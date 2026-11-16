The Ericka Lomick situation

I have no idea how this will turn out.
The race for Fort Worth’s Texas House District 93 remains up in the air more than a week after Republican Alan Blaylock was defeated by Democrat Ericka Lomick, who suspended her campaign before early voting started over questions about her eligibility as a candidate.
The Tarrant County Commissioners Court on Friday canvassed results of the Nov. 3 election, making no finding of Lomick’s eligibility. The situation heads next to the Texas House of Representatives, which has purview under the state constitution to determine eligibility of its members.
“I’m asking state officials to follow the law and make sure this district is represented by someone legally eligible to hold the seat. Anything less is a fraud,” Blaylock, who didn’t attend the commissioners court meeting, said in a release Friday night.
Commissioner Alisa Simmons, who was elected as Tarrant’s new county judge Nov. 3, moved to canvas the election results. After discussion about whether to add amendments including no finding of Lomick’s eligibility, the court voted 3-0 — including County Judge Tim O’Hare and Commissioner Matt Krause — to accept the election result.
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O’Hare said before Simmons’ motion that the court had received “multiple documents” pertaining to Lomick’s eligibility Friday afternoon.
Lomick, whose name remained on the ballot after she suspended her campaign in late September, nonetheless defeated Blaylock, with 38,972 votes to his 38,162. Lomick did not respond to requests from the Fort Worth Report this week for an interview. The district covers far north Fort Worth, Haslet, Blue Mound and part of Saginaw.
“I’m not an attorney, but the Texas Election Code is clear on this,” Blaylock said earlier this week in emailed remarks to the Report about the situation, which is unusual in Texas politics.
“Texas law has a process for exactly this situation,” Blaylock wrote via email. “When the winner of an election is ineligible, state officials can declare it, and the voters of HD 93 get a new special election.”
Campolo said in an interview Thursday that Lomick has decided to claim her seat in the House when members are sworn in January.
“She’s at orientation, she received the welcome letter from Speaker Burrows,” Campolo said. “She’s getting ready to be sat as a member of the House.”
Texas law bars people from serving in public office who have been “convicted of a felony from which the person has not been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities.”
Article 3, Section 8 of the Texas Constitution declares that the House of Representatives is the “judge of the qualifications and election of its own members, but contested elections shall be determined in such manner as shall be provided by law.”
It was not clear how the House would make the determination on whether Lomick can legally take office; media representatives of Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows could not be reached Friday by the Report. A spokesperson for the Texas secretary of state, which administers the state’s election code, said earlier this week the agency has no role as a referee in this dispute and deferred to the state Constitution.
“It actually falls to the Texas House itself,” Campolo said Thursday, adding she did not know the specifics of the procedures if Blaylock wants to contest Lomick’s seating.
The Texas Election Code allows the canvassing authority — in this case, the commissioners court — to declare an election candidate ineligible before certifying the election results.
The Texas Constitution — Article 3, Section 13 — requires the governor to call a special election to fill a vacancy in either the Texas House or the Texas Senate.
“We’re asking state and county officials to do their jobs and apply the Election Code as written,” Blaylock, who left a seat on the Fort Worth City Council to run for state house, told the Report in his earlier comments.
“If that means a new election, I’m ready to make my case to the voters again,” he said. Blaylock did not elaborate on what he meant by his references to the roles of state and county officials.
Lomick suspended her campaign in August after a political action committee supporting Blaylock questioned her eligibility, accusing her of “federal convictions, unpaid taxes and deceptive statements.”
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The Texas attorney general has determined a person may be released by judicial clemency, an executive pardon, or a certificate of restoration of civil rights for certain federal offenses and offenses under the laws of another country, according to The Sentencing Project, a nonprofit advocacy organization.
See here for a bit of background. The Trib has an update.
Facing questions in late September about her eligibility to hold public office, Ericka Lomick, the Democratic nominee for Texas House District 93 in Tarrant County, suspended her campaign weeks before Election Day. But it was too late to remove her name from the ballot.
In the wake of last week’s blue bloodbath that saw her win, Lomick reversed course and said this week she’s “fully qualified to take the office to which I was elected.”
