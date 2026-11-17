The Texas Progressive Alliance is still riding high and plans to keep doing so for the foreseeable future as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff covers the Democratic legislative offerings on cannabis and THC.

SocraticGadfly offered some initial thoughts on a Hinojosa governorship and then he went RINO hunting.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project says big rank & file-led election win strengthened grassroots power across Houston-region. Direct action, demands for better/more responsive Houston City Council & vigorous debate on who should lead Democratic Party are flourishing.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Franklin Strong sees the recent local school board elections as a precursor to what happened in Texas this November.

Bayou City Sludge celebrates the new day in Texas.

The Texas Observer reran Molly Ivins’ eulogy of former Governor Ann Richards.

Law Dork celebrates the election of Sen. Scott Colom.

The Barbed Wire documents the relief that LGBTQ+ Texans feel after the election results.

Lone Star Left rounds up some of the weird, off-putting, and deranged bills members of the State House GOP minority have been filing.

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