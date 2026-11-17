El Paso Matters has a good look at what Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa and the incoming Democratic House can and should do on higher education, to undo the damage that the Republicans did to it.

Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa is familiar with issues that face K-12 school districts as a former president of the Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees. She spent part of her campaign talking about her support for teachers and schools.

Less known are her plans as governor to address concerns that have changed the direction of higher education under the state’s Republican leadership during the past quarter century.

These concerns include general political interference, reduced state support for full-time students, reshaping institutional priorities, the ban on DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion), the threats against tenure and academic freedom, and the erosion of shared governance and curricular censorship.

Hinojosa’s office said the governor-elect is fielding numerous media requests and would follow up and accommodate El Paso Matters’ request at a later time. Leaders of the University of Texas and Texas Tech University systems as well as the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board did not respond to requests for comment.

But those familiar with the higher education situation in Texas said that there are a few things that can be done quickly, but overall change will take time.

Mike Gavin, CEO and president of Michigan-based Alliance for Higher Education, said Hinojosa and the other new state leaders in the executive and legislative branches might “be able to put some toothpaste back in the tube.”

“It’s going to be messy,” he said during a telephone interview. “It’s going to take a long time, and we’re all going to be learning how to do it on the fly.”

Hinajosa will have about 20 openings to fill on seven boards of regents that govern state university systems early in her administration, including three on the University of Texas System and three on the Texas Tech University System.

The jobs of regents include the selection and evaluation of chancellors and institutional presidents and determining their compensation. Regents also award faculty tenure, approve operating and capital budgets, allocate resources, and set tuition rates and faculty salaries.

Gavin said her choices should be people who care about higher education and student success as opposed to being big political donors.

He said using values-based, academically-sound reasons to select future regents for Texas systems could be a signal to the nation of how to do things the right way. They should be focused on merit and mission, academic freedom and institutional autonomy. At each level – regent, chancellor, president – after a person is selected, the person should be allowed to do their job without interference.

“I think that will actually be able to correct a lot of what has been chaos and wrongdoing at the systems level in Texas,” said Gavin, a former college administrator who trains higher education leaders on how to focus on their tasks in politically disruptive times.

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State Rep. Vince Perez, D-El Paso, said he hoped that Hinojosa’s arrival might bring about a change among the boards of regents to hire chancellors with academic credentials instead of former politicians.

The University of Texas System hired Dr. John Zerwas, who served in the Texas House of Representatives from 2007 to 2019. The Texas A&M University System appointed Glenn Hegar, the state’s comptroller from 2014 to 2025 and he served in the Legislature prior to that since 2003. The Texas Tech University System selected Brandon Creighton, who served in the Texas House from 2007 to 2014 and as a state senator from 2014 to 2025. All of these hires were made last year.

Perez, whose district stretches from the Westside to the Lower Valley and includes UTEP and Texas Tech Health El Paso, is a member of the House Committee on Higher Education. He echoed some of the same concerns Gavin shared including an increased government involvement in colleges and universities.

“You’re definitely going to see a shift away from that, ensuring that our institutions of higher learning have the academic freedoms that I think any institution should have,” he said.

Perez hoped that changes could affect the number of faculty and administrators who want to leave or bypass the state because of Texas’ higher education policies. He said faculty members want to do their jobs and not be sidetracked by political pressure and legislative scrutiny.