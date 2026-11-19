Interesting.

See here for some background. My initial assumption on reading this was that Massey read the writing on the wall about taken-over districts and decided to get out before she was pushed out. But I did a little googling and found this.

The Beaumont ISD Board of Managers is scheduled to consider a broad range of personnel matters, including those involving the district’s superintendent, Sandi Massey, during its meeting Thursday, November 19. According to the meeting agenda, managers will discuss the “appointment, employment, evaluation, duties, renewals, resignation, and/or separation of a public officer or employee, including the Superintendent,” in executive session behind closed doors. The agenda language leaves open several possibilities, including discussions about employee responsibilities, contract renewals, performance evaluations and potential personnel departures. It does not, however, indicate that the board is considering a particular action involving Superintendent Massey. […] Over the last week, Beaumont community members and even city council members have called for Massey’s removal. Beaumont City Councilman Cory Crenshaw recently questioned the direction of the takeover in a Facebook post. Crenshaw said teachers he has spoken with have used words such as “chaos,” “fear” and “retaliation” to describe the current environment. He also questioned whether the administration’s decisions are causing lasting damage to the district. These same sentiments have been echoed by Former BISD teacher Greg Landry, who has since been placed on paid admirative leave. Landry believes the district needs a superintendent with more experience and wants the Board of Managers to take a closer look at the administration’s decisions. “We don’t need somebody that’s a brand-new superintendent. We need somebody with years of experience. That would be my ultimate goal,” Landry said.

See here and here for more on the unrest. Now, having parents and teachers and students and local officials not happy about their taken-over district and its unresponsive governance is hardly something new, at least to us here in Houston. We are well familiar with the phenomenon. Seeing the Board of Manager possibly take steps to address that unhappiness, we’re a lot less familiar with that. I don’t know anything more than what I’ve read in these stories, so whether Superintendent Massey was particularly bad, or the BISD Board of Managers was more willing to, you know, govern, I couldn’t say. I’m just here to make note of it, and to put this in my back pocket as a reminder to anyone who’s out there still singing the praises of Mike Miles that whatever you may think he’s got, he didn’t do such a great job of instilling it in his disciples. Anyone familiar with the Bill Belichick coaching tree knows what I’m talking about.

UPDATE : Not messing around:

NEW: Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa responds to the resignation of state-appointed Beaumont ISD superintendent Sandi Massey. “Immediately upon taking office on January 19th, we will begin the systemic return of local control to Texas communities,” she says. — Megan Menchaca (@meganmmenchaca) 4:09 PM – 17 November 2026

Buckle up.

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