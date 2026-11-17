Hell yeah.

Rainbow colored crosswalks could soon return to Texas streets. After Democrat Gina Hinojosa’s victory over longtime Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, some city leaders in the Lone Star State hope she will reverse his directive targeting decorative crosswalks. Last year, Abbott ordered the removal of rainbow colored crosswalks to erase “political ideologies” from public roadways. Dallas City Councilman Chad West has already called on his city, which had to destroy both LGBTQ+ Pride and Black Lives Matter crosswalks under Abbott’s mandate, to reach out to Hinojosa about restoring them. The city removed a rainbow crosswalk in March at Cedar Springs Road and Oak Lawn Avenue in the heart of Dallas’ LGBTQ+ business district. “Now we’ve got a new regime. We’re hoping to see a little bit more tolerance and more of a focus on what’s really important in the state,” West told Dallas Fox station KDFW. “And that doesn’t involve the removal of crosswalks, I would assume.” In a letter, West asked City Manager Kimberly Tolbert to contact Hinojosa’s team now to discuss bringing back the crosswalks. He told the station that Tolbert agrees with the request. Dallas requested an exemption to Abbott’s order last year, but the request was denied. Others are also pressing Hinojosa to change course. A petition launched on Change.org the day after Hinojosa’s election victory urges the Democrat to “make restoring rainbow crosswalks a priority upon taking office.”

See here for the last update I had on this. Some crosswalk alternatives have been put into place, but it’s still the principle of the thing. Especially since it was more than just rainbows that were affected.

San Antonio is also on the move.

Now, in a statement to the Current, a spokesperson for San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones said she would back private efforts to restore San Antonio’s rainbow crosswalks, which the city removed in January. “As a member of the LGBTQ+ community and an Air Force and Iraq War veteran who served under Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, Mayor Jones appreciates the symbolic importance for rainbow crosswalks and would be supportive of private efforts that may be interested in restoring them,” the spokesperson said. Jones not only served in the Air Force but also became under secretary of the Air Force during the Biden administration.

Whatever it takes. And if you’re wondering about Houston, there’s this.

HOUSTON’S RAINBOW CROSSWALKS ARE BACK… BUT IT’S ONLY TEMPORARY: The rainbow crosswalks at Taft Street and Westheimer are being painted back onto the streets in a temporary move aimed at making a statement. Community organizers are bringing the colors back as a symbolic message, with Governor Greg Abbott soon to be out of office following his midterm election defeat to Gina Hinojosa. The crosswalks were previously removed by the City of Houston following pressure from Abbott, who threatened state action over the displays. Now, the rainbow colors are returning, even if only temporarily, as organizers make their voices heard and put the issue back in the spotlight.

I’m happy to see the grassroots action, but we need some official responses as well. If there’s any justice in the world, every intersection within a ten-block radius of Greg Abbott’s house will have rainbow crosswalks painted on them. But in the meantime, maybe we can get the one at Westheimer and Taft repainted for real. Texas Public Radio has more.

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