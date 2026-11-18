It’s so nice to see.

Attorney General Ken Paxton has dropped a lawsuit that sought to ban the country’s largest Muslim civil rights group from operating in Texas, state court records show. The lawsuit, filed in February, had asked a Collin County judge to declare the Council on American-Islamic Relations a foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organization. It alleged that CAIR was working with the Muslim Brotherhood, an international Sunni Muslim group, to “usurp governmental power and establish dominion through Sharia law.” At the time, CAIR said it was being punished for its opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza. The petition came after Gov. Greg Abbott slapped the same designation against the two groups and urged Paxton to take legal action against CAIR amid a surge in Republican candidates running anti-Islam campaigns. Paxton’s office filed a notice of nonsuit Monday, voiding the lawsuit nearly two weeks after a blue wave sunk Paxton’s U.S. Senate bid and swept Abbott out of office. Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa has said she will remove the “foreign terrorist organization” label against CAIR. The organization didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit’s end, which was first reported by Bloomberg Law. CAIR and its Texas chapter have cheered Hinojosa’s pledge, which she announced during an interview with The Washington Post.

See here and here for some background on CAIR, the lawsuit, and the harassment they’ve been dealing with, and here for some previous bullshit lawsuits that Paxton has thrown in the towel on. I’m sure there’s still more where that came from, Kenny. Keep ’em coming, you loser.

Meanwhile:

A spokesperson for Texas Land Commissioner-elect Ben Flores told the Current via email that the Flores, a Democrat, has discussed bringing back Kate Rogers to oversee the Alamo after her highly publicized culture-war ouster under Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Rogers was forced to resign from her job leading the Alamo Trust a little over a year ago after pressure from Patrick and Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, also a Republican. The General Land Office oversees the Alamo and other historic missions. The Current reached out after a Monday profile of Flores in the Texas Tribune, in which the incoming Democrat called Rogers’ ouster “mind-boggling.” Though the article stopped short of stating that Flores had considered inviting Rogers back to lead the Alamo Trust, it did report that he hopes to put the right people in leadership positions and let them manage the project. Rogers was ousted after Patrick, Buckingham and other Republican leaders expressed outrage at a social media post by the Alamo celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Patrick also combed through Rogers’ master’s thesis and took issue with language indicating her desire to tell a more holistic history of the Alamo. Flores indicated that, as land commissioner, he would have more important things to do than focus on culture wars. “I personally don’t have time to do shit like that,” he told the Tribune.

See here and here for some background. Isn’t that just a breath of fresh air? I have no idea if Kate Rogers would be inclined to resume those duties – as the Current story notes, she has a new job now – but I would hope this at least gives her some closure, and some vindication. I also don’t know if this might help resolve her lawsuit, but again, she’s at least getting the respect she always deserved. I wish her the best regardless. As for incoming Commissioner Flores, I recommend you read that Trib profile of him. His was the lowest profile of the statewide races, in part because of him being sidelined by leukemia and in part because outgoing Commissioner Dawn Buckingham wasn’t at the same level of villainous clown as most of her ballotmates. But she still sucked, as that story will remind you, and we’re all better off now. And we continue to get examples of it, every day.

UPDATE : And here’s one more.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has withdrawn his legal support of a Houston doctor who was reprimanded after prescribing ivermectin to a COVID-19 patient at a hospital where she lacked privileges to practice medicine. Paxton dropped his appeal of a trial court order last Friday in the case of Dr. Mary Talley Bowden. The Texas Medical Board reprimanded Bowden a year ago after she prescribed ivermectin in 2021 to a COVID-19 patient in a Fort Worth hospital where she did not have privileges. Bowden sued the medical board in January to have the reprimand overturned. In February, Paxton’s office intervened in her lawsuit against the medical board, a state agency that regulates doctors and other healthcare professionals. “I will not stand by as Dr. Bowden has her Constitutional rights trampled and ability to serve her patients impeded with an illegal reprimand,” Paxton said in a news release at the time. He called Bowden a “champion for health freedom” and said he filed the intervention “to ensure administrative agencies don’t violate the rights of licensed professionals in Texas.” It was a remarkable move, considering Paxton’s office was already charged with defending the action of the Texas Medical Board in Bowden’s lawsuit. But two months ago, state District Judge Laurie Eiserloh in Austin disqualified the attorney general’s office for that very reason after attorneys for the medical board argued the state had “abandoned a client to switch sides in litigation.”

See here for some background. I missed the news that Paxton got involved in this mess – three years after Bowden’s lawsuit was dismissed by a district court, by the way; no showboating here, nosiree – but in retrospect, of course he did. My God, it will be nice to have an Attorney General that follows the goddamn law.

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