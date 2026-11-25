The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes you all a happy Thanksgiving as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff analyzed how Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa performed in small, medium, and large counties.

SocraticGadfly eavesdropped on the first phone call to Patrick Strategies.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project said Mayor Whitmire & council continue to ignore mandate of electorate on 2023’s Proposition B. The city should not continue to participate in the Houston-Galveston Area Council until terms of the referendum are met.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Amanda Marcotte posits that Gina Hinojosa’s victory could be the most consequential of the Democratic wins this year.

Bay Area Houston introduces you to Texans for Lawsuit Reform.

The Great God Pan Is Dead got a celebratory tattoo for the election.

The Waco Bridge reports on an atlas for Texas barbecue.

The Current laughs at Bo French for getting kicked out of his country club for being, well, Bo French.

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