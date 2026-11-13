The pro-cannabis bills

I can’t tell you how nice it’s been the past few days, reading stories of pre-filed bills and legislative priorities that are good and positive and productive. Not being filled with existential angst and despair as the next legislative session looms has been such a boon for my mental health. Anyway, here are the headline bills about cannabis now.

One Austin-area Democratic state representative wants to legalize recreational cannabis in Texas and create a regulated market for its sale — taking a step beyond walking back current restrictions on THC products and moving toward full legalization. State Rep. John Bucy III (D-Austin) filed House Bill 362 on Monday, the first day of filing in the Texas Legislature for the upcoming 90th legislative session. The bill, called the Texas Regulation of Cannabis Act, would allow adults 21 and older to possess small amounts of cannabis, grow plants at home and purchase cannabis from licensed businesses. The bill defines cannabis separately from hemp and consumable hemp products. If passed, Bucy’s bill would authorize adults to use, possess and transport up to 2 ounces of cannabis and transfer the same amount to another adult, provided that the transfer is not “advertised or promoted to the public.” The proposed bill states no more than 15 grams of the total 2 ounces can be in the form of cannabis concentrate. The bill would also allow adults to grow up to 12 cannabis plants at a private residence in a secured area that is not visible from a public place without the use of aircraft or optical aids. Adults could possess, store or process cannabis produced by those plants, plus up to 10 ounces obtained elsewhere, with additional storage requirements for amounts exceeding 2 ounces. The legislation would create a regulated market for cannabis growers, transporters, testing facilities and retail establishments under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. It would impose a 15% tax on sales from growers to cannabis establishments and a 20% retail tax, in addition to the regular sales tax. Cannabis establishments could sell cannabis from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and could not admit people younger than 21. The bill would direct cannabis tax revenue to veterans’ assistance, chemical-dependency prevention and treatment, local cannabis-regulation assistance and the Permanent School Fund. It also would direct money to chemical-dependency rehabilitation. Local governments could regulate the location, hours, manner of conducting business and number of cannabis businesses but could not prohibit or unreasonably restrict authorized cannabis activity. The bill would also protect people from arrest, prosecution and property forfeiture for conduct authorized under the proposed law. […] Under current Texas law, hemp-derived products containing no more than 0.3% delta-9 THC by dry weight can qualify as hemp. Delta-8 and certain other tetrahydrocannabinols are controlled substances, while a 2026 Texas Department of State Health Services rule requires testing for total delta-9 THC and limits the concentration to no more than 0.3% by dry weight. Other legislation that would roll back similar restrictions has been filed.

You probably shouldn’t click that last link from your work computer. This companion story notes one of those other bills.

Texas State Senator Carol Alvarado of Houston has proposed Senate Bill 237, which would legalize recreational marijuana for Texans 21 and older. The bill was pre-filed on Nov. 9 for the 90th Texas Legislature on the heels of the midterm elections, which shifted control of the Texas House of Representatives to Democrats. Alvarado’s bill would legalize and regulate the use of marijuana for adults 21 and older. It would allow for possession of up to 2.5 ounces and up to 15 grams of concentrates (THC). The bill also proposes to make it legal to grow up to 12 marijuana plants on private property that is closed to the public with locks and security devices restricting public visibility and access. Alvarado’s bill would hand over control to counties, allowing voters to decide whether marijuana-related businesses are allowed to operate. A county can order an election to approve the operation of growers, establishments, or testing facilities.

I prefer Rep. Bucy’s approach, but there will need to be discussion and compromise to get something through the Senate, so let a million flowers bloom and we’ll see where we go.

One more overview:

Texas Democrats are planning to use their new-found political power to pursue several objectives , including legalizing recreational cannabis. Lawmakers have already followed through with new legislation for the 2027 legislative session, including the early filing of House Bill 362 from Rep. John Bucy III, and House Bill 369 from Rep. Joe Moody, Marijuana Moment reported on Tuesday. The two bills are both titled the Texas Regulation of Cannabis Act and have nearly identical language. The measures would legalize recreational marijuana for adults aged 21 and older, who would be allowed to possess up to 2 ounces of cannabis. Adults would also be permitted to grow up to 12 cannabis plants at home under the measures. The bills would also legalize recreational marijuana production and sales by licensed operators. A 15% tax would be levied on wholesale regulated cannabis transfers, while consumers would pay an additional 20% on legal marijuana purchases. Democratic Sen. Carol Alvarado pre-filed a separate cannabis legalization bill in the Texas Senate. Her measure, Senate Bill 237, would also legalize marijuana for adults aged 21 and older, with a possession limit of 2.5 ounces. The bill does not include tax provisions, although the measure would raise revenue through licensing and application fees. Kevin Caldwell, senior manager for legislative affairs at cannabis reform group the Marijuana Policy Project, says that last week’s midterm elections “brought a monumental shift to Texas.“ “Democrats, many running on pro-cannabis platforms, won the House, swept statewide offices, and defeated Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who had long blocked reform and challenged voters to defeat him at the ballot box if they disagreed with him on banning THC products,” Caldwell writes in an email. “Pre-filing for the 2027 biennial session is underway, and while measures like Rep. Joe Moody’s HB 667, which would reduce some cannabis-related penalties, carry prior momentum, there will be (and already have been) bills introduced that cover legalization, expanding the Texas Compassionate Use Program, employment protections, and decriminalization.”

