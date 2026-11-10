Houston City Council wants to codify that ICE order

As well they should.

Three Houston City Council members are pushing a plan that would codify Mayor John Whitmire’s decision Friday to limit how local police interact with federal immigration authorities.

The goal, according to Council Members Alejandra Salinas, Edward Pollard and Tiffany Thomas, is to prevent Whitmire or any future mayors from unilaterally changing the city’s policies on how Houston police interact with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The decision to try to codify Whitmire’s executive order on immigration enforcement in Houston comes days after the mayor abruptly changed his position on the issue after Democrats swept into office statewide in last week’s midterm election. The city’s policies on immigration have become a central conflict at City Hall ever since President Donald Trump’s administration added 700,000 civil “administrative” ICE warrants to a national police database as part of a wider immigration crackdown last year.

“For more than a year, Houston families, workers and advocates have demanded that City Hall limit HPD’s cooperation with ICE,” the council members wrote in a joint statement. The new proposal, they said, “would codify the protections in the mayor’s executive order into city law to ensure they endure far beyond any one administration, uphold constitutional rights and keep HPD focused on solving serious crimes.”

The council members are filing the measure through Proposition A, a 2023 charter amendment that lets three council members add items to the council agenda, a power otherwise reserved for the mayor. The proposal also would force leadership at the Houston Police Department to include more details about each incident in which officers interact with ICE in quarterly reports the council directed HPD to start producing earlier this year.

The mayor, in a written statement, said he worried amending the ordinance would put the city at risk of violating state law, such as Senate Bill 4, which prohibits “sanctuary” cities.

“Mayor Whitmire stands by his executive order as the city’s approach to addressing these challenges,” according to the statement. “We must have confidence in the new leadership in Austin to revisit SB4 and in Congress to pursue meaningful immigration reform.”

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After the council members file the proposed ordinance under Prop A, the city legal department will have a week to review it and determine whether it is lawful.

The soonest the measure could appear before the council would be in December, authors of the proposal said.

In addition to codifying the mayor’s executive order, the ordinance would require all HPD quarterly ICE reports to include information about the basis for a jail booking, whether an individual with a civil immigration warrant was a witness, victim or suspect in the incident and a brief summary of each incident.