Some other views of how the election went

Here’s Derek Ryan‘s final report on the 2026 election.

New Midterm Voters As mentioned in my report linked below, 2.7 million people who did not vote in either 2018 or 2022. This accounted for 27% of all votes cast. Who were these people? Some were first-time registrants while others previous presidential election voters who decided to vote in a midterm election. Of the 2.7 million voters, 1.5 million voted in the 2024 General Election. Only half a million of the 2.7 million were people who voted in the 2026 Primary Election (352k who voted in the Democratic Primary and 152k who voted in the Republican Primary). Who Stayed Home There were 591k voters with previous Republican Primary election history and 511k with previous Democratic Primary history who did not vote. More interesting than that is the fact that around 6% of voters who voted in March did not vote. That is the same for both parties. Previous midterm voters are a group of voters that both sides likely targeted during their campaign efforts. If someone voted in 2018 and/or 2022, there are more likely to show up to vote in a hotly-contested midterm election such as this. Even so, there were 1.4 million previous midterm voters who did not vote (738k of whom voted in both the 2018 and 2022 midterm elections). With Republicans performing as well as they did in 2022, having so many of these voters stay at home hurt. Urban/Suburban vs. Rural Voters In previous elections, I have broken out the counties into three groups: Group One – Top 5 Counties: This includes the five largest counties (by registered voters). Harris, Dallas, Bexar, Travis, and Tarrant.

Group Two – The Next 20 Counties: This includes the suburban counties. Many of these counties surround the Top 5, but this group also includes some of the second tier (based on size and nothing else) cities in the state.

Group Three – The Remaining 229 Counties: This includes mainly rural counties across the state. During the early planning stage for the 2026 election cycle, I made a point of saying that from a statewide perspective, Republicans needed to: (1) have at least 25% of the votes cast to come from Group Three and within that group of counties, Republicans needed to have an extremely large margin to counter the Democratic-leaning counties in the first two groups, (2) remain competitive in Group Two, and (3) not get completely blown out by the Group One counties. None of those three things happened for the Republican Party. As you can see in the chart below, the share of votes which came from rural Texas was only 23.7%. That was a decline of 1.8 from 2022 and below the 25% I mentioned in the previous paragraph. The bigger issue for Republicans was the margins within each of the three groups. Democrats increased their margins significantly in the top five largest counties compared to 2022, going from an advantage of 16.7 to 36.7. At the same time, the Republican margins decreased in rural Texas from 55 in 2022 to only 31.9. With the Republican advantage only being 31.9 in rural Texas, Republicans would have needed around 3.8 million more votes cast in those counties to make up their statewide deficit. (There weren’t 3.8 million additional registered voters in those counties.) If Republicans had a 55-point advantage in the rural counties, would that have made up the difference? No. Instead of James Talarico winning by 1.2 million votes, he would have beaten Ken Paxton by 652k votes instead. To counter what happened in the urban/suburban counties, turnout in rural Texas would have needed to be 63% or higher (it was 50%) with an R advantage of +63 instead of R +31.9.

There’s more, including links to his data reports, so read the rest. Ryan is a must-read around election time, as you’ve seen from his previous reports. Two things I’ll add here, as I note that I’m behind on doing my own number crunching, mostly because I’ve been trying to keep up with the flood of stories about things the newly-empowered Dems in Texas will aim to do. One, on the subject of who didn’t show up to vote, is to remember that Donald Trump got 6,393,597 votes in 2024. Statewide Republicans this year got on the order of two million fewer votes than that. Obviously, this was a non-Presidential year and Presidential years get higher turnout as a rule, but every statewide Dem this year got over five million votes, while Kamala Harris got 4,835,250 two years ago. As we’ve said ad nauseum, lots of people changed who they voted for this year. But also, who showed up really mattered. These are all things to think long and hard about as we plan for 2028.

And two, I’m working on a breakdown of the vote by county for this year as well. I’ve got a slightly different approach to the big/medium/small county grouping, but the conclusion is the same: Dems did better everywhere, and they really, really killed it in the biggest counties. More on that further down, and in future posts.

