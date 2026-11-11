The wins keep on coming

Great news #1:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has dropped a suit seeking to shut down Annunciation House after demanding two years ago to examine the records of the nonprofit network of migrant shelters in El Paso, including information about the people it served. “It’s very gratifying that this has now ended. It’s over,” Ruben Garcia, founder and executive director of Annunciation House, told El Paso Matters. “What I would want next is for the state Legislature to say, ‘We have to find a way to prevent this from happening.’” The Attorney General’s Office on Monday filed a notice of nonsuit with prejudice, meaning the office will never again file a lawsuit with similar allegations against the organization in the future. Paxton’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The move comes as Paxton, a Republican who unsuccessfully sought a U.S. Senate seat in the Nov. 3 midterm election, prepares to leave the AG’s Office in mid-January. Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson, a Democrat who now serves in the Senate, has said he intends to review cases brought by Paxton. The AG’s Office first delivered a demand letter to examine Annunciation House records on Feb. 7, 2024. The next day, the organization sued Paxton challenging the demand. Within days, Paxon sought to revoke the Annunciation House’s nonprofit registration in Texas and shut down its operation, alleging harboring, human smuggling and stash-house activity. Garcia vehemently denied the claims, stating the organization serves migrants processed and released by U.S. immigration authorities. The case wound its way through the courts, with an El Paso district judge blocking the AG’s attempt, and Paxton appealing to the Texas Supreme Court. In May 2025, the Texas Supreme Court reversed the lower court’s decision and later denied Annunciation House’s request for a rehearing. Annunciation House was among more than a handful of organizations that Paxton targeted using consumer protection laws. “This whole process of suing organizations like Annunciation House puts a blanket, a wet blanket, over the work of all of these organizations and many others that were not sued but feared they might be,” Garcia said. “It makes everybody go about their daily work looking over their shoulder, asking themselves, ‘Are they going to come after me?’” The case was set to go to court again in March, with a hearing in an El Paso district court. Garcia noted that he was scheduled to be deposed later this week as the case had picked up pace before the midterms. U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, said Paxton dropping the lawsuit was “long overdue good news.” “This is what happens when the people use our collective voice at the ballot box,” she said in a statement to El Paso Matters. “Under Democratic leadership, our state will be redirecting its time, energy, and resources to issues that matter instead of the partisan bullying we’d grown accustomed to under Republicans.” Garcia agreed, saying that he’s confident dropping the suit is a result of the midterm elections that saw Democrats sweep key seats across Texas. “We’re tremendously grateful that that it it gives back a certain level of of voice to organizations and in their ability to more freely speak out on the issues that are affecting refugees in terrible, terrible ways,” he said.

See here for the full backstory. This was such an obvious case of bullying and intimidation, and yet it dragged on for two years, thanks to the crook in the AG’s office and some help from SCOTx. I’m actually a little surprised that Paxton just went ahead and dropped this now rather than make incoming AG Nathan Johnson do it. Perhaps the remaining professionals in that office were finally able to prevail on him, or maybe he just stopped bothering to care about whatever his underlings were doing. I don’t know and it doesn’t matter, this is some long-awaited justice for Annunciation House. I only hope the cost wasn’t so high as to cause them permanent damage.

Great news #2:

