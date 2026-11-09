Trump DOJ intervenes in lawsuit against Planned Parenthood

It’s turd in the punchbowl time.

The Trump administration is intervening in a high-profile Texas lawsuit against Planned Parenthood, taking ownership of a case that could fall by the wayside under the state’s newly elected Democrat attorney general. The Justice Department outlined its intention Friday night in a court filing in the five-year-old lawsuit, which had been championed by outgoing Republican attorney general of Texas Ken Paxton. The suit accused Planned Parenthood clinic operators in the state and the national umbrella organization, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, of committing Medicaid fraud. The move, just days after an election loss in deep red Texas, was a signal that the Trump administration could seek to supplant the Democrats’ power in former Republican strongholds, where officials had used litigation to further their agenda on social and policy issues. Under President Biden, the Justice Department in 2021 declined to step into the Planned Parenthood case. The Texas suit accused Planned Parenthood of fraud for collecting Medicaid reimbursements while Texas had sought to remove it as a Medicaid provider. Planned Parenthood has denied the claims, noting that courts did not bar it from collecting payments during the litigation. The state is seeking to recover $1.8 billion, which includes Medicaid reimbursements, interest and penalties. Planned Parenthood, which recently reported annual revenue of $2.1 billion, said that such a payout could result in its closure. […] The Texas suit against Planned Parenthood was filed in 2021 by an anonymous plaintiff, Alex Doe. The next year, Mr. Paxton, an opponent of abortion access, intervened in the case on behalf of the state.

See here for the background. That’s from 2023, there have been some appeals and rulings on appeals in the interim, but no hearings on the merits as yet. This Autonomy News article from last year is a deep dive on the lawsuit, and includes the name of the anonymous plaintiff – David Daleiden, who has a long and shady history of activism against Planned Parenthood. (More on that here.)

The Trib adds some details.

Planned Parenthood, which has called the lawsuit “meritless,” said Sunday that it will continue fighting what it called an effort to bully the organization out of business. “The Trump administration has spent two years trying to shut down Planned Parenthood through legislative, administrative, and legal attacks,” Susan Baker Manning, a senior vice president for Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement. “Now, they are going to use the Department of Justice to try again.” The case is expected to go to trial next year, as both sides have jointly proposed a start date in April 2027. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee who had worked on anti-abortion cases as a lawyer, is the presiding judge. […] [Incoming AG Nathan] Johnson has yet to definitively say how he would move forward with this case and the impending federal intervention, which was first reported by The New York Times. “We are reviewing this action closely, including what it means for Texans and what the law allows,” he said in a Sunday statement. “When I take office as Attorney General, I will take appropriate action in the interests of my state.”

I’m sure he’ll do what’s right. We’ll keep an eye on it.

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