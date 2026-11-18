We got those, too.

Alongside efforts to overhaul the state’s cannabis and THC laws, Democratic lawmakers have introduced a series of bills targeting firearm purchases, including measures that would expand background checks, restrict gun sales to people under 21 and establish so-called red flag laws. On Monday, Nov. 9, lawmakers introduced approximately 35 firearm-related bills, several of which would place new restrictions on gun ownership and sales. Some of the proposals focus on limiting the number of people between the ages of 18 and 21 who own firearms. State Senator Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo) introduced Senate Bill (SB) 80, which would make it a state jail felony for anyone under 21 to purchase an “assault weapon,” which is defined as any centerfire rifle with a pistol grip, folding stock, threaded barrel, or detachable magazine holding more than ten rounds. Another age-restricting gun control bill comes from State Rep. Joe Moody (D-El Paso), House Bill 173, which would prohibit the transfer of certain semiautomatic rifles to certain recipients, including residents under the age of 21. HB 606, introduced by State Rep. Suleman Lalani (D-Sugar Land), would flatly ban those under 21 from purchasing any firearm. House Bill 576, authored by Lalani, would make it illegal for registered sexual offenders to buy firearms. Also authored by Lalani, House Bill 613 would make it illegal to transfer private firearms without a background check using the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. House Bill (HB) 218, introduced by state Rep. Ann Johnson (D-Houston), would create “extreme risk protective orders,” known colloquially as red flag laws, which allow a petitioner to request a judge’s order that firearms be temporarily removed from a person’s possession if the judge believes said person is dangerous.

Modest, sensible, limited to a precise scope, and I’d bet they’d all poll well. One needs to be pragmatic about what is possible, but all of these seem like they are. That doesn’t mean any of them will succeed, but I think they’re worth trying. The NRA is whining and crying about them, of course, because that’s what they do. They’ll have their hands full in other states, especially those with new Democratic trifectas.

This Stateline story looks at the gun control action elsewhere, but it includes some extra details about the landscape in Texas.

In Texas, Democrats flipped not just the governor’s office but also the state House of Representatives. The state Senate will stay in Republican hands — though it will be led by Democratic Lt. Gov.-elect Vikki Goodwin, who defeated incumbent Republican Dan Patrick. Goodwin is a March for Our Lives supporter who turned to gun violence prevention advocacy after her father was shot and killed in their family home in 1980. Goodwin, currently serving as a state representative, has been “probably our biggest champion in the House,” said Nicole Golden, executive director of Texas Gun Sense, a gun violence prevention group. Golden said she expects the Democratic-controlled House to hold hearings on gun safety legislation, “which is something we almost never do.” On her wish list: safe storage legislation and age restrictions for owning semiautomatic rifles. Golden also hopes the legislature will reconsider a law enacted last year to prohibit local and state authorities from enforcing red flag laws, which allow courts to temporarily remove guns from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others. There are things Hinojosa, the incoming governor, could do without the legislature, including through executive action. She could create a state office of gun violence prevention, which advocates in the state have sought for at least half a decade. “Progress will not be halted by partisanship,” Hinojosa vowed in her victory speech. Texas Democrats have pushed for changes in gun laws despite their minority status, including bills that would raise the age to buy semiautomatic rifles and require background checks at gun shows. Last session, lawmakers passed a bill to crack down on road rage shootings. But in most other instances over the past decade, the legislature has loosened gun laws in the state, including by passing permitless carry in 2021. Texas has a strong gun culture and a lot of gun owners, Golden concedes, but she said there’s also “broad support” among residents for the measures her group advocates. University of Houston polling from last year shows 89% support for universal background checks among Texans and 88% support for red flag laws. Less than a week after the midterms, Democrats filed several gun-related bills, including a repeal of the state’s ban on red flag laws, assault weapon regulations, gun storage requirements and a repeal of the state’s firearms preemption law.

I 100% support the creation of a state office of gun violence prevention. I support having committee hearings for as many of these bills as possible. I support putting the Republicans in the Senate on the spot by passing these bills and daring them to ignore them. The Republicans do have some decisions to make, and they are still busy fighting amongst themselves about whose fault all of this is. The coming legislative debates could certainly unify them, or it could fracture them further. It’s not at all clear how that will go, and the more pressure we can put on them now, the better.

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