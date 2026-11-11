TEA smacks HISD on special education again

Houston ISD must rapidly improve its special education services or risk losing state funding, according to new orders from the Texas Education Agency.
HISD drew both state scrutiny and a federal investigation when it announced a special education overhaul in May, which sent thousands of students to new campuses this year. The state ordered HISD to meet with affected families before launching the programs, and by August, state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles said the district had complied.
The Texas Education Agency disagreed. In early September, the state escalated its requirements for HISD, saying the district had failed to correct all student records and meet with every family.
Now, according to the new action plan, the state will review 650 student records to make sure the students are receiving their correct services. HISD must fix any student’s plans that are not in compliance. The district must also host town halls, train teachers and create a new parent advisory group or risk more state sanctions.
[…]
If HISD does not comply with the new orders, the state could withhold funds or prevent it from receiving potential grants, according to the TEA’s new six-month action plan.
“If HISD does not demonstrate timely correction, reliable implementation, or sustained compliance, TEA may require additional evidence, extend monitoring, modify this plan, or impose additional corrective actions,” the TEA said in the Sept. 8 report. “Failure to comply will result in additional interventions and sanctions.”
In a Wednesday statement, HISD said it was working to fulfill the new requirements.
“Houston ISD is working closely with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and the District’s appointed Special Education Conservators to meet the requirements of the action plan,” the district said.
[…]
Under the TEA’s new action plan, state conservators and staff will review 650 student records to ensure those children are receiving the correct services. If at least half of those records suggest that students’ records were incorrect, the TEA may require HISD to hold individual meetings for all affected students and their families by February.
That could be up to 6,723 students, according to the TEA — although HISD said Wednesday the number of students affected is actually much smaller, around 1,561 students.
HISD must also train staff and conduct parent outreach, including maintaining its new special education call center, hosting at least four regional town halls and creating a new parent advisory group.
HISD said new community engagement opportunities would be announced in the coming weeks.
See here for the previous update. No one around here is a fan of the TEA right now, but HISD is hardly overflowing with credibility. Maybe this is the fulcrum that gets Mike Miles out of here ahead of schedule. I don’t want to reduce this all to that, because it glosses over a lot of students and families being grossly disserved, as they have been for a long time. But if this is another thing where Mike Miles overpromised and underdelivered, well, maybe it’s time something was done about that.
Trigger warning: political violence content (incl. slingshots); Bible as literature
SOME THOUGHTS ON PUBLIC EDUCATION
Respectfully, it would appear that noncompliance with the law is a perennial problem, not just a periodically recurring or seasonal one. That said, the underlying controversy, especially after the “tsunami” election, is about what the law SHOULD BE in the first place, and WHO GETS TO DECIDE what it is: Law as in the substance of policy, and the force and money deployed to back it up.
It’s nice to hear that Dean T. and the incoming little Guv disclaim a desire to be dictators while working on new legislation collaboratively. Good intents aside, the result of the process yields statutory law in the nature of dictates; not to forget that dictation has an important role to play in the classroom too. At least at the basic level of turning spoken words into correctly-spelled writings. In policymaking, the dictate writings will then turned into action and it is those actions that affect “everyday” Texans’ lives.
So, there will be words that matter. And in the meantime, there are words on the books that already have teeth in or behind them.
WHICH LEVEL OF GOVERNMENT SHOULD DICTATE?
In the HISD context, the most salient issue has not been the substance/content of education policy, but who should make such policy in the first place and then get to enforce it: The State (through TEA and other agents, incl. the AG) or the local school districts.
That will remain a critical structural issue statewide: Which level of government gets to ram down its philosophy and priorities regarding public education?
Through compulsory education, all governments get to indoctrinate the next generation. That’s necessary to have a cohesive polity and a minimum level of patriotism, and since the U.S. is not really a nation in the organic sense (“e pluribus unum”), the inculcation of abstract political principles and constitutionalism is all the more important.
If you don’t like the term indoctrination, just call it political socialization or basic civic education. This process involves the formation of good obedient citizens who won’t blow up the school-house and won’t mow down classmates and teachers with an automatic assault rifle. If you don’t like obedience, substitute “law-abiding.” Same thing.
In the field, it’s all about compliance. In the relevant policymaking institutions, of course, it’s not, and that’s where the work is now starting.
HOW MUCH DIVERSITY (incl. DEVIANCE) AND HOW MUCH COERCION?
If it is the central government (State) that makes policy and enforces compliance, there will be greater uniformity around the state (not diversity and policy experimentation), and there will inevitably be more coercion regardless of which party controls the state.
Coercion (threat of punishment for noncompliance and actual punishment when deterrence fails) is inherently necessary to assure legal and meeting of performance standards. If you don’t like that term punishment, just substitute imposition of negative consequences, or – to use an even more appealing form of semantics – imposing accountability.
