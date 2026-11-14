Can we make progress on abortion rights this session?

I will say again, writing about this upcoming legislative session is such a different experience now. Writing about abortion-related bills without feeling the need to throw up, what a better way to be. I’ve got a few stories about what we might expect this spring, so strap in.

Is this a new dawn for abortion rights in Texas?

For reproductive rights advocate Amanda Zurawski, it was akin to her team winning at the Super Bowl—tenfold. When Democrats swept all statewide races on election night in an historic Texas midterm blowout, she and her family cheered wildly, ran around the living room, and shed tears of joy. The evening felt like blissful “chaos” she said. The wins aren’t just political for Zurawski, they’re deeply personal. The Austin mother nearly lost her life from sepsis in 2022 when the state’s strict abortion ban, championed by the now-vanquished Republican leadership, blocked doctors from offering her emergency care.

She turned her trauma into activism, filing a high-profile lawsuit against the state to demand the law’s emergency exceptions be clarified, which made her into one of the leading public faces in the battle for reproductive rights, not just in Texas but nationally. When she heard the term “blue tsunami” the day after the election, the reality of the massive political shift hit her, eliciting sobs of relief.

“It was absolutely surreal and one of the most joyous moments of my life—other than my son being born,” Zurawski told the Texas Observer a few days after the election. “I have this overwhelming sense of safety and protection now because I know the people representing me—for the first time—actually care about my health. I finally feel hope in Texas.”

Texas enforces some of the most draconian abortion laws in the nation, including measures that could send doctors to prison for life and that hold no exceptions for rape, incest, or severe fetal defects. With aggressive Republican backers of those laws—Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Paxton—now brutally defeated in one fell swoop and a Democratic majority leading the Texas House for the first time in more than 20 years, a new era to improve abortion rights, and women’s healthcare in general, may soon emerge.

“Texans have given a clear mandate to rebuke the anti-abortion extremists and policies that have been ruling our state for so long,” Kamyon Conner, executive director of the Texas Equal Access Fund, a group that assists patients with out-of-state care, told the Observer. “The fact that it will now be difficult to pass bills that put people’s lives at risk, like we’ve seen in every recent session, is huge.”

Conner, an abortion rights advocate in Texas for 20 years, said after the initial shock of the results, “We are now sitting with an immense amount of hope. For the first time in more than a decade we have at least a fighting chance at restoring reproductive rights. That is incredible.”

Abortion advocates in Texas say the possibilities feel “endless” for this upcoming legislative session. Lawmakers will gather on January 12 for a five-month-long session. And with an unprecedented trio of women at the helm of state government—Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, the presumptive House Speaker Senfronia Thompson, and Lieutenant Governor-elect Vikki Goodwin, all of whom share in advocating for abortion rights during their time in the House–the prospects have never been more promisingBut challenges and obstacles will still remain, the most obvious being the remaining GOP-controlled Texas Senate.

On the first day of bill filing, Austin state Representative Donna Howard—a longtime champion of reproductive rights and women’s health—offered a full repeal of the state’s abortion laws, still a seeming longshot but one that won’t be as easily dismissed under new leadership. Howard’s House Bill 126 seeks to repeal the state’s criminal abortion ban, near-total ban, pre-Roe ban, and pre-abortion sonogram law, among other provisions. “Rather than start off with something like an exceptions bill, I wanted to offer a full reset. It’s like starting from scratch,” Howard told the Observer. “It would repeal all these barriers put in place over time and restore decision making to women and their health care providers.”

While a full repeal of abortion laws is the ultimate goal for reproductive rights advocates, they’ll also be focused on pushing bills that could widen access to contraception for teenagers, allow for insurance coverage of abortion care, and stymie efforts that restrict municipal funding for logistical abortion support services. They also hope to see a reduction in funding to anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers under the Thriving Texas Families (formerly Alternatives to Abortion) Program, which sees $100 million annually, along with boosts to family planning and women’s health programs. Under Thompson, appointments of pro-abortion lawmakers to chair committees including state affairs, appropriations, and public health, could also help tip the scales.

A major barrier amid the optimism is the sustained makeup of the rem, which, despite Goodwin’s leadership (which Republicans may disempower) remains under GOP control with a 19-12 majority. Houston state Senator Carol Alvarado told the Observer Democrats are working to build a “coalition” in the upper chamber to find common ground, and despite Republicans’ retention of the upper chamber, she is feeling “unprecedented hope and encouragement” for the session ahead. “I think the election results spoke pretty loud and clear that Republicans have overreached on so many things and abortion rights is certainly one of them,” she said.

The senator, who chairs the Texas Senate Democratic Caucus, has filed legislation to add exceptions for sexual assault and incest to the state’s ban, a modest measure seen as unrealistic in sessions’ past that may at least have a tangible shot at moving farther this go around.

“I wish this law didn’t exist to begin with, but giving flexibility to our most vulnerable, the victims of rape and incest, is at least a starting point,” Alvarado told the Observer. “I hope we can appeal to my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, especially during testimony from survivors who have been impacted—their words may weigh on them.”

Outside the Legislature, advocates point to the ways the governorship could strengthen reproductive rights. For instance, Hinojosa can make new appointments to the Texas Medical Board, which could issue clearer guidance for doctors navigating the law’s vague exceptions. Several board terms are up for appointment next year, including the president and vice president. The governor-elect will also have the opportunity to appoint the head of the Health and Human Services Commission, whose term ends February 1, 2027, a post that could call for greater regulation and transparency around Thriving Texas Families, which is currently dominated by anti-abortion entities.

In turn, the leader of HHS could also apply pressure to the state’s Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee— tasked with analyzing maternal deaths—to review the two years of data post-Roe v. Wade that it’s thus far chosen to forgo, or at least push the committee to release reports at a quicker pace. There are signs that under new political leadership, the MMRC’s latest report –which was delayed until after the midterm election in a move criticized as “politically motivated”—could now be released earlier than the expected date of December 1.