The Austin school district has halted its cooperation with a state investigation into its spending, challenging the comptroller’s authority to question district employees and demanding answers about why investigators are seeking information about library books, sex education and student identification. The move comes just days after Texas voters ousted Republican Comptroller Don Huffines, whose office launched the investigation after Gov. Greg Abbott requested audits of up to four school districts. State investigators did not arrive for a scheduled visit Monday after Austin ISD notified the comptroller’s office Friday that it would suspend its participation, a district spokesperson confirmed. The confrontation threatens to derail Austin ISD’s participation in one of four school district investigations Huffines’ office launched in October. The reviews were intended to determine whether taxpayer money was being directed toward students, classrooms and teachers rather than administrative expansion, with findings due Dec. 31, ahead of the next legislative session. In a four-page letter sent Friday, Austin ISD General Counsel Kenneth Walker questioned whether the comptroller had the authority to conduct extensive employee interviews, whether the investigation could be completed fairly on such a short timeline and why investigators were requesting records that appeared unrelated to school spending. “Consequently, we respectfully discontinue our participation and will not be available next week, November 9-13 for any site visits or interviews,” Walker wrote. The election has also cast uncertainty over the investigation’s future. In her first news conference after defeating Huffines, Austin-area Sen. Sarah Eckhardt said last week she would limit the reviews to school finances rather than examining library books and hiring policies, according to KERA, the Dallas-area NPR affiliate. Eckhardt received a copy of Austin ISD’s letter, her office confirmed Monday, but referred Austin Current to her previous comments indicating she would “immediately curtail” the reviews. But Huffines remains in office, and the reviews are scheduled to be completed before Eckhardt takes over. It remains unclear whether his office will continue the investigation without Austin ISD’s cooperation or respond to the district’s objections. Huffines could not be reached for comment. The district left open the possibility of resuming cooperation if the comptroller’s office satisfactorily addresses its concerns. […] Perhaps the district’s most pointed challenge concerned what investigators wanted to examine, questioning why investigators were seeking records unrelated to the stated purpose of reviewing school spending. Although the comptroller’s office said it was examining whether the district spending complied with state law and prioritized classrooms over administrative costs, its document requests extended to the district’s library catalogue, policies governing human sexuality curriculum and instructional materials, and “the aggregate number of students enrolled and in attendance using a social security number and separately using a state approved alternative identification number.” “The motivations for this investigation do not seem aligned with the statutory purpose,” Walker wrote. “Put differently, there is no clear scope.”

I didn’t get a chance to write about this before, but I’m happy to make note of it now. Huffines is a clown and a menace who should never have power over anyone. The national media is well aware of Ken Paxton and Greg Abbott, they took admirable note of Bo French, and there was burgeoning awareness of Mayes Middleton and the threat he would have represented. Huffines would have been the next star of the “wait, who is this jackass from Texas and why do we have to pay attention to him?” show, but thankfully it got cancelled without ever getting picked up. You’re welcome, everyone. And screw Don Huffines, the clock will run out before he can do anything anyway.

Great news #3:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton dropped a lawsuit seeking to shut down FIEL, a Houston immigrant-rights organization the state had accused of violating nonprofit restrictions by criticizing President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott’s immigration policies. On Monday, Paxton’s office filed a notice withdrawing the claims “with prejudice,” which means the state can’t bring the same lawsuit against the organization again. The two-page notice, which was filed in a state court in Harris County, didn’t say why Paxton’s office dropped the lawsuit. “This lawsuit has been very burdensome for us as an institution,” said Cesar Espinosa, executive director of Familias Inmigrantes y Estudiantes en la Lucha. “Now that this is over, we can return to committing 100% of our time and energy to protecting, educating, and empowering our community.” Paxton had filed the lawsuit against FIEL in July [of 2024] citing social media posts encouraging people to vote against Trump’s immigration proposals. The group opposed a 2023 law, Senate Bill 4, that would let Texas police arrest people suspected of having entered the country illegally.

Again, just straight up bullying and harassment, which dragged on for years and which put a lot of stress and financial burden on these small non-profits. This is hardly a comprehensive list, either – there’s also Catholic Charities, Team Brownsville, Powered by People, and probably more than I’m forgetting. The sort of fascist crap that the Trump Justice Department has been doing since last January, Ken Paxton was doing first. I’m glad it’s over, I’m furious it ever happened, and I wish there was some way to hold him accountable besides kicking his ass at the ballot box. As satisfying as that was, it’s not enough and it doesn’t address the damage all these groups and people suffered. But it may be the best we can do.

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