The Dallas Observer notes that Rep. Moody has filed bills like the one described above in past sessions, which may help it get moving ahead of some other efforts. The main point here is that there will be energy towards getting something passed, and I do think there will be pressure on the Senate Republicans to work with them. Not having Dan Patrick wield the gavel will help.

Passing any of these bills would mean they’d take effect in September of 2027, with some rulemaking by the Department of State Health Services to follow, concluding in early 2028. In the meantime, there are still some more immediate issues.

A big part of [Lt. Gov.-elect Vikki Goodwin’s] campaign centered around undoing restrictions on hemp-derived THC products and using revenue from the sales tax to pay for health insurance programs for low-income Texans. Implementing that plan, however, will prove to be more difficult. While Goodwin’s stance on THC certainly helps the industry, it’s not an immediate fix, said Shayda Torabi, co-founder of RESTART CBD in Austin. “Right now, smokable products have gone back and forth through agency rules and court orders, and businesses and customers can’t plan around that,” she said. “Lawmakers can write clear rules: age limits, testing, labeling and real enforcement against bad actors.” Torabi warned Texans that even if the state lifts its smokeable ban, THCA flower, the raw, unheated version of THC, fails the new federal total THC test starting Dec.11. She said smokeable products in Texas will need a federal walk back or a state-legal market that the lawmakers and agencies build. “Don’t assume the election fixed this,” she said. “Texans could go a while without access to some products.” […] Earlier this year, the Texas Department of State Health Services released regulations on consumable hemp-derived THC products that went into effect on March 31. These new regulations include child-resistant packaging, a significant increase in licensing fees, new labeling, testing, and bookkeeping requirements. The rules also codify the legal purchasing age to 21, which went into effect last year as an emergency directive. Hemp retailers warned lawmakers that the regulations that decrease the amount of total THC in products they sell to 0.3% will eliminate popular smokeable hemp products, such as rolled joints and smokeable flower buds, which make up more than 50% of some stores’ inventories. Yet the rules still went into place. The rules also increased licensing fees for manufacturers of hemp-derived THC from $258 to $10,000 per facility and retail registrations from $155 to $5,000, which industry leaders say will fulfill the ban by forcing businesses to close. Several hemp organizations filed lawsuits against the new rules that banned THC products, which are still playing out in court. “There is no reason that (hemp) flower shouldn’t be legal. There is no reason that vapes shouldn’t be legal,” said Gilkey. Hemp retailers now expect some of these lawsuits to face a more favorable environment now that voters replaced many of the judges who initially ruled against it. “Nothing has to change drastically. We had something that worked for seven years. We had something that thrived and generated $300 million a year in state tax revenue,” Gilkey said. “The regulations already exist; we have rules we have to abide by. There is not a lot that needs to be changed, other than removing some of the garbage that was created by Dan Patrick through the rulemaking process.” [Katharine Neill Harris, a drug policy fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy] said legislation on THC products is preferable to piecemeal rulemaking because it’s less vulnerable to litigation and provides an opportunity to develop a comprehensive regulatory strategy. “I don’t see any indication that DSHS would voluntarily change its rules at this time, though there is currently litigation over the THCA rule and it’s possible that the makeup for the deciding court is going to change,” she said.

See here, here, here, here, and here for some background on the litigation, which includes actions in state and federal court. The 15th Court of Appeals cancelled oral arguments scheduled for December in one of the state cases because of the three justices on that court losing in November; the appeal will be heard by the incoming justices at a later, as-yet-unscheduled date. The election results may have some short-term effect, and the Lege ultimately passing new laws about cannabis surely will. In the meantime, the retail outlets will have to keep hanging on.

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