Ginger forwarded to me this analysis from a site called One Man’s Dallas, which also gets into the “who showed up” question:

Broadly speaking, around thirty-three percent of Americans are irregular voters, who vote only sometimes, missing at least one of the last three national elections. Almost another third don’t vote period. Further, a whole eighty percent of Americans vote in neither party’s primary, and around forty-five percent are self-identified independents with no stated party loyalty, according to estimates from Pew and Gallup. So, when you run an election in this country, you are technically only counting votes. But just below the surface, you are really counting millions of choices to vote in the first place, regardless of for whom the ballot is cast. Some large chunk of those votes will be cast by people who didn’t vote in the last election, and some votes will be absent from people who voted in the past, but sat out this year. Convincing them to vote, or your opponent’s failure to, is where elections are won and lost. Which brings us to November 2026. As I do not have to explain, a wave of candidates from the Democratic Party have been swept into office across the country, and especially in Texas. The table above shows how the top of the ticket looked in Texas, in the U.S. Senate race between James Talarico and Ken Paxton, and how it compares to the 2024 results between Ted Cruz and Collin Allred. As you can see, twelve percent fewer votes were cast, a customary midterm drop in turnout. Despite that drop in turnout however, James Talarico earned more votes than Colin Allred did two years ago. More people showed up in 2026 to vote for the Democrat than did two years ago, not just as a percent, but also as an absolute number. So, the next obvious question is, “Where did those people come from?” And perhaps even, where were they two years ago? Here we have exit poll data from CNN and their polling firm SSRS, where around 6,000 Texas voters were asked who they had voted for in 2024, and who they just voted for in the election between Talarico and Paxton. This is called a “recall” poll, and sometimes, people are unreliable narrators regarding who they voted for two years ago, or whether they voted at all. Specifically, their recollection can even be related to how they just voted, which introduces the error: correlation. Otherwise, their misremembering would sort of “net out” on both sides. So, we have to take this with a bit of a grain of salt. We can’t point to individual people and say who voted for whom. However, when you parse out the data, you see some interesting trends that frame how the Blue Wave, or at least our own Texas version of it (I’m told we’re going with “Blexas”), should be understood. The chart above is my own creation, not scientific (I leave out people who voted for a third-party candidate, for example), and again, is based on “recall” polling. However, this kind of grid is the way it most makes the sense to me to think about all possible combinations of who people did or didn’t vote, and for what candidates, in the last two elections. In 2024, Donald Trump won Texas by a little over 1.5 million votes. Last week, Talarico won Texas by about 1.2 million votes. That net change of roughly 2.75 million votes can be simplified into four pieces.

Read on for the rest. I can’t say I’m a fan of “Blexas”, but I am a fan of this. Be that as it may, we’ll be studying this election for a long time, whether it’s a one-off or the tip of the spear. It would be wise for Dem organizations and groups to keep in touch with our new voters from this year, whether they fall under the “irregular” heading or had been habitual Republicans. A lot of the former Romney voters we gained in 2018 are now part of our base. Maybe some of these former Trump voters can be, too.

Here’s a cool visualization of the 2026 vote:

Here’s how Talarico won Texas. Overwhelming margins from the state’s urban and suburban areas, alongside Paxton’s greatly reduced margins from exurbs like Montgomery and the rural areas, meant it was a very comfortable D win. — Hunter📈🌈📊(@StatisticUrban) 2:26 PM – 8 November 2026

Dems absolutely gained ground in rural areas, and we need to take that seriously and continue to find ways to connect with those voters. But our biggest supply of voters are in the biggest parts of the state. Just the margins in Harris, Dallas, and Travis Counties are about equivalent to James Talarico’s overall margin of victory. The combined effect is overwhelming.

And finally, not a statistical analysis but an insight from Franklin Strong:

I realized when I was putting together the most recent Book-Loving Texan’s Guide that I never wrote a recap of this May’s school board elections which, once again, went decisively against book-banning, Moms for Liberty-type candidates. And I realized why: sometimes I get tired of writing the same thing over and over again. There are only so many different ways to say, “Book banning is a losing political proposition in Texas.” Yes, a bunch of book banners stormed onto school boards in 2021 and 2022, aided by ungodly amounts of money from Christian Nationalist and pro-voucher PACs and an unprepared opposition. Yes, their influence has reverberated ever since. But since November of 2022, parents have watched their kids’ schools deteriorating as those trustees engaged in culture-war fights—attacking teachers, students, and books—and ignored the real issues our education system faces. And communities have repeatedly pulled the lever in the election booth that says, “I hate it.” Doesn’t that sound like what happened Tuesday night? I couldn’t have predicted the scale or sweep of what happened on Tuesday. I certainly didn’t foresee Democrats winning every statewide race, or taking control of the state House of Representatives. But when Dan Patrick responded to bad polls by saying, “we’re coming for the books,” and when Greg Abbott and Ken Paxton’s only campaign strategy was to shout “trans!” and “groomer!” at Gina Hinojosa and James Talarico, I knew (and said) the Republicans were in trouble.

From the endless buffet of delight that was the 2026 election, it’s hard to pick a favorite item. But Dan Patrick acting like such a whiny little bitch on his way out the door has made me happy in ways I didn’t know I could be. I’m going to ride that wave as long as I can.

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