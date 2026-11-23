The technical term for this is “a no-brainer”.

Four months after Ken Paxton’s blockbuster impeachment acquittal, his top defense lawyer said he was finally squaring up with the attorney general.

“We haven’t gotten around to sending our bill to the attorney general. We just recently did so,” Tony Buzbee told the Texas Tribune at the time.

Buzbee, a high-profile litigator in Houston who has represented plaintiffs in suits against celebrities including Deshaun Watson and Sean “Diddy” Combs, would typically command a seven-figure sum.

But there’s no public record he was ever paid, beyond $100,000 that Paxton’s campaign sent him for expenses. The campaign paid Paxton’s other defense attorneys.

Buzbee said this week that he earned a cut but couldn’t recall how much. He declined to answer questions about where the money came from or elaborate on the payment. Paxton did not respond to requests for comment. Other impeachment lawyers told the Houston Chronicle they believed Buzbee was working the case for free.

Whether Paxton’s personal attorney was paid has new relevance as the attorney general’s soon-to-be successor, Nathan Johnson, has vowed to scrutinize Paxton’s use of outside law firms to represent the state in big lawsuits. Buzbee has received four of those contracts since 2024, the most recent in October. Each deal has the potential to net him far bigger payouts than what the impeachment work would have brought in.

Johnson did not respond to a request for comment. He told Bloomberg Law last week that he’s not opposed to hiring outside firms, but “it’s not going to be a matter of passing out candy to my friends.”

Buzbee was tapped to represent the state in an antitrust lawsuit against three major financial firms, and in consumer protection cases against TikTok, Snapchat and OpenAI. He will get a portion of any winnings, and has estimated that one case alone could yield “billions in damages.”

“It’s troubling just atmospherically, in light of the whole,” Dan Cogdell, who represented Paxton during the impeachment alongside Buzbee, said of the contracts. “We were there because of a quid pro quo allegation. Maybe you shouldn’t have done it right afterwards.”

Paxton was impeached by the Texas House in May 2023, accused of bribery and using his office to help a campaign donor, among other things. He denied wrongdoing, and was acquitted by the state Senate.

Buzbee said Paxton called and asked him to get involved. Cogdell said he saw communications first-hand in which Buzbee sought Paxton out and volunteered his time. Paxton’s other defense attorneys, Chris Hilton and Judd Stone, said they also believed Buzbee was working for free.

“I read those texts myself,” Cogdell said. “He texted Ken Paxton. We were in Mitch Little’s office.”

[…]

Legal experts have questioned Paxton’s practice of awarding outside counsel contracts at all, given that most large states like Texas generally have enough lawyers on staff to handle most complex litigation in-house. The office has awarded dozens of contracts to outside firms in recent years. Buzbee has received the second highest number of contingency contracts since 2020, according to contracts obtained through a records request. Keller Postman has the most, with five.

The office is not required to hold an open bid process, and Paxton has not explained why certain firms were selected for high-profile cases.

Most of the firms he hired, including Buzbee’s, received contingency rates between 10% and 15% – meaning they can collect that portion of any financial damages the state recovers.

The contracts are structured so that lawyers will either receive the percentage of the settlement they have negotiated or the total cost of their work on the case multiplied by four, whichever is lower. Contracts with high contingency rates can increase the amount of potential payout for a firm by raising the ceiling for charges.

Ashley Keller, senior partner at Keller Postman, said his firm hasn’t typically billed enough to trigger the contingency rate. The firm billed just under $97 million for their work on a case against Meta. Their 11% contingency rate would have gotten them $154 million.

James Tierney, a Democrat and former Maine attorney general, called Paxton’s use of outside counsel “totally unethical” because of the closed-door process.

“The process is tainted unless it is open and transparent and allows for competition,” he said.

Johnson, a state senator from Dallas who won the election for attorney general this month as part of the Democratic wave, says he plans to examine the practice and the outstanding contracts, including those with Buzbee, when he assumes office in January. He will have the power to terminate contracts he doesn’t support, and expressed skepticism about the Blackrock case specifically in his Bloomberg interview.

Johnson said Paxton’s office “overly outsourced work that can easily be performed by excellent in-house attorneys I’m going to have on staff.”