Jeez Louise.

Houston ISD has reversed course after its elected trustees asked the district and its state-appointed board of managers to drop an attempt to sell 12 properties just months before the district may transition back to elected leadership.

Houston ISD placed a legal notice in the Houston Chronicle’s Saturday print edition calling for sealed offers by Dec. 15 for the purchase or lease of 12 properties covering 70 acres, including nine schools closed just months ago. The notice angered HISD’s elected trustees and other community leaders, given that a change in board leadership could come as early as mid-January, HISD’s appointed board president said on Thursday.

About half an hour before a Monday afternoon press conference called by the elected trustees, HISD said it would cancel the process of receiving bids for surplus properties and committed to not enter any new contracts.

“The Board of Managers recognizes the importance of preserving the incoming elected board’s authority and flexibility to make decisions about the district’s future, including the ability to reconsider or reverse decisions made during the transition,” HISD said in the Monday statement.

Trustee Dani Hernandez thanked HISD for reversing course and said “keeping these properties in public hands… is the responsible thing to do.”

“The trustees elected by the public should have the opportunity to review the district’s long-term facilities plans and needs to hear from the neighborhoods affected before the properties are sold and placed on a path that may be hard to reverse,” Hernandez said.

Six of the nine elected trustees — Dani Hernandez, Myrna Guidry, Patricia Allen, Savant Moore, Maria Benzon and Plácido Gómez — opposed the real estate sales. The trustees were joined at Monday’s press conference by community organizations including the Houston Federation of Teachers, Community Voices for Public Education and several of Houston’s Democratic lawmakers, including state Rep. Christina Morales, state Sen. Molly Cook, and U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia.

Cook called for community members to keep the pressure on the district.

“This board of managers, they are members of our communities. If you know them, if you can reach out and tell them do not sell off these schools, because we are sick and tired of public assets going for private gain,” Cook said.