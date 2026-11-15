What can we do about voting rights this session?

More optimism. You love to see it.

For years, Texas Democrats have fought for legislation that would open online voter registration to all eligible voters — only for Republicans to rarely even grant their proposals a hearing. Currently, online voter registration is only available in Texas for voters renewing or updating their driver’s licenses — an option the state begrudgingly created only after it was deemed in violation of the federal “motor voter” law.

State Rep. John Bucy (D-Austin), the top Democrat on the House Elections Committee, said that’s likely to change now.

“It’s something that almost every state has done,” Bucy said. “We’ve had failed Republican leadership that hasn’t gotten this done, but I think we can do it this time. We already saw Republican advocates in the elections space starting to support this idea. I’ve been having meetings with Republican leadership in both chambers over the last few months about this idea. I think the voters spoke loud and clear that they’re ready for some common sense change in the state and online voter registration is right at the forefront of that because people need to have fair, easy access to the ballot box – anyone that’s eligible.”

Texas Democrats will still need to work with Republicans, particularly in the Senate, where the GOP still holds a majority.

“So we’re practical about that,” Bucy said.

Bucy was one of three Democrats to file an online voter registration bill Monday before the legislature resumes in January. He also filed an ambitious, 97-page omnibus voting measure he’s named the VOTER Protection Act.

“It’s something we’ve been working on for multiple sessions,” Bucy said. “But I think at the heart of what it is, it’s going to make it easier for eligible Texans to register and make their voices heard. It will modernize Texas elections and support innovation. And it’s going to repeal 30 years of Republican voter suppression — they have been eating away every session to make it harder for Texans to access the ballot box.”

The bill goes much further than online voter registration, he said. It would add universal mail voting and repeal portions of Texas’ voter suppression laws and establish an independent citizens’ redistricting commission. Texas was central to the redistricting wars after President Donald Trump demanded red states redraw their congressional maps early in a failed attempt to help Republicans maintain control of the U.S. House.

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[Emily Eby French, policy director at Common Cause Texas], a longtime voting rights advocate at the Texas Capitol, said she’s been preparing for this moment for years. She has a spreadsheet ready to go with more than 100 ideas for improving voting in Texas — including expanding voter outreach to high school seniors, making it easier to return a mail ballot, adding more types of acceptable voter ID, requiring polling places on college campuses, making more Texans eligible for mail voting and creating a permanent mail voting list so voters won’t need to reapply. She would also like to bring back “mobile voting,” a program that allows smaller counties to move mobile polling places to multiple locations to reach voters in different areas.

“It was kind of strange that it got outlawed, and I think mobile voting is something counties would love to see again and something we can sell to even Senate Republicans,” she said.

She knows exactly which problems she’d like to tackle — because she’s answered Texans’ calls when they phone into the Election Protection Hotline with voting problems.

“I often have to tell voters, ‘I’m so sorry. The way the law is, there’s no way for you to cast a ballot,’” she said.

After this upcoming legislative session, she thinks she’ll be able to give voters good news instead. Even if Senate Republicans prove difficult, Democrats will still be able to make meaningful positive changes.

The Secretary of State’s office has plenty of options to improve voting without Democrats passing any legislation, such as growing its high school voter registration program, centralizing information for voters in a more user-friendly way, making voter roll administration more transparent, improving cooperation with counties to solve problems, and sharing more data with the public to help identify and solve voting issues, Eby French said.