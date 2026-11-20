That sound you hear is me grinding my teeth.

White evangelicals in Texas and across the country maintained their overwhelming support for Republicans in the midterm elections, and many are lamenting a shocking wave of Democratic victories. NBC exit polls found that 82% of white evangelical or born-again Christians voted Republican – the same percentage they reported in 2024.

But almost every other demographic group shifted left, leading to staggering Republican losses and a slate of statewide Democratic leaders in Texas that would have been hard to imagine only months ago.

As they process the election’s fallout, top Texas evangelicals have urged their flocks to trust that God is still in control and to stay true to conservative Christian teachings. Some have called the midterm losses a sign of a rotten American culture that pastors need to more vocally condemn. Others have said their party went too far on issues like mass deportations, the war with Iran or criticism of Indian immigrants.

Across the board, pastors have encouraged congregants to trust that God has a plan. “No election results, any time in any history, have ever taken Jesus off the throne,” Gregg Matte, who leads the megachurch Houston’s First Baptist, said this past Sunday.

For decades, conservative Christian leaders in Texas have been warning that Christians are under attack from an increasingly secular culture.

Republican candidates like GOP U.S. Senate nominee Ken Paxton and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick repeatedly emphasized that if Democrats took control of the state, Texans’ religious freedoms would be entirely lost. Some evangelical leaders are now doubling down on that message, saying that their fellow pastors didn’t adequately drive home the dangers of a Republican defeat.

Though white evangelicals overwhelmingly backed Republicans this year, exit polls found they made up a smaller share of the electorate than in previous years. NBC found they went from 23% of all U.S. voters in 2024 to 17% in 2026. The AP Voter Poll had the percentage dropping from 21% in 2024 to 17% in 2026.

Former Pearland pastor Rick Scarborough, who leads the Christian voter engagement group Recover America, said the data shows that more white evangelicals stayed home this year. He believes evangelicals were discouraged by what he called Paxton’s “open immorality,” and their pastors weren’t adequately warning them of the dangers of Islam and the “false gospel” of U.S. Sen.-elect James Talarico.

“The pastors, they’re not teaching their people how to discern truth and how to walk with boldness into the fire if they have to,” he said. “Pastors have got to aggressively face and preach the truth, even if it means they lose members.”

James Buntrock, who leads the organization My God Votes and works at Glorious Way Church in Houston, said America is heading down a dark path. “The culture of this nation is very, very sick in every sense of that word,” he told his congregation in a sermon the night after the election. “The window of mercy that we have for our nation is finite,” he said. “It’s a short period, and I see that window closing.”

However, Buntrock believed God could use this dark moment for good.

“Every great awakening that we’ve ever experienced has been in a very dark, dangerous and tumultuous time,” he said. “People wake up when there is a desperation that leads to true repentance.”