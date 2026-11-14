The Board of Managers keeps on Board of Managering

Good Lord.

Even as Houston ISD’s board of managers pledged to cooperate with the district’s likely swift return to local control, its board meeting ended with police escorts and loud protests against the district’s state-appointed leadership.

Board President Ric Campo said district leaders would not try to make any of state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles’ changes permanent as the district planned for elected trustees to return to power as soon as January.

“We will not try to codify any reforms implemented during the takeover. Those decisions belong to whoever governs next, which will be the elected trustees,” Campo said at Thursday’s board meeting. “Our goal is a smooth, prepared transition to the HISD elected trustees whenever it comes.”

But at the same meeting, board members approved a $92.4 million measure to construct a new career and education center, which community members and elected trustees said was planned without their input — a pattern they said has been emblematic of state-appointed leadership.

“This isn’t your decision to make,” elected Trustee Maria Benzon said. “Do you want a smooth, robust transition? Then let the elected board decide.”

[…]

Campo said the district is preparing for that transition as soon as mid-January.

Campo said the state-appointed managers met with elected trustees Monday to lay out a transition plan. The appointed board is creating a “transition package” covering key topics for trustees, such as budgets, transportation and classroom learning, Campo said.