The Senate special elections

The race to succeed AG-elect Nathan Johnson in the Senate is now underway.

Former state Rep. John Turner has launched a campaign to replace state Sen. Nathan Johnson, who is leaving the Texas Senate to become attorney general. “Voters want a person who can deliver, and I’ve shown I can do that on the issues that matter to them,” Turner said in a statement to The Dallas Morning News. Turner, a Dallas Democrat who served in the Texas House from 2019 to 2023, begins his campaign with Johnson’s endorsement. Johnson defeated Republican Mayes Middleton last week, part of a wave of Democrats who won every contested statewide race. Johnson called Turner the best candidate to replace him. “We need a leader with the tenacity and tact to support the goals of our newly elected leaders while navigating a State Senate still controlled by the Republicans,” Johnson said in a statement. “John Turner proved he can do this as he served House District 114 for four years.” Johnson is scheduled to be sworn in as attorney general in January. He told The News he is still weighing whether to resign from the Senate before then or leave the seat when he takes office as attorney general. When Johnson does leave the Senate, the sitting governor will call a special election to fill the remainder of his term, which runs through 2028. Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa, who last week defeated Greg Abbott, takes office in January. The race to replace Johnson in the heavily Democratic district is expected to draw several candidates. State Rep. Ana-Maria Rodriguez Ramos is expected to announce her candidacy later this week. Other Democrats contemplating candidacies include Dallas City Council member Paula Blackmon and former Dallas College Board of Trustees chair Monica Lira-Bravo.

It’s fairly common at the start of a legislative session to be down a member or two, as people get elected to other offices, resign to take appointments or other jobs, or experience health issues. As noted before, we may have one in the House because the winner of that race may not be eligible to serve; as far as I can tell there’s been no resolution yet to that question. Former Rep. Turner declined to run for a third term in 2022; I presume he’ll be asked some questions about that in his new campaign. WFAA has more.

There will also be a special election to fill the seat currently occupied by Comptroller-elect Sarah Eckhardt. This Statesman story covers that but it’s paywalled. I did get a glimpse of some possible candidate names, I’m sure we’ll be hearing more soon. I’ll say this much, there are three returning House incumbents from Travis County – Reps. Sheryl Cole, Donna Howard, and Lulu Flores. I will be shocked it at least one of them doesn’t declare for this seat. It’s a free shot, there’s no real downside. We’ll see.

As far as the timing goes, KXAN notes that state law requires an “expedited” special election, as this vacancy occurs within 60 days of the start of a regular legislative session. When the election gets called will depend on when the seats in question are officially considered vacant. For that reason, I’d expect both Sens. Johnson and Eckhardt to announce their resignations in the near future, to start the clock. And of course, if one or both of them are eventually succeeded by a sitting State House member, we’ll do this all again.

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