But on Friday, her Republican opponent Alan Blaylock asked the state to stop her. Blaylock’s lawyers sent a letter, obtained by The Texas Tribune, asking Secretary of State Robert Howden to declare Lomick ineligible because of a previous felony conviction in a North Carolina federal mortgage fraud case. The GOP nominee’s lawyers asked Howden for a response by noon Monday as the deadline to certify the election looms.
Texas law generally bars convicted felons from running for or holding public office, unless pardoned. Though, a 2019 attorney general’s opinion suggests a convicted felon can run again if they are “released from the disability to hold office,” which refers to a designation from a court restoring rights.
On Thursday, Lomick said in a statement to the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram “although I was convicted of a felony in North Carolina many years ago, I was fully released from the resulting disabilities. I am preparing to represent the residents of my district.”
Lomick’s statement did not elaborate, according to the Star-Telegram.
The Tribune was unable to reach Lomick on Friday evening.
A Secretary of State spokesperson said early Friday evening the office did not plan to comment “at this time.”
And if we’re not all confused enough, here’s the Star-Telegram:
Federal court records out of North Carolina show that an Ericka Lomick was convicted in 2011 of mortgage fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering as part of a plea deal. Court records show she was sentenced to 63 months in prison.
In a Thursday statement, Lomick confirmed that she does have a criminal history, but said she’s qualified to serve in the Texas House of Representatives.
“I am fully qualified to take the office to which I was elected,” Lomick said in a written statement shared with the Star-Telegram. “Although I was convicted of a felony in North Carolina many years ago, I was fully released from the resulting disabilities. I am preparing to represent the residents of my district.”
Lomick said the information shared was reviewed by legal counsel. The statement does not explain the means by which she was released from the “resulting disabilities” related her felony history.
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It is not fully clear who has the final word on Lomick’s eligibility. The Star-Telegram reached out to the governor’s office and House speaker’s office seeking confirmation on who decides if a member of the House is eligible to take office.
The Texas Secretary of State’s office said it does not make the determination.
Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair Allison Campolo said she believes it’s the Texas House itself that makes the call, citing a provision in the state constitution.
The section reads: “Each House shall be the judge of the qualifications and election of its own members; but contested elections shall be determined in such manner as shall be provided by law.”
According to the constitution, a member of the Texas House must be a U.S. citizen, a qualified voter, a resident of the district they’re seeking for at least one year, a resident of Texas for two years and at least 21 years old. The constitution also states that “laws shall be made to exclude from office persons who have been convicted of bribery, perjury, forgery, or other high crimes.”
According to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, a convicted felon generally “does NOT regain their ability to run for office after completing his or her sentence.
“A person convicted of a felony is ineligible to become a candidate for public office unless the person has been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities,” a passage on its website reads, citing state law. The provision cited appears to exclude offices where eligibility qualifications are set by the state constitution, as is the case for members of the Texas House.
Documents that prove release from the “resulting disabilities” of a felony conviction include those showing judicial clemency and executive pardon, as well as documents showing the “restoration of civil rights” as permitted under Texas law.
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Bob Libal, a senior campaign strategist for the advocacy group The Sentencing Project, said the situation in Tarrant County’s House District 93 highlights the complicated and unclear nature of Texas’ law around people with felony convictions serving in an elected office.
People with felony convictions can run for federal office, but there’s a patchwork of laws across the country for state and local offices, according to a report Libal co-authored. The report recommends clear guidance on candidate eligibility, eliminating “candidacy bans” on people with felony convictions and, in cases where restrictions remain, aligning voting eligibility with eligibility to run for office.
Totally clear, right? That first story refers to a Secretary of State spokesperson saying that office has no role in refereeing this situation, so we’ll see what they have to say now. My best guess is that they will stick with that and decline to get involved, at which point I would expect Blaylock to sue. After that, I have no idea. I’d love to know if there’s a precedent for this situation. If it’s truly up to the House to decide, then I’d expect Blaylock to submit a challenge there. And again, I have no idea what might happen from there. In the end, either she gets seated or there will need to be a special election. We’ll have to wait and see.