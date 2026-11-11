The Goodwin transition team

Seems solid.

Lt. Gov.-elect Vikki Goodwin on Tuesday named a bipartisan cohort of current and former elected officials and aides to lead her transition team, as she prepares to take office in January after unseating GOP stalwart Dan Patrick. The Austin Democrat’s team will be led by longtime Texas political operative Angela Hale, who will serve as executive director. Co-chairs include outgoing Democratic state Rep. Chris Turner of Grand Prairie; former Democratic Sen. Leticia Van de Putte, the party’s 2014 nominee for lieutenant governor; and Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, also a former Democratic senator. “I understand the immense responsibility of this position and I am ready to take it on,” Goodwin, a four-term state representative, said at her first Capitol press conference since being elected. “The voters sent a message on Tuesday evening: Texans want change and they want their elected leaders to be effective.” Rounding out the leadership are former GOP Sens. Kel Seliger, a Patrick foe who departed the upper chamber in 2023 after nearly two decades, and Tommy Williams, a veteran of both chambers who also advised Gov. Greg Abbott on fiscal matters. Williams is one of at least eight registered lobbyists leading Goodwin’s transition — along with Hale and Van de Putte — making up a majority of the 14 names unveiled announced Tuesday. Goodwin’s inclusion of Seliger and Williams is notable ahead of her role as the Texas Senate’s presiding officer. Despite losing control of the lieutenant governor’s office for the first time since 1999, Republicans will still have a majority in the upper chamber, controlling 19 of its 31 seats. The GOP majority could move to restrict Goodwin’s powers, most of which are granted by Senate rules. Also on Goodwin’s transition team is Judd Messer, a former chief of staff to state Sen.-elect Trent Ashby when the Lufkin Republican served in the House. Other team members include two chiefs of staff to former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, Denise Davis and Jesse Ancira Jr.; and retired GOP Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Phillips. In hiring Republicans, Goodwin is following a familiar strategy deployed by her GOP predecessors when the lieutenant governor’s office last changed party control. In 2002 former Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst tapped Bruce Gibson, a former Democratic state representative and chief of staff to Lt. Gov. Bob Bullock. Similarly, Rick Perry also retained some staffers who worked for Bullock when he became lieutenant governor in 1998.

See here and here for some background. Lots of experience there, in particular lots of Senate experience, which seems like a good idea for a current House member. I especially like the inclusion of Kel Seliger, who was one of the last moderates in Dan Patrick’s Senate. I can’t say I’m crazy about Tommy Williams, but Goodwin – even more than incoming Gov. Hinojosa – is going to need some people on her team who can speak Republican. It may or may not help her break through the likely wall of resistance she’ll face there, but she’s giving it a good try.

And speaking of our boy Dan.

Defeated Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who has ruled the Texas Senate for three terms in a my-way-or-the-highway style, urged Republican senators on Monday to trim the sails of the Democrat who defeated him and take control of the chamber that is now the GOP’s only base of power in Austin. “If you lose the statewide offices and you still have the majority in the Senate, which we do, you shouldn’t give up your your majority because the governor lost or the lieutenant governor lost,” Patrick told conservative radio host Mark Davis. “Vikki Goodwin won, but she doesn’t have the majority of votes on the floor. So I believe and I support the Republicans standing up for their voters.” Patrick, himself a product of conservative radio before entering politics 20 years ago, said that once he leaves office in January he’ll launch a political consulting firm to promote the sort of legislation that he was able to push through the Senate during his 12 years atop the Senate. He also said that although a victory by Democrat James Talarico in the U.S Senate race had appeared more likely than not, the annihilation of the GOP statewide caught many by surprise on election night. “Everyone was shocked that day. The polling was based on bad data,” Patrick said, noting that pre-election surveys undercounted Democratic strength in the suburbs and South Texas. “We still won rural Texas handily, but not by as much.”

Whatever, loser. Go get started on your little lobby shop and try not to accelerate your descent into irrelevance.

On that note:

Kronberg and Braddock: The Texas Senate at a crossroads as Patrick attempts a power grab while his brand of politics endangers the GOP majority The straightforward way to check the power of the Lt. Gov would be to reinstate the two-thirds rule. Otherwise, Republican senators may establish a precedent that could leave them with virtually no leverage at the Texas Capitol if they find themselves in the minority as soon as the next election The Texas Senate faces an inflection point. It’s an existential moment for Republican Senators. In front of them is a stark choice: Whether to recognize a Democrat as a presiding officer or to defer to outgoing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s in absentia leadership. The Lieutenant Governor today submitted a People on the Move item of his own by announcing the formation of Patrick Strategies. It’s a new company supposedly positioned to navigate the legislative waters for paying clients. It’s presumed that Allen Blakemore will be the operative with Patrick as the CEO. This may be the first time in Texas that an elected official has started publicly recruiting clients while still in office. Most in the lobby and frankly just about everybody in the game sees this as an effort by Patrick to retain leadership of the Senate while profiting off his ability to dominate his Republican senators. And there’s the rub. For the last 12 years, the Republican senators have embarrassed themselves and the party as sheep dominated by one man and one operation. But the reality has changed. The most consequential message in 2026 is that the GOP primary is diminished in value and the general election is now the main event going forward.

It’s a new day. Dan Patrick is old news. Let’s go. The Current has more.

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