. And hey, if that information is not provided in a satisfactory manner, it could be taken as cause for Howden’s removal, if need be. The main thing is that I have faith we can expect better from the SOS going forward.

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