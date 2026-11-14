The possibility of a Democratic Supreme Court majority

Very tantalizing.

Debra Lehrmann, a Republican justice on the Texas Supreme Court, is considering retiring before her term expires, a move that could flip control of the court, according to a report by Bloomberg Law. Following a blue wave that narrowed the GOP’s majority on Texas’ highest court to a single seat, Lehrmann’s early retirement could create yet another pickup opportunity for Democrats. Four of Lehrmann’s Republican colleagues on the nine-justice court lost their seats to Democrats in Tuesday’s election. If Lehrmann retires after Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa, the Democrat who unseated incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, takes office, Hinojosa would appoint her replacement. However, if Lehrmann steps down before Abbott leaves office, he could appoint a replacement instead. […] Lehrmann, the court’s longest-serving justice, is among its most moderate Republicans. She was the sole dissenter in a 2024 ruling upholding a GOP-passed ban on certain types of gender-affirming care for children, calling the law “cruel” and “unconstitutional.”

Justice Lehrmann’s term is up in 2028. I’ve noted her heterodoxy before. It’s possible she might be less conflicted about stepping down and letting Gov.-elect Hinojosa appoint her successor than her colleagues might be.

There is a timing aspect to this, if she does decide to step down. If she does so while Greg Abbott is still Governor, the Senate could confirm her while there’s still a 19-10 Republican advantage, which is to say before the special elections get resolved. But since her term is up at the end of 2028, which is to say before the next Senate would convene, her successor doesn’t need to be confirmed. They would just need to be appointed by Gov. Hinojosa after the session is over, since they (or an opponent) will have been elected to a full term by then. Greg Abbott got to appoint a lot of judges – all four of the Republicans that were just defeated had all been appointed by him, three of them in 2025 (*). We’ll see how many Gov. Hinojosa gets to appoint.

(*) Outgoing Chief Justice Jimmy Blacklock was appointed as an associate Justice in 2018, then appointed as Chief Justice in 2025 following the mandated retirement of Nathan Hecht. He’d just been elected to a second full term in 2024 and would still be on the bench until at least 2030 if not for that promotion. Oh well.

UPDATE : I drafted this on Wednesday, and by Thursday there was this.

Following a report that she might resign from the Texas Supreme Court and potentially flip control to Democrats, Republican Justice Debra Lehrmann pushed back on the story but did not entirely foreclose the possibility of an early departure. Lehrmann told Bloomberg Law on Tuesday, “I have to make a decision by early summer” about whether to serve out the rest of her term, which expires on the final day of 2028. The next day, however, she issued a statement saying she has “no plans” to quit. “For decades, I have strictly applied the law to the facts of every case and diligently adhered to the rule of law,” Lehrmann wrote. “I look forward to doing so for years to come and have no plans to step down from the court.” Last week’s elections dramatically reshaped that court, as all four Republican incumbents on the ballot lost to Democratic challengers, which will shrink the GOP’s majority to a bare 5-4 edge. If Lehrmann were to resign after outgoing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott leaves office in January, Democrats could take charge because his successor, Democrat Gina Hinojosa, would be able to name a replacement. Such a nominee would normally be subject to confirmation by a two-thirds vote of the GOP-controlled state Senate, but an appointment made while the Senate is in recess could allow her pick to take office without prior confirmation. Even if Lehrmann, the most moderate Republican on the court, stays put, she’ll only be on the bench for a few more years. While she’s eligible to seek reelection in 2028, Texas law requires justices who turn 75 during the first four years of their six-year term to retire at the end of their fourth year. Lehrmann would therefore have to leave office in 2032. Whatever she decides, her seat and two others held by fellow Republicans will also go before voters in two years, giving Democrats the chance to build on their gains and win a majority at the ballot box.

So who knows, maybe. Keep your hopes in check for now.

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