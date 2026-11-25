We might finally start doing something about pollution in this state now.
The historic midterm elections in Texas will have wide-ranging implications for the state agencies that oversee environmental permitting and the oil and gas industry.
The Texas Railroad Commission has a new Democratic commissioner for the first time in over three decades, which could be a deciding vote when the two sitting Republican commissioners disagree. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) could see at least two new commissioners appointed by Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa.
“I think the work that we’ve been doing to advance environmental policy in Texas has never had a greater opportunity to succeed,” said Kathryn Guerra, director of Public Citizen’s TCEQ watchdog campaign. “We’re very optimistic about changing the leadership of the state agencies (and) directing those state agencies to work in the best interests of Texans instead of… corporations.”
The three commissioners currently leading TCEQ were all appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott. Chairwoman Brooke Paup was appointed in January 2025; her term expires in August 2027, within Hinojosa’s first year as governor. Commissioner Catarina Gonzales was appointed in February 2024 and her term expires in August 2029.
The newest commissioner, Tonya Miller, was appointed in October 2025; her stint expires in August 2031, past Hinojosa’s first term as governor. However, Guerra said Miller was never officially confirmed by the state Senate.
“So folks are thinking… this is an opportunity for the new governor to appoint somebody who could better protect Texans from environmental harms,” Guerra said. Another possibility is to ask the commissioners for their resignations. Hinojosa has not indicated she will make this move.
Environmental activists often criticize the agency for “rubber-stamping” permits they say cause pollution. A 2023 state legislative report found TCEQ needs to improve transparency and opportunities for public input. The report also suggested the agency needs to remedy its monitoring and enforcement processes.
“[These] results show that experience and good governance matter,” Rosenthal said in a statement on social media on election night. “I am humbled and honored by the faith placed in me by the people of Texas, who have sent the message that the politics of hate and division do not win in the Lone Star State.”
Commission Shift, a nonprofit watchdog group, called Rosenthal’s election “historic.”
“We have a railroad commissioner… who was not the oil and gas industry’s pick to win the seat,” said executive director Virginia Palacios. “I think this upset by Democrats could communicate to the sitting Republican… commissioners that they need to focus more on what constituents want and less on what their oil and gas industry campaign donors want.”
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Palacios said she’s also watching how the election of Democrat Nathan Johnson as attorney general may influence recusals on the Railroad Commission.
“In Texas, the attorney general is responsible for overseeing how recusal policies are followed at the Railroad Commission,” Palacios said. “Commission Shift previously documented cases where sitting railroad commissioners failed to recuse themselves from decisions that they had a personal financial interest in. [So now] we might see more interest in actually enforcing those policies that are on the books.”
As I’ve said elsewhere on similar topics, I think both Gov.-elect Hinojosa and AG-elect Johnson should feel free to be aggressive in this space, both in terms of making appointments and pushing the existing TCEQ to do better. Commissioner-elect Rosenthal will need to pick his spots a bit more judiciously, as his best move is to aim to be a tiebreaker vote, which requires having one of his fellow Commissioners on his side to begin with. I have faith he can do that. We’re basically starting from zero here, so any progress will be significant.
And we can’t talk environmental matters without mentioning data centers.
“We have a generational shift in leadership here,” said Adrian Shelley, state director of Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group. “I think there’s going to be a real appetite for reform.”
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Hinojosa’s election has panicked the data center industry over its future in one of the largest markets in the U.S. While Abbott switched from issuing an enthusiastic invitation for data centers to invest and develop in Texas to a list of stringent directives, Hinojosa has campaigned on calling an immediate moratorium on new data centers.
Voters clearly want the data center industry to be held accountable, said the Lone Star Chapter of the Sierra Club’s legislative director, Cyrus Reed.
“For a long time, they’ve had not only a seat at the table, they’ve actually been creating the table with some of the laws that have been passed,” Reed said.
Hinojosa’s election signals a significant shift in Texas’ data center policies, global analysis firm Wood Mackenzie said Wednesday.
Even so, the state will remain a leading market for data center investments, given its renewable resources, natural gas infrastructure and regulatory autonomy from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Wood Mackenzie added.
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As governor, Hinojosa will appoint commissioners to lead state regulators like the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Public Utility Commission and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Every current commissioner was appointed by Abbott. New appointees might take a more aggressive approach to enforcing air quality standards, limiting industrial water pollution or expanding land conservation, said Environment Texas’ [Luke] Metzger.
Hinojosa’s record suggests an interest in environmental enforcement. In 2021, Hinojosa and 15 Democratic colleagues proposed a “Texas Climate Plan,” a package of 41 bills aimed at reducing carbon emissions and increasing regulation of the state’s fossil fuel industry.
She celebrated proposed legislation, part of their climate plan, that sought a 25 percent tax on gas flared in production fields.
While the oil and gas industry widely opposed the proposed legislation, Democrats and environmentalists saw it as an opportunity to incentivize infrastructure for energy producers to capture and transport the gas, rather than pollute the air. The bill, authored by Lt. Governor-Elect Vikki Goodwin, never made it to a vote on the House floor.
Reed, with the state Sierra Club chapter, said Texas has never taken methane pollution very seriously. There aren’t state rules on it, nor is there a statewide implementation plan as Trump seeks to roll back the Biden administration’s methane rule.
But with the combination of a new commissioner at the Railroad Commission, the potential for new commissioners at the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and emboldened Democrats in the Legislature, there’s potential to take action on pollution, Reed said.
“Hopefully there’s more attention to the impacts on communities,” Reed said. “Instead of always seeing additional regulation as a bad thing, maybe it’s seen as a way to protect communities from pollution.”
Again, we’re starting at zero and can pretty much only go up. Interestingly, this story from a few days before the election suggested there was already a vibe shift being felt by the data center industry. It’s bigger than that now. Unlike some other agenda items, I think this one will be less legislative and more on the statewide leaders. There may also be more help, or at least less resistance, from the feds, though the much greater potential there is in two years. We can at least get some groundwork done in anticipation of that possibility.