“On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at 2:16:07 a.m. PST, NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft will be 16.094 billion miles (25.902 billion kilometers) away from Earth — or, the distance light travels in 24 hours, also known as one light-day.”

“For my money, I think men are simply tired of being treated like they’re idiots, which was the only thing the MAGA blueprint could ever offer.”

“For Disney specifically, there’s one elephant in the vault the company has spent decades trying to ignore: Song Of The South. It’s been 80 years since the notorious film premiered, but more intriguingly, it’s only been 40 years since it last played in theaters. For a while there, Disney tried to turn its most infamous film into a nostalgic favorite.” For a real deep dive on this, listen to the You Must Remember This podcast series on Song of the South.

“I’m surrounded by teenagers who are teaching me about my favorite parts of my own childhood: hanging out with friends in real life, talking out loud, pontificating annoyingly about the artistry of directors and musicians. This is more than nostalgic: it feels more like finding out that resurrection is possible; that entire worlds believed to be filmed over in ash are being actively revived.”

“The move from a text-based internet to a video-based internet is a move from an internet where you could feasibly control your own destiny to one where you will always be under thumb of a platform. An internet where no one’s famous, but everyone’s a celebrity. And that celebrity status is rented from the platform. And, yes, this is true for politicians, as well.”

“There are many theories about why the Democratic Party just had its best election in perhaps half a century, and much of the analysis has rightly focused on whether the center or the left should get the credit. But there’s another factor that mattered as well. The Democratic Party has long suffered from the perception that it is an excessively national party — one whose candidates sound to voters more like elite strangers than like neighbors. This year, the party appears to have made significant progress in reversing that perception. In race after race across the country, Democratic candidates campaigned as products of the places they sought to represent, while casting Republicans as the ones who were out of touch with local communities.”

“Virtually every Democrat in Montana can agree on two things: Republican Senator Steve Daines outfoxed them, and the left fumbled a winnable Senate seat.”

“A former NFL player just solved a math mystery from the ’90s. His story is remarkable.”

“At the Wall of Wind, engineers blow homes apart to learn how to save them”.

“Sam Alito Sounds a Little Nervous About Democrats Holding Him Accountable”.

“Any human would agree with me that there’s something clearly wrong here that needs to be fixed, but I can’t get in touch with a human being.”

“EXCLUSIVE: Democrats’ Lawful Answer To Project 2025″.

“These birds fly 17,000 miles every year. Climate change could make it harder.”

“Why are some writers successful even if they aren’t “good”? Here are some answers to this, although the list is by no means exhaustive”.

Please don’t dump buckets of non-native fish into your local lakes, no matter how good the fishing of them might be.

“We made GTA 6, the world’s biggest video game – we should have working conditions to match”.

RIP, Dan Carney, co-founder (along with his brother) of Pizza Hut.

Ol’ Elon thinks we’re all idiots.

“This version of Trump seemed to have little interest in the actual elections, so it was easy for him to accept the results. The loss wasn’t on him, it was someone else’s failure. And without Trump as the figurehead, there was nobody for election truthers to rally around. The 2020 movement only existed because Trump made himself its leader. Without him, there was no call to action.”

RIP, Fiona, famous hippo of the Cincinnati Zoo.

Breset? Bre-entry? I’m still workshopping it.

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