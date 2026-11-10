A first pass at a legislative agenda

From Lone Star Left.

Last year, after the Legislative Session started, I noticed that everyone and their mother had Legislative Priorities. Government agencies, legislators, non-profit organizations, think tanks, thought leaders, and influencers all had lists of what they wanted passed in the 89th Legislative Session. So I started thinking, if the Texas Public Policy Foundation (fascists) gets a list, and neo-nazis get a list that includes “parental rights,” why don’t I? While I’m not a lobbyist or a PAC, I do have thousands of readers who are ready for the new Democratic government to work for them. So, here are Lone Star Left’s legislative priorities, the progressive wish list for 2027. I’ve broken it up into three sections. One: the things Gina Hinojosa can do as soon as she’s sworn in. Two: Things that need to pass through the Legislative majority. Three: Things that need a constitutional amendment or a two-thirds vote in the Legislature. Let’s get into it. Things the Governor can push in January. Governor-elect Hinojosa can do all of these through emergency items, appointments, line-item vetoes, executive orders, or her control of the National Guard. Immigration. End Abbott’s disaster declaration, under which Operation Lone Star operates.

Withdraw the National Guard from the border.

Line-item veto future funding for Operation Lone Star or border walls. Democracy. Appoint a new Secretary of State. Energy and environment. Remove old Public Utility Commission commissioners and appoint new ones.

Appoint a new TCEQ commissioner.

Appoint a new Texas Water Development Board. Healthcare. Make Medicaid expansion an emergency item. Economic justice. Set conditions on the Texas Enterprise Fund and other incentive deals controlled by the Governor’s office.

Issue executive orders on worker heat safety at state agencies and among state contractors. Taxes and corporate accountability. Tighten review of JETI tax abatement deals approved by the Governor’s office. Civil rights. Rescind Abbott’s executive orders on DEI.

Issue nondiscrimination orders covering state agency employment.

I’m down with all of the above, and with most of the rest. We need to acknowledge that the constitutional amendments are going nowhere, and the majority of the legislative agenda will run into a brick wall in the Senate. But some of these things can pass, and all of them deserve a bill to be filed. Some of them already have been filed.

Expanding Medicaid. Boosting the minimum wage for Texas workers. Ending tax breaks for data centers. Those ideas and more were among the first bills filed by Texas Democratic lawmakers as a new era of lawmaking under a Democratic governor and divided Texas Legislature kicked off Monday morning. Among the other ideas: undoing a state law that requires sheriffs to partner with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and forbidding border wall construction at state parks. First out of the gate were House and Senate bills to expand access to Medicaid, long sought by Democrats and blocked by Republicans who argue expansion would be wasteful. Under Republicans, Texas has long held out on expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act — which would send the state up to $10 billion a year and cover an additional 1 million Texans. Texas is the most populous state to not allow Medicaid expansion. State Rep. John Bucy, D-Austin, filed a bill that would direct the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to expand Medicaid. The agency would have to file a plan to do so to Washington. State Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, filed a companion bill in the Senate. Bucy acknowledged that any move to expand Medicaid health insurance coverage would face pushback from the Texas Senate, where Republicans continue to hold a majority. “We do think there’s going to be a lot of room to find compromise,” he said. “The House and the Senate need to find compromise to get things done for the people of Texas. Medicaid in Texas mostly covers low-income children, new moms and older adults. It does not cover working-age adults who either earn too little to afford health insurance on their own or work for an employer that offers health insurance. The 90th session of the Texas Legislature will convene Jan. 12.

Rep. Bucy also filed bills for online voter registration and to undo many voter suppression laws, all consistent with the above list. Again, most of this isn’t going anywhere. Maybe in 2029, if Dems can maintain their House majority and make some gains in the Senate. All of that is too far off to even speculate on. But I very much agree that putting this all down in writing, checking things off as they happen, and coming back to them every session, is the way to go. We can quibble over what’s on the list and what should rank higher than what else, but having a list is important. Let’s see where we are with this one in May.

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