TEA smacks HISD on special education again

A recurring problem.

Houston ISD must rapidly improve its special education services or risk losing state funding, according to new orders from the Texas Education Agency.

HISD drew both state scrutiny and a federal investigation when it announced a special education overhaul in May, which sent thousands of students to new campuses this year. The state ordered HISD to meet with affected families before launching the programs, and by August, state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles said the district had complied.

The Texas Education Agency disagreed. In early September, the state escalated its requirements for HISD, saying the district had failed to correct all student records and meet with every family.

Now, according to the new action plan, the state will review 650 student records to make sure the students are receiving their correct services. HISD must fix any student’s plans that are not in compliance. The district must also host town halls, train teachers and create a new parent advisory group or risk more state sanctions.

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If HISD does not comply with the new orders, the state could withhold funds or prevent it from receiving potential grants, according to the TEA’s new six-month action plan.

“If HISD does not demonstrate timely correction, reliable implementation, or sustained compliance, TEA may require additional evidence, extend monitoring, modify this plan, or impose additional corrective actions,” the TEA said in the Sept. 8 report. “Failure to comply will result in additional interventions and sanctions.”

In a Wednesday statement, HISD said it was working to fulfill the new requirements.

“Houston ISD is working closely with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and the District’s appointed Special Education Conservators to meet the requirements of the action plan,” the district said.

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Under the TEA’s new action plan, state conservators and staff will review 650 student records to ensure those children are receiving the correct services. If at least half of those records suggest that students’ records were incorrect, the TEA may require HISD to hold individual meetings for all affected students and their families by February.

That could be up to 6,723 students, according to the TEA — although HISD said Wednesday the number of students affected is actually much smaller, around 1,561 students.

HISD must also train staff and conduct parent outreach, including maintaining its new special education call center, hosting at least four regional town halls and creating a new parent advisory group.

HISD said new community engagement opportunities would be announced in the coming weeks.