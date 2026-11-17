El Paso Matters has a good look at what Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa and the incoming Democratic House can and should do on higher education, to undo the damage that the Republicans did to it.
Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa is familiar with issues that face K-12 school districts as a former president of the Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees. She spent part of her campaign talking about her support for teachers and schools.
Less known are her plans as governor to address concerns that have changed the direction of higher education under the state’s Republican leadership during the past quarter century.
These concerns include general political interference, reduced state support for full-time students, reshaping institutional priorities, the ban on DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion), the threats against tenure and academic freedom, and the erosion of shared governance and curricular censorship.
Hinojosa’s office said the governor-elect is fielding numerous media requests and would follow up and accommodate El Paso Matters’ request at a later time. Leaders of the University of Texas and Texas Tech University systems as well as the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board did not respond to requests for comment.
But those familiar with the higher education situation in Texas said that there are a few things that can be done quickly, but overall change will take time.
Mike Gavin, CEO and president of Michigan-based Alliance for Higher Education, said Hinojosa and the other new state leaders in the executive and legislative branches might “be able to put some toothpaste back in the tube.”
“It’s going to be messy,” he said during a telephone interview. “It’s going to take a long time, and we’re all going to be learning how to do it on the fly.”
Hinajosa will have about 20 openings to fill on seven boards of regents that govern state university systems early in her administration, including three on the University of Texas System and three on the Texas Tech University System.
The jobs of regents include the selection and evaluation of chancellors and institutional presidents and determining their compensation. Regents also award faculty tenure, approve operating and capital budgets, allocate resources, and set tuition rates and faculty salaries.
Gavin said her choices should be people who care about higher education and student success as opposed to being big political donors.
He said using values-based, academically-sound reasons to select future regents for Texas systems could be a signal to the nation of how to do things the right way. They should be focused on merit and mission, academic freedom and institutional autonomy. At each level – regent, chancellor, president – after a person is selected, the person should be allowed to do their job without interference.
“I think that will actually be able to correct a lot of what has been chaos and wrongdoing at the systems level in Texas,” said Gavin, a former college administrator who trains higher education leaders on how to focus on their tasks in politically disruptive times.
[…]
State Rep. Vince Perez, D-El Paso, said he hoped that Hinojosa’s arrival might bring about a change among the boards of regents to hire chancellors with academic credentials instead of former politicians.
The University of Texas System hired Dr. John Zerwas, who served in the Texas House of Representatives from 2007 to 2019. The Texas A&M University System appointed Glenn Hegar, the state’s comptroller from 2014 to 2025 and he served in the Legislature prior to that since 2003. The Texas Tech University System selected Brandon Creighton, who served in the Texas House from 2007 to 2014 and as a state senator from 2014 to 2025. All of these hires were made last year.
Perez, whose district stretches from the Westside to the Lower Valley and includes UTEP and Texas Tech Health El Paso, is a member of the House Committee on Higher Education. He echoed some of the same concerns Gavin shared including an increased government involvement in colleges and universities.
“You’re definitely going to see a shift away from that, ensuring that our institutions of higher learning have the academic freedoms that I think any institution should have,” he said.
Perez hoped that changes could affect the number of faculty and administrators who want to leave or bypass the state because of Texas’ higher education policies. He said faculty members want to do their jobs and not be sidetracked by political pressure and legislative scrutiny.
There’s more, so read the rest. I touched on a little of this in this broader post on education, but it deserves its own item. The most direct effect Hinojosa will have will be in appointing regents that don’t suck, but it will take time for there to have been enough of these to outweigh Abbott’s selections. Anything the Lege can do to repeal anti-DEI and pro-censoring curriculum and faculty laws will be huge, but as with everything they’ll have to go through the Senate for that. Make whatever progress you can for now, and come back next time for more.
Our Governess Eugenia la Gloriosa should pick fights she can win.
Public education is her milieu where she has credibility and can appeal to the constituency directly in English and Spanish with charm. First English for all, then Spanish for Television. Lina has shown the way. Gina’s Spanish may not as good, but it’s good enough for the unsophisticated masses as well as for learners of Spanish as a foreign language. She can use a teleprompter or crib sheet if necessary. Not being perfect and getting the grammar wrong here or there may even be endearing. In the age of AI, that is even becoming a mark of heart and humanity. We are, after all, lifelong learners (or at least supposed to be).
Higher ed, by contrast, is a minefield. No need to pick fights with faculty and administrators just as there is no need for herding cats.
That said. There is idle talent in the ivory towers, and there are policy ideas to be gathered and input and feedback to be harvested. It may not even cost anything to tap professorial expertise. The academics so honored can claim their contributions as public service in the next annual review or promotion packet while their students may get some real-life fieldwork experience incident to their profs’ civic engagement.
Remember that academics have big egos and relish being cited, quoted, and recognized as relevant in the world beyond the confines of their campus and discipline-specific publication venues that almost no one else accesses although their publish-or-perish deliverables are now at least indexed on Google Scholar.
Gina can win with higher ed by merely not doing what her predecessors did. Let the universities decide on curriculum and majors offered. Don’t turn faculty senates into figureheads with no real power. Don’t interfere with tenure, promotions, or what sort of services are offered to students (the banning of a counseling service for gay students at UH comes to mind).