THE GRAND HYPOCRISY OF THE OUTGOING GOP TRIFECTA
Traditionally, the GOP was ideologically committed to local control. What happened with that principle after the Republicans seized total control of the State? It’s gone out the window, and this wasn’t limited to the education sector, as we saw with the embrace of preemption of local policy and the imposition of the will of the GOP-controlled state through numerous lawsuits brought by Ken Paxton litigating in the name of the State, sometimes even donning the PATER PATRIAE mantle. The Trib had a good article recently parsing the policy areas.
WITHER STATISM?
What we have witnessed over the recent decades is an astonishing aggrandizement of the State and systematic removal of legal accountability of government and its officials by the Texas Supreme Court through judge-made immunity doctrines.
Now that the DEMs are going to take over the reins at the state level including the governmental law firm doing business as THE STATE OF TEXAS, there will be a temptation to continue the practice of centralized control, albeit in pursuit of different substantive policies and with different targets. The AG elect has already promised that he will go after local governments who are anti-abortion.
Let’s be intellectually honest here: This is just more of the same, except now it comes in the form of a counterattack on smaller local governments in conservative rural areas and their ability to govern in their own territory (while previously it was a GOP attack on the big cities and counties).
THE MERITS OF CENTRAL CONTROL OVER EDUCATION
Will centralization of education under Democratic leadership be a good thing of the people of Texas and their kids? It could arguably be, if all boats get lifted, i.e. if all students and the districts improve measurably against a valid empirical standard. But that is too rosy a scenario to be likely for reasons that cannot be controlled entirely by a non-totalitarian government.
Under the current regime, students are forced into the local school district and their neighborhood school (leaving aside exceptions such as magnet schools), but that doesn’t mean that their parents can’t relocate to a better school district if they have the means.
As long as a significant number of parents have such choices, they will vote with their feet and U-Haul trucks, and any effort at equalization will be doomed to fail.
Schools with good reputations will be magnets for academically well-prepared students and others will suffer accordingly. The 10% rule for state university admission can mitigate that dynamic, but the fundamental problem remains. There will be competition, and in any competition there will be winners and losers. And that’s not a bad thing either. That’s how you get excellence, innovation, and progress. To get high performance, performance must be rewarded. Remove the incentives and get sloth.
But what to do with the losers is important too. That’s where compassion and equity concerns come into play as values informing public policy choices. Under a purely laissez-faire system, the losers are allowed to go to waste or perish. It’s been called Social Darwinism. Is that the society we want? — Hopefully not, but that doesn’t answer the question of how to allocate resources between and among the layers of achievement. How much should be spent on each percentile or stanine?
Viewed from a nonpartisan perspective, there are no easy answers to the structural question (Who shall dictate & enforce education policy); nor on what should be the substance of such policy (ultimately, how much money will be spent on what, and how will an always limited amount of money and staff resources be allocated to the gifted and to the stragglers at the far tails of the distribution, and the whole bell curve in between).
HOW MUCH LOCAL CONTROL?
It may seem natural in a federal system for education to be handled at the subnational level, but it does not necessarily follow that the state must be in control as opposed to the local school districts (or even an individual campus). Indeed, State and ISD-control are both compatible with federalism, and local control arguably even more so than state-level control (it’s called the subsidiarity principle elsewhere).
And even if we agree that complete control by one or the other is too extreme or undesirable for other reasons, what is the right balance?
INEVITABLE CONSEQUENCES
If local districts are given more autonomy, there is going to be more diversity in the quality of principals and staff and in their administrative and instructional policies (including innovations), but there will also be greater variability in outcomes as measured by student achievement against national norms: Some campuses (and districts) will do exceptionally well and become gateways to UT and Rice U. and perhaps out-of-state ivy league institutions while others will score in the pits and some will not make the cut at all, whatever the cut-off is set to be (which is also a policy decision).
How much of such disparity in outcomes are we willing to tolerate? – That is a political question, not an empirical one. And it is a question that involves budgetary choices.
ANY PROPOSED POLICY MUST MIND THE POLITICAL MOMENT
What’s really needed now is a focus on the SUBSTANCE of public policy and what is politically FEASIBLE, given that the state Senate remains in Republican hands. A willingness to compromise is indispensable and this imperative may actually be beneficial in blunting obstructionism and unrealistic demands for concessions by the extremists in both parties.
CAN TEXAS BE DE-VOUCHERED?
You can safely assume that the existing voucher program already has supportive constituents (parents who benefit), and it’s always problematic taking benefits away from people that currently enjoy them. Social security serves as the best example because it is a universal social benefit rather than means-tested one that only benefits the poor.
So, if you are going to take vouchers away from those parents, what are you going to offer them in return, or – if nothing – how do you justify the deprivation rhetorically? Let’s face it: You will have to “sell” cuts.
What about incorporating the Bible into the curriculum as an important element of world literature. Any takers? Any hands up for getting Odysseus on board? What about Baby Moses floating on the Nile? Not just Captain Nemo on the worldwide oceans. Who said you can’t trade budget adjustments for symbolic concessions?
Should it prove politically impossible to dismantle the voucher program outright, the next best alternative would be to find the money elsewhere to compensate for the negative impact of the funding situation on the public school sector. Filling the budget hole in public education would be a better use of the State’s rainy day bonanza than a handout to all Texans (which would also be inflationary if everyone gets their check at the same time). Moreover, such a boost to the budget for public education could be characterized as an investment in the next generation, and with sound reason.
There is also another dynamic to consider: the public’s support for public education as a public good, and Texas parents’ perceptions of the current state of the schools and whether the schools will be going down the drain under Democratic rule.
The more the Dems-Elects or their cadre push to impose a far-leftist agenda on the public school system, the more aversion and resistance they will predictably generate.
Some parents would opt out anyhow and send their kids to private school (take Senator Cruz for example), but many won’t have the means to exercise that option without voucher support. If Democrats abuse their newly-attained power to radicalize public schools, more parents will want to send their kids to a school that isn’t actively anti-religion and against family values. It’s a big mistake to tell religious people that what they believe in is just opium for the people. Or the equivalent. Even if they favor decriminalization of weed.
More parents are likely to support vouchers if that is the only way to opt their kids out of a school system that disrespects their values and beliefs and aggressively pushes ideas that contravene fundamental tenents and cause them to cringe if not puke.
THE PERILS OF COMING OUT AGAINST GOD AND THE BIBLE
If this analysis is correct, Dems should forget about banning the Ten Commandments from Texas classrooms. Posting the Ten Commandments poses no actual harm. It is at best symbolic.
Nor does it make for good optics to come out against such postulates as: Thou shalt not kill! Thou shalt not steal! etc.
With all the recurring school massacres of varying degress of lethality measured in number of bodies, thou shalt not kill would still seem to have some relevance. Can anyone seriously argue otherwise?
And what about Thou shalt not cheat! – How much sense would it make for advocates of education reform to oppose that command?
SETTING AN EXAMPLE AND SENDING A MESSAGE
There is an even better way to drive home the point: Why not require each public school district to display an artistic rendition of our new chief justice lip-locked with another woman, with her husband and any children (birth or not, doesn’t matter) looking on admiringly. With a God mother instead of an Almighty Father hovering above in a cloud.
En route to the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice wants to send a message to our kids:
That under the new all-woman-and-manifold-genders regime, some things go that were no-go before. Perhaps anything.
Suffice it to say what should be obvious to honest takers of the public pulse: Montrose may be a different story, but Texans at large are not ready for this!
Such supreme messaging to kids from the highest court is going to be counterproductive.
Just like the last-ditch negative ads about Michelangelo’s naked David popping up in the girls’ locker room.
Keep David where he belongs: in the art history book. And educate the pupils about Florence and the Renaissance as a bonus. Maybe teach the boys how to build a slingshot. Remember that such DIY devices are typically less lethal than an AK-47. Maybe teach them some bible stories too, so Goliah will ring a bell should our new Senator mention him once more. For Halloween at least. To scare them.
There is nothing wrong with making kids knowledgeable enough so they can actually understand their Junior Senator when he preaches and refers to recently-neglected literary characters, not to mention archetypes.
Love thy neighbor! That has a good ring to it. It’s familiar. It’s a great message.
Spare us the sex crap! If you prefer an intimate companion in your closet to a master bedroom with an actual master and mistress in it, that’s your business. The time has now come to reconsider personal privacy as a public value, and whether your demonstrative outness is compatible with it.
There are a lot of decent folks who don’t let it all hang out as a personal policy, and that don’t appreciate in-your-face performances to the contrary.
Speaking of closets, Talarico’s crib story surely was the cutest part of his vote-for-me-because-I-was-raised-by-a-single-mom spiel. Lets indulge the dream … that one day … one day in the not to dim and distant future … the denigration of birth fathers (whatever that is in our gender-confused times) will not be seen as a necessary narrative to become a slingshot magnet to slay the evil Goliah.
Which is not take any position as to whether the slingshot metaphor is appropriate or borders on the mildly assassinatory. Since everything in politics is a “fight” and a “war” these days, a bit of rhetorical excess – biblical or otherwise – is probably excusable, especially when coupled with the categorical Christian imperative:
Love Thy Neighbor!
And let’s not pass up any opportunity to turn even a bona fide diatribe into a moment of learning and personal enrichment:
Social science learning concept: subsidiarity
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Subsidiarity