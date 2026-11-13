A little judicial schadenfreude

Shoulda thought of that before you went and created all those courts.

Long before Elon Musk tried to buy a U.S. Senate seat or a Texas State Park, big business shelled out money to create its own court system in Texas. Texas lawmakers approved a new business court to take complex, high-dollar legal disputes out of the hands of locally elected judges — often Democrats in the major urban centers — during the 2023 legislative session. To handle challenges to its rulings, they also created a new statewide appellate court, which they gave immediate appellate jurisdiction over cases involving state officials, as well. After last week’s blue wave, however, legal experts and business leaders are scrambling to size up a new landscape that put both courts under Democrats’ control. Power to appoint business court judges will soon be in the hands of incoming Democratic Governor Gina Hinojosa, who campaigned vowing to reclaim power from big business in Texas. Meanwhile, inaugural justices to the new 15th Court of Appeals, who were also appointed by Abbott, appeared on the ballot for the first time this November. All three lost to Democratic challengers in a statewide sweep — upending Texas GOP leaders’ efforts to reshape the state’s judiciary. “They would have never done it if they had had a crystal ball and seen this election,” said Dallas County Commissioner Andy Sommerman, a Democratic attorney who challenged the new court’s authority.

See here, here, and here for some background. I’m going to quote from this Bloomberg Law story, included in my most recent post about these courts:

No other judge in Texas is subject to reappointment by the governor every two years. But the business court’s unusual reappointment system is meant to give litigants confidence that the judge overseeing their complex, high-dollar case will be insulated from the unpredictability of an election and not get replaced with what could be an inexperienced candidate. Limiting terms to two years was done to avoid a constitutional challenge, as judges in Texas with four-year terms must face voters in elections. Yet, the system brings uncertainty in a different form. A thumbs up or down governor review every two years puts judges on notice to produce in a way that satisfies the one person who is essentially their only boss. Only the Texas Senate can reject a governor’s appointment to the court, an unlikely scenario so long as Abbott holds the office and the upper chamber remains Republican-controlled.

Yes, well, now everyone is finding out what happens when you make assumptions about partisan elections that turn out to not be true. Let me be as blunt as I can: I do not care what any of these litigants think about what may now happen to their precious judges. I’m sure they’re all qualified and that they’re doing a decent enough job, but these courts were created for a specific partisan purpose, and the assumptions on which all that was built just crumbled. Instead of giving the Governor all the power to pick these judges, some kind of non-partisan merit-based process could have been designed, in which case this whole “problem” could have been avoided. Everyone who now feels sad about how this all turned out is welcome to cry in their Aperol spritzes about it.

There is one possible complication:

But after last week’s election, their futures — along with other gubernatorial appointments — are unclear headed into Texas’ 90th Legislative Session. They need confirmation from two-thirds of the Texas Senate, which would lock them into their roles for two more years before the incoming governor can appoint her own judges. Republicans don’t have the votes to do that on their own, but could perhaps take advantage of a narrow window in which the new governor hasn’t yet been sworn in, but Democratic state Sens. Sarah Eckhardt (D-Austin) and Nathan Johnson (D-Dallas) have already moved on to their new roles as Comptroller and Attorney General. If the judges aren’t confirmed by the Texas Senate, they could remain in their roles until the legislative session ends in May. At that point, Hinojosa could make her own nominations — or Democrats could sunset the courts, returning their cases to the district court judges who previously handled them. “A lot of folks on the Democratic side opposed it, so I’m not sure if there’s going to be a motion afoot to try and kill them,” Sommerman said. Hinojosa voted against the court’s creation while serving the Texas House, but hasn’t said much about her plans for it since she was elected governor, according to Texans for Lawsuit Reform CEO Ryan Patrick. Texans for Lawsuit Reform was the driving force behind the new business court over many legislative sessions, saying that Texas governors from both parties have historically been pro-business — and would choose more qualified judges than the district court judges who must get elected to their seats. Now the political tenor has changed with the election of Hinojosa, who made holding big business accountable a major feature of her campaign. “My concern would be that the court lurches to the left and becomes very ideological … looking more like the Delaware Chancery Court that we were trying to get away from — and is the reason companies are coming to Texas,” Patrick said.

To Ryan “son of Dan” Patrick, I say see above in re: crying about it. You gambled, you lost, make better choices next time. These courts aren’t going anywhere – the bill that created them was authored by Sen. Joan Huffman, and I doubt she’s interested in supporting a bill to un-create them – so the real question is whether Abbott’s reappointment of everyone in August will stand. If they don’t get confirmed by the Senate, I assume Gov.-elect Hinojosa will make her own appointments, probably after the session is over because the Senate won’t want to confirm her picks. As noted, there will be a brief window – one week, I think – between when the new Senate gets sworn in with two vacancies in Democratic seats, in which these reappointments could theoretically all be confirmed, and when Hinojosa and the rest of the statewide electeds take office. I’m not sure how this might work, we’re very much in uncharted waters. One way or the other, Hinojosa will get to name new judges to these courts. It’s a matter of whether it’s in 2027 or 2029. We’ll have to wait and see.

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