Makes sense.

Harris County officials are working to improve a long-criticized system that lets appointed attorneys make millions representing poor defendants, sometimes taking on far more cases than recommended, but experts say it’s unclear whether the changes will be effective.

Attorneys appointed to represent Harris County defendants who cannot afford their own counsel – a constitutional right – now can work no more than 200 felonies at a time, and must file for reimbursement for their work within a few months, with the deadline varying by the type of case.

The changes are meant to fight the chief criticisms of the county’s appointment system: That overworked attorneys struggle to effectively represent their clients, and that attorneys’ unpredictable fee reimbursement requests have contributed to the county’s budget woes.

These fees have more than doubled in the last five years, to a projected $126 million last fiscal year, and repeatedly have caused headaches for county leaders. And a Houston Chronicle analysis of 2025 fee reimbursement requests in Harris County found that, of the attorneys who filed for reimbursement for felony cases, nearly a third sought payment for more than the recommended maximum felony caseload.

Attorneys collecting the most fees don’t always have high caseloads, the analysis of Texas Indigent Defense Commission data shows. One lawyer filed $1 million in expenses on 12 capital murder cases, for instance.

But dozens of attorneys that year sought reimbursement for far more than 128 felonies or 226 misdemeanors, the commission’s recommended annual caseload caps. The data show only when the lawyers filed for reimbursement on their cases, not when they worked on each case.

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A review of the top 10 attorneys’ caseloads reported in Harris County District Clerk data, however, shows all of them greatly exceeded the recommended felony caseload in 2025 – some by hundreds of cases.

“People appointed to 300 cases per year, you’re essentially closing out an average of more than one per business day,” said Robert Fickman, a past president of the Harris County Criminal Lawyers Association. “That attorney is not doing a good job of investigating the case, potential defenses, reviewing the files and interviewing their clients. You couldn’t possibly provide the minimal effective assistance of counsel. You’re pleading these out as fast as you can.”

Despite the steps Harris County leaders have taken to address weaknesses in the indigent defense system, Fickman said independently elected judges still will control how successful those efforts will be.

The new caseload limits and fee reimbursement deadlines were enacted in February and September, respectively, through the county’s Office of Court Administration, which is run by judges from across Harris County’s district courts. Both sets of guidelines allow exceptions for “good cause.”

Ultimately, it will fall to the judges themselves to determine how strictly to enforce the new guidelines, Fickman said.

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Managing attorney caseloads is an important aspect of ensuring competent indigent defense, said Malia Brink, an indigent defense expert at Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law, but it’s easy for a judge to assign someone too many cases.

“You can have a good lawyer that judges just know and want to appoint, but they don’t know five others do too,” she said. “Politically, it can be difficult for a private lawyer to turn down a judge. You start thinking ahead about where your future cases and funding might come from.”

The issue is further complicated by the fact that many attorneys work criminal cases in multiple counties across the Houston region, Brink said. Even if someone were tracking Harris County cases more stringently, they wouldn’t necessarily see if that person was working cases in Fort Bend or Galveston counties.

The Texas Indigent Defense Commission also is eyeing reforms on the state level.

Its recommended caseload maximums are now more than 10 years old, and commission leaders have launched an effort to update them, along with identifying reform proposals for the upcoming legislative session.

One idea is to establish an administrative rule that would create enforceable caseload standards across the state, said Scott Ehlers, executive director